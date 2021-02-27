Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho hitting form when Borussia Dortmund need him most

Jadon Sancho made history in Borussia Dortmund's win over Arminia Bielefeld with his 50th career Bundesliga assist. The Englishman's recent surge couldn't have come at a better time.
Jadon Sancho was the star of the show as Borussia Dortmund cruised to victory over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.
His table-setter for Mahmoud Dahoud's opening goal was his 50th assist in the Bundesliga, making him, at 20 years and 330 days, the youngest-ever to reach that milestone. He added a spot-kick 10 minutes later, and drove the counter-attack that preceded Dortmund's third from Renier.
Sancho's showcase was the latest in a series of strong showings for Dortmund. With Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Cup and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga next on the docket, the Englishman's recent rise couldn't have come at a better time.
More to follow...