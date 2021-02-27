Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho hitting form when Borussia Dortmund need him most

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Arminia Bielefeld Signal Iduna Park

(Dahoud 48', Sancho 58', Renier 81')

Jadon Sancho was the star of the show as Borussia Dortmund cruised to victory over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

His table-setter for Mahmoud Dahoud's opening goal was his 50th assist in the Bundesliga, making him, at 20 years and 330 days, the youngest-ever to reach that milestone. He added a spot-kick 10 minutes later, and drove the counter-attack that preceded Dortmund's third from Renier.

Sancho's showcase was the latest in a series of strong showings for Dortmund. With Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Cup and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga next on the docket, the Englishman's recent rise couldn't have come at a better time.

More to follow...