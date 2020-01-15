Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann steps down as Hertha Berlin head coach

Less than 10 weeks after taking over as Hertha Berlin head coach, Jürgen Klinsmann has took to his official Facebook accound on Tuesday to announce that he had resigned from the job.

The capital city side currently find themselves in the midst of a Bundesliga relegation battle in the current campaign. Hertha's most recent defeat to Mainz left them six points above the bottom three, six points better off than they were when the former USMNT boss took over from Ante Covic at the end of November 2019.

However, despite Hertha's record-breaking outlay during the January transfer window – reportedly over €80 million ($87 million) – Klinsmann hinted at a lack of backing from the club. In an open letter to the fans, he announced his decision to relinquish his title of head coach to focus on his original role as a member of Hertha Berlin's supervisory board.

Jürgen Klinsmann took to Facebook on Tuesday morning to announce his decision to step down as Hertha Berlin head coach.

"Dear Herthaner,

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the players, fans, spectators, coaches and staff of Hertha BSC for their support, as well as the many encounters and exchanges over the past 10 weeks. This time was incredibly exciting for me and provided many interesting new insights. The club and the city have grown greater on my heart.

At the end of November, we responded to the wishes of the club by putting together a highly competent team to help out during a difficult time. In a relatively short space of time we were on a very good path and thanks also to the support of many people, we are now six points behind the relegation spot despite a lot of difficult matches. I am truly convinced that Hertha will achieve their target – to stay up.

However, as head coach I also need the trust of the people involved for the task at hand, which has not yet been completed. Especially in the battle against relegation, unity, cohesion and concentration on the essentials are the most important elements. If these are not guaranteed, it's not possible to fulfill my potential as a trainer and therefore cannot fulfill my responsibilities.

That's why, after much deliberation, I have come to the conclusion that I should step down from my position as head coach at Hertha and return to my original, long-term task as a member of the supervisory board.

The supporters, the players and the staff have naturally grown dear to my heart during this time and I will therefore continue to live and breathe Hertha. I look forward to many encounters in the city or in the stadium.

HaHoHe

Your Jürgen"

In a statement confirming Klinsmann's resignation, Hertha Berlin said the club had been caught by surprise by the decision and that assistant coach Alexander Nouri would be taking charge of the team for the time being.