Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann appointed Hertha Berlin coach

Hertha Berlin have turned to former Germany, Bayern Munich and USA coach Jürgen Klinsmann after sacking Ante Covic. The World Cup winner had been set for a seat on the board but Hertha's form has changed their plans.
The capital city club, who sit 15th in the table after a shambolic 4-0 loss to Augsburg on Sunday, announced Jürgen Klinsmann's appointment until the end of the season on Wednesday, following much media speculation.
He replaces Ante Covic, a former youth coach who only took charge of Hertha at the start of this season following Pal Dardai's four years at the helm. Former Werder Bremen and FC Ingolstadt coach Alexander Nouri will join as Klinsmann's assistant
Klinsmann, who won the World Cup and European Championships as a player, led Germany to third place at the 2006 World Cup before a short stint as Bayern Munich coach was cut short before the end of his debut season. He then took over the United States national team, taking them to the World Cup in 2014 before a dreadful qualifying campaign for the 2018 tournament saw his contract terminated.
The 55-year-old, whose goalkeeping son Jonathan is on Hertha's books, was set for role on Hertha's supervisory board with the club making changes following significant recent investment from Lars Windhorst, the businessman who now owns slightly less than half of the club.
Klinsmann's first game in charge will be the visit of Borussia Dortmund, whose own coach, Lucien Favre, is under significant pressure, on Saturday. Eight of Klinsmann's first ten games will be against clubs currently in the Bundesliga's top 10 and with Hertha precariously close to the relegation playoff spot, he'll need to get to work quickly.
Hertha face local rivals Union for the first time in the Bundesliga as the German capital takes center stage. With new financial backing and Berlin booming, it’s the perfect time for the 'Old Lady' to make a fresh start. (31.10.2019)
The largest single equity transaction in Bundesliga history has seen Lars Windhorst claim a minority stake at Hertha Berlin. The controversial businessman's investment has altered expectations in the capital. (29.06.2019)
Former Bayern Munich and German and US national team coach Jürgen Klinsmann is joining the advisory board of Hertha Berlin. The ex-striker's return to the Bundesliga is being driven by an investor. (08.11.2019)
He's got a lot to live up to but Jonathan Klinsmann has made an impressive start to his professional career. The son of Germany legend Jürgen Klinsmann saved a penalty in Hertha Berlin's Europa League match on Thursday. (08.12.2017)