Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann appointed Hertha Berlin coach

The capital city club, who sit 15th in the table after a shambolic 4-0 loss to Augsburg on Sunday, announced Jürgen Klinsmann's appointment until the end of the season on Wednesday, following much media speculation.

He replaces Ante Covic, a former youth coach who only took charge of Hertha at the start of this season following Pal Dardai's four years at the helm. Former Werder Bremen and FC Ingolstadt coach Alexander Nouri will join as Klinsmann's assistant

Klinsmann, who won the World Cup and European Championships as a player, led Germany to third place at the 2006 World Cup before a short stint as Bayern Munich coach was cut short before the end of his debut season. He then took over the United States national team, taking them to the World Cup in 2014 before a dreadful qualifying campaign for the 2018 tournament saw his contract terminated.

The 55-year-old, whose goalkeeping son Jonathan is on Hertha's books, was set for role on Hertha's supervisory board with the club making changes following significant recent investment from Lars Windhorst, the businessman who now owns slightly less than half of the club.

Klinsmann's first game in charge will be the visit of Borussia Dortmund, whose own coach, Lucien Favre, is under significant pressure, on Saturday. Eight of Klinsmann's first ten games will be against clubs currently in the Bundesliga's top 10 and with Hertha precariously close to the relegation playoff spot, he'll need to get to work quickly.