Sports

Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann appointed Hertha Berlin coach

Hertha Berlin have turned to former Germany, Bayern Munich and USA coach Jürgen Klinsmann after sacking Ante Covic. The World Cup winner had been set for a seat on the board but Hertha's form has changed their plans.

Jürgen Klinsmann (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

The capital city club, who sit 15th in the table after a shambolic 4-0 loss to Augsburg on Sunday, announced Jürgen Klinsmann's appointment until the end of the season on Wednesday, following much media speculation. 

He replaces Ante Covic, a former youth coach who only took charge of Hertha at the start of this season following Pal Dardai's four years at the helm. Former Werder Bremen and FC Ingolstadt coach Alexander Nouri will join as Klinsmann's assistant

Klinsmann, who won the World Cup and European Championships as a player, led Germany to third place at the 2006 World Cup before a short stint as Bayern Munich coach was cut short before the end of his debut season. He then took over the United States national team, taking them to the World Cup in 2014 before a dreadful qualifying campaign for the 2018 tournament saw his contract terminated.

The 55-year-old, whose goalkeeping son Jonathan is on Hertha's books, was set for role on Hertha's supervisory board with the club making changes following significant recent investment from Lars Windhorst, the businessman who now owns slightly less than half of the club.

Klinsmann's first game in charge will be the visit of Borussia Dortmund, whose own coach, Lucien Favre, is under significant pressure, on Saturday. Eight of Klinsmann's first ten games will be against clubs currently in the Bundesliga's top 10 and with Hertha precariously close to the relegation playoff spot, he'll need to get to work quickly.

  • Branko Zebec (dpa)

    Notable coaches sacked by Bayern

    Branko Zebec

    Zebec was appointed Bayern coach in July 1968. Zebec managed to win the double in his first season in charge, the first in the Bundesliga's history. The following season was less glamorous, with Bayern being knocked out of the European Cup in the first round. Zebec later announced he would not extend his contract, but was sacked midway through the season after a three-match winless spell.

  • Flash-Galerie Lothar Matthäus (AP)

    Notable coaches sacked by Bayern

    Giovanni Trapattoni

    After Franz Beckenbauer was appointed the club's president, Trapattoni was given the job in 1994, with Bayern expecting the former Juventus coach to bring his successful touch to the Olympiastadion. However, Trapattoni ended the season trophyless and was sacked. Trap did have a second stint as Bayern coach, in which he won a league title and the German cup.

  • Otto Rehhagel Julius-Hirsch-Preis DFB (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Notable coaches sacked by Bayern

    Otto Rehhagel

    The former Bremen boss was appointed Bayern's coach in July 1995. After going on a shopping spree, signing Jürgen Klinsmann, Andreas Herzog and others, Bayern were expected to glide to the Bundesliga title. That was hardly the case. Rehhagel didn't even finish his first season in charge and was famously sacked four days before Bayern were due to play the first leg of the UEFA Cup final.

  • Großbritannien Deutschland Fußball Trainer Felix Magath (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Powell)

    Notable coaches sacked by Bayern

    Felix Magath

    After impressing with Stuttgart, Magath was officially presented as Bayern Munich's coach in July 2004. While his first two seasons brought back-to-back doubles for the first time in the Bundesliga's history, the 06/07 season was disappointing in comparison and after being fourth in January, Magath was sacked.

  • Deutschland ehemalige Bayern Münchens Trainer Jürgen Klinsmann und Manager Uli Hoeneß (imago/Team 2)

    Notable coaches sacked by Bayern

    Jürgen Klinsmann

    The former Bayern striker was appointed after a successful spell as Germany coach and expectations were high due to his revolutionary methods used with the national team. But, he didn't deliver. Klinsmann was sacked in April 2009, with five matches to go in the Bundesliga season and Bayern third. Club legend Philipp Lahm has since described Klinsmann's campaign at the club as a "failure".

  • Deutschland Fußballer Bastian Schweinsteiger (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Leonhardt)

    Notable coaches sacked by Bayern

    Louis van Gaal

    After the Klinsmann bet backfired, the Bayern hierarchy decided to go with experience. Van Gaal referred to Bayern as a "dream club", and the Dutchman managed to win the double in his first season in charge, while only losing to Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan in the Champions League final. The second season was less than glorious, with van Gaal sacked in April after slipping out of the top three.

  • FC Bayern Muenchen- Carlo Ancelotti (Imago/Sven Simon/F. Hoermann)

    Notable coaches sacked by Bayern

    Carlo Ancelotti

    Ancelotti joined Bayern in July 2016, after Pep Guardiola announced he would not extend his contract at the club. The Italian may have won the league in his first season, but Bayern's form for the most part failed to impress. After suffering Bayern's biggest Champions League group stage defeat of all time, 3-0 to PSG, the club announced Ancelotti had been sacked.

    Author: Felix Tamsut


