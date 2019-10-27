 Bundesliga: Is it really a good thing that it′s more competitive than it has been in years? | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Is it really a good thing that it's more competitive than it has been in years?

With more than a quarter of the season gone, the top 10 sides in the Bundesliga are separated by just five points. Some unlikely clubs are enjoying their time at the top, but is such a tight table a plus for the league?

Fußball Bundesliga Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (Imago Images/Revierfoto)

The bookmakers may still see them as enormous outsiders, as long as 80-1 in places, but Borussia Mönchengladbach fans are starting to believe.

"The German champions will only be VfL" they sang on the terraces as the Foals brushed aside Eintracht Frankfurt in a 4-2 win on Sunday. 

A few may have had tongue firmly planted in cheek but their coach, Marco Rose, was more than happy to hold onto top spot for another week. 

"While it is still early days in the season we gladly accept the Bundesliga lead," he said afterwards.

Gladbach may not be the only side starting to dream of an unlikely title run though, with the league's top 10 separated by only five points. With more than a quarter of the season gone, such a narrow gap is rare and stands in contrast to most other top European leagues.

The Premier League's gap from first to 10th is 15 points, in Serie A it's 11 while in Ligue Un the figure is 12. Only La Liga, where Granada are the unlikely leaders thanks partially to the cancellation of the scheduled weekend fixture between Real Madrid and Barcelona, comes close with a seven-point gap. Had Barca won that game, that figure would have been nine.

True competition makes a change

But is the tight title race a postive for Germany's top flight? Well, that largely depends on who you ask.

Those fans on the terraces at Borussia Park would certainly say so, as would those who saw Freiburg beat RB Leipzig at the Schwarzwaldstadion to go third.

From a wider perspective, those who believe that only true competition can make a league interesting should also be happy with the current state of affairs. Anyone with even one eye on the Bundesliga in recent years would know that Bayern have won the last seven titles at a canter — their average gap to second place has been 14.5 points.

Those in the league's marketing departments must surely be rubbing their hands too, for as important as Bayern are to the Bundesliga "brand" another string of runaway titles would diminish its appeal to those without a horse in the race —  and possibly even a few whose allegiance is to Bayern. Without jeopardy, success is much less satisfying. 

The dominance of one or two teams has been a familiar story across those top five leagues in recent times too, with long runs of consecutive titles becoming more commonplace as the rich get richer and pull up the ladder behind them. The same names are largely in pole position elsewhere but, as well as some of the lesser lights have done in the Bundesliga, the struggles of the two genuine German giants are a major cause of the current logjam.

Big clubs struggling to assert dominance

Bayern Munich have struggled to kill of matches recently (Reuters/M. Dalder)

Bayern Munich have struggled to kill off matches recently

"We can do better. There are always tight games where we only have a one-goal lead. So I can't be relaxed about the game. We have to improve," said Niko Kovac after Bayern edged past newly promoted Union Berlin with a 2-1 win at the weekend. His team have not won a league game by more than a single goal since August.

"We need to do more going forward, we should've invested more," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus after his side's disjointed display in the 0-0 derby stalemate with Schalke. Lucien Favre's words were perhaps even more revealing about the current state of his team, who have now won just one of their last five league games.

"By the end, we were happy to accept the 0-0 draw," he said of getting a point against a team that finished 14th last season.

The flaws of Bayern and Dortmund have been forensically examined and exposed this term while Julian Nagelsmann, the coach of the other side who looked likely to challenge preseason, RB Leipzig, admitted his side "deserve to be in the position we're in," namely sixth. But a number of the sides usually scrapping for the minor European places have also stepped up this term. 

Can challengers sustain?

Gladbach's sporting director Max Eberl recently suggested that the nature of the top half of the Bundesliga is "testament to the league's quality" while Schalke coach David Wagner said there are "about 12 sides that can call themselves top teams."

Christian Streich's Freiburg have been one of the season's biggest overachievers (Imago Images/J. Huebner)

Christian Streich's Freiburg have been one of the season's biggest overachievers

But while the improvement in the chasing pack should be noted, in cold statistical terms it's the underachievement of Bayern and Dortmund that's had the biggest impact. Gladbach's haul of 19 points from 9 games would, if extrapolated over an entire season, bring them 72 points. That hasn't been enough to win the Bundesliga since 2009-10, when Bayern triumphed with 70 points. 

But one of the reasons for football's enduring global popularity is that the scarcity of goals means upsets are more possible than in most sports, both in individual matches and over the course of a competition. In recent years, the financial advantages of those consistently in the Champions League and with international reach has eroded that sense of unpredictability, meaning that generally speaking, the big fish need to fail in order for the relative minnows to have a chance. But there are always exceptions.

At the moment, this is the case in the Bundesliga and there are signs that it could be sustainable. To the supporters of 16 of the league's 18 clubs that's surely a good, and exciting, thing while those without strong club allegiances will likely share that view. For Reus, Favre, Kovac and those who view the game through yellow-and-black or red-and-white-tinted spectacles, a glance at the current standings is a little less invigorating.

  • Deutschland Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach gegen Eintracht Frankfurt | Marcus Thuram (AFP/I. Fassbender)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

    Gladbach are back on top after beating Frankfurt in an absorbing final game of the weekend. The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead through Marcus Thuram and Oscar Wendt, but were pegged back through Danny da Costa. Gladbach restored their two-goal cushion via Nico Elvedi, who made it 3-1, but Martin Hinteregger's header kept the visitors in it. But Denis Zakaria sealed the win five minutes from time.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Bayern München v Union Berlin (Getty Images/S. Widmann)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Bayern Munich 2-1 Union Berlin

    Robert Lewandowski made Bundesliga history against Union, becoming the first player ever to score in the first nine games of a season. He surpassed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's record of eight with the second goal in Bayern's victory over the Berliners after Benjamin Pavard's long range strike had broken the deadlock. Union grabbed a late consolation through Sebastian Polter but Bayern hung on.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (Imago Images/Kolvenbach)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Schalke 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Dortmund produced another lacklustre performance but somehow escaped Gelsenkirchen with a point in the Revierderby. Schalke were the better side and twice hit the bar before the break; first Sane and then Serdar. Sancho was Dortmund's main threat but was twice foiled, and Thorgan Hazard was lucky not to concede a penalty when the ball struck his arm in the box.

  • Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig Torjubel (Imago Images/Beautiful Sports/G. Gruendl)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Freiburg 2-1 RB Leipzig

    Freiburg maintained their superb start to the season with the scalp of Leipzig at the Schwarzwald stadium. The hosts took the lead through Nicolas Höfler's close-range finish. Nils Petersen doubled their advantage in stoppage time to secure the points, despite Lukas Klostermann's consolation at the death. It wasn't enough for Leipzig as Freiburg climb back up to second, just a point behind Bayern.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC - 1899 Hoffenheim Torjubel 0:2 (Imago Images/Contrast/O. Behrendt)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Hertha Berlin 2-3 Hoffenheim

    Hoffenheim made it three wins from three, coming out on top of a five-goal thriller in Berlin. The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead courtesy of Jürgen Locadia and Anrej Kramaric, but let their lead slip as Hertha stormed back through Dodi Lukebakio and Salomon Kalou. But Hoffenheim weren't done and grabbed a winner through Benjamin Hübner, before Hertha's Vladimir Darida was sent off late on.

  • Fußball Bundesliga SC Paderborn 07 - Fortuna Düsseldorf Torjubel 2:0 (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Paderborn 2-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Paderborn finally got their first victory of the season, picking up a deserved win over Düsseldorf. The opener came just before half time when Abdelhamid Sabiri struck, before Sebastian Schonlau secured the three points in the 64th minute. The victory still leaves them bottom of the table but is a much-needed confidence boost, with a crucial game against Augsburg on the horizon.

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga (Getty Images/C. Koepsel)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Werder Bremen

    Werder Bremen held Leverkusen to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining game at BayArena. An Omer Toprak own goal put the hosts ahead, but Bremen roared back in style. Milot Rashica continued his fine form with a fine strike to level and Davy Klaasen also found the net in style. But Leverkusen struck back through Lucas Alario to salvage a point.

  • Bundesliga Fussball FSV Mainz 05 vs 1.FC Koeln | 2:1 (picture-alliance/dpa/Fotostand)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Mainz 3-1 Cologne

    A Robin Quaison thunderbolt stole the show as Mainz came from behind to beat Cologne, who had taken the lead through Simon Terodde. Jean-Paul Boetius' close-range finish squared the game before half time and Quaison raised the roof with an amazing strike from distance. Mainz keeper Robin Zentner pulled off several key saves and Levin Mete Oztunali sealed the points with a low drive late on.

  • Deutschland Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg gegen FC Augsburg (AFP/J. MacDougall)

    Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

    Wolfsburg 0-0 Augsburg

    A game to forget, which can only be described as a defeat for football. There were precious few chances until the end, when Wolfsburg's Joao Victor put the ball in the net but it was disallowed after a lengthy VAR stoppage, which eventually saw it disallowed for offside.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


DW recommends

Opinion: Schalke under David Wagner are greater than the sum of their parts

While Lucien Favre is failing to get the most out of an expensively-assembled Dortmund squad, the opposite is true of David Wagner and Schalke. DW's Matt Ford says the Royal Blues are heading in the right direction. (26.10.2019)  

Bizarre Bundesliga 2: Ex-Manchester United keeper sent off as sub concedes penalty

A substitute giving away a penalty and a former Manchester United goalkeeper receiving a second yellow card for accidently punching an opposition player - just another week in Germany's second division. (27.10.2019)  

Revierderby: Dreadful Dortmund escape from Schalke with a lucky point

Schalke will be disappointed not to have won the 179th Revierderby after dominating Borussia Dortmund for long periods. The Royal Blues hit the woodwork twice but couldn't find the breakthrough in a goalless derby. (26.10.2019)  

Gladbach blooming under Rose as wide open Bundesliga continues to thrill

Two points separate Bundesliga leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach and seventh placed Bayer Leverkusen. With the favorites faltering and some surprise packages, the opening weeks of the season have been compelling. (06.10.2019)  

Bundesliga: Vulnerable Bayern Munich in a state of flux

Bayern Munich's issues both on and off the pitch hark back to times when the club weren't invulnerable. With none of their competitors capitalizing though, their title defense looks to remain intact for now. (20.10.2019)  

Bundesliga Bulletin: Gladbach go one point clear at the top as Revierderby ends goalless

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Freiburg were the big winners on a weekend where Robert Lewandowski broke yet another record. Elsewhere, a goalless Revierderby left rivals Schalke and Dortmund with contrasting emotions. (27.10.2019)  

Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures

Robert Lewandowski made Bundesliga history, becoming the first player to score in the first nine Bundesliga games of a season. Also, Dortmund got a point in a poor Ruhr derby, Freiburg won again and Paderborn got a win. (26.10.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach gegen Eintracht Frankfurt | Jubel

Bundesliga Bulletin: Gladbach go one point clear at the top as Revierderby ends goalless 27.10.2019

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Freiburg were the big winners on a weekend where Robert Lewandowski broke yet another record. Elsewhere, a goalless Revierderby left rivals Schalke and Dortmund with contrasting emotions.

Deutschland Bundesliga 1899 Hoffenheim - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga: Schalke and Borussia Dortmund seek killer touch in derby 24.10.2019

Schalke have twice squandered chances to move top of the Bundesliga in an impressive start to the season. Another bottle job in the derby against Borussia Dortmund would take the gloss off David Wagner’s revolution.

FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Dortmund

Opinion: Schalke under David Wagner are greater than the sum of their parts 26.10.2019

While Lucien Favre is failing to get the most out of an expensively-assembled Dortmund squad, the opposite is true of David Wagner and Schalke. DW's Matt Ford says the Royal Blues are heading in the right direction.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  