Bundesliga Inside: Donyell Malen finally ...

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Dortmund's top transfer Donyell Malen didn't meet the expectations yet. But now he helped to close the gap to Bayern.
Big money signing Donyell Malen finally got his first Bundesliga goal, but it was Marco Reus who sealed a Dortmund win that puts pressure on Bayern Munich. But, ahead of a crucial few weeks, are BVB in good enough shape?
With Erling Haaland still out, Borussia Dortmund needed inspiration from elsewhere to beat Sporting in the Champions League. They got it from their attacking Dutchman.
Marco Reus and Erling Haaland were on the scoresheet again as Borussia Dortmund eased past Mainz. But the third member of their attacking trio, new big-money signing Donyell Malen, is not yet off the mark in the league.
Borussia Dortmund were stunned in Amsterdam by a stunning performance from hosts Ajax. Dortmund's Dutch opponents delivered such a dynamic display the Bundesliga side stood no chance.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version