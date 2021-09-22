 Bundesliga Inside: Donyell Malen finally ... | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.11.2021

Sports

Bundesliga Inside: Donyell Malen finally ...

Dortmund's top transfer Donyell Malen didn't meet the expectations yet. But now he helped to close the gap to Bayern.

Watch video 01:57

Bundesliga Inside: Unstoppable Haaland 22.09.2021

Dortmund and Bayern are leading Bundesliga goalrush 17.09.2021

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland

Bundesliga: 10 youngsters to watch this season 09.08.2021

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 20: Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund at Veltins-Arena on February 20, 2021 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bundesliga Inside: Top 3 goals Erling Haaland 26.02.2021

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on November 06, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Leipzig's shooting star Christopher Nkunku 11.11.2021

23.10.2021, Fussball 1. Bundesliga 2021/2022, 9. Spieltag, FC Bayern M¸nchen - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in der Allianz-Arena M¸nchen. Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern M¸nchen nachdenklich ***DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** *** 23 10 2021, Football 1 Bundesliga 2021 2022, Matchday 9, FC Bayern Munich TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, at Allianz Arena Munich Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich reflective DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

The Kimmich non-vacc controversy 01.11.2021

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Mainz 05 in Dortmund, western Germany, on October 16, 2021. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga Inside: Haaland is BACK! 20.10.2021

Bundesliga Inside: Does the Bundesliga have the world's best goalkeepers? 06.10.2021

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 20, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Malen off the mark as Reus helps Borussia Dortmund close gap on Bayern Munich 20.11.2021

Big money signing Donyell Malen finally got his first Bundesliga goal, but it was Marco Reus who sealed a Dortmund win that puts pressure on Bayern Munich. But, ahead of a crucial few weeks, are BVB in good enough shape?

Dortmund's Dutch forward Donyell Malen (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP in Dortmund, western Germany, on September 28, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Champions League: Donyell Malen delivers win for Borussia Dortmund 28.09.2021

With Erling Haaland still out, Borussia Dortmund needed inspiration from elsewhere to beat Sporting in the Champions League. They got it from their attacking Dutchman.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 16, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen in action with 1.FSV Mainz 05's Silvan Widmer REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Borussia Dortmund: Reus, Haaland score but Malen must wait 16.10.2021

Marco Reus and Erling Haaland were on the scoresheet again as Borussia Dortmund eased past Mainz. But the third member of their attacking trio, new big-money signing Donyell Malen, is not yet off the mark in the league.

AMSTERDAM, 19-10-2021, Johan CruyffArena, Champions League group stage season 2021 / 2022 between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund. 2-0 of Ajax player Daley Blind Ajax - Borussia Dortmund PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxNED x13969373x Copyright:

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund outclassed by awesome Ajax 19.10.2021

Borussia Dortmund were stunned in Amsterdam by a stunning performance from hosts Ajax. Dortmund's Dutch opponents delivered such a dynamic display the Bundesliga side stood no chance.