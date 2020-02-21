Bundesliga: Hungry Haaland at it again as Dortmund dispatch Bremen

Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

(Zagadou 52', Haaland 66')

Last November, Robert Lewandowski made one of the least surprising admissions of all time. "I have to confess....I am addicted to scoring goals," the Bundesliga's top scorer tweeted after banging four past Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League group stages.

He's not the only man confident of getting his weekly fix in the Bundesliga any more. Erling Haaland's staggering start to life at Borussia Dortmund continued on Saturday as the Norweigan lashed in a first-time finish to seal a comfortable win over Werder Bremen that keeps BVB in touch with Lewandowski's lot.

When Achraf Hakimi pulled the ball back from the byline just after the hour mark, Haaland showed not a murmur of indecision. The 19-year-old didn't even think of taking a touch before lashing home the sort of first-time finish that's fast becoming a trademark. His rapid backlift and supreme confidence consistently catches out goalkeepers but, as much as his physical and technical attributes, it's that single-minded hunger that suggests this is a man who will continue to break records.

In truth, Haaland didn't start this game particularly well. His movement was decent and he constantly demanded the ball but he wasn't quite timing his runs and his touch looked a little heavy. When a desperate block denied him the opener from another first time effort just after the break, it began to feel like it might not be his day.

When Dan-Axel Zagadou hooked in a volley from the resulting corner, it didn't seem to matter too much. Whether it's character, confidence or both, Haaland is relentless in the pursuit of more goals. One is never enough. But he had to settle for it in this case, despite spurning a couple more presentable opportunities late on. Afterwards, he told reporters he should have scored a hat trick.

Haaland's contribution was important, but it was probably Zagadou's goal that won this one. After a scrappy first half where they made life difficult for their visitors, struggling Bremen folded. They've now lost their last six at home and have won just twice in the league since September.

Dortmund haven't always been able to put away such sides under Favre and the controlled manner of this victory suggests the signing of Emre Can has added a little bit of steel and smartness to complement the array of attacking talents. Consecutive Bundesliga clean sheets after Can's chaotic full debut defeat to Bayer Leverkusenpoint to a side starting to find a way to win without drama.

The one thing they can't win without is goals. There can no longer be any serious doubt that they have a man who'll stop at nothing to get them.