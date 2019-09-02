Bundesliga: How will Frankfurt adjust as Rebic completes departure of front three?

The last of the "Buffalo Herd" has left Germany. After Sebastian Haller's move to England and Luka Jovic's exit for Spain, Ante Rebic has become the last member of the devastating strike trio to migrate to pastures new, with Italy his choice of location.

The three forwards caught the imagination of fans and clubs across Europe with their rampaging displays for the Eagles in the Europa League and the Bundesliga last term, hence the collective name given to them by sections of the German press.

Rebic, the Croatian wide forward who featured in the 2018 World Cup final, is probably the member of the three who most resembles the powerful American beasts. Aggressive and direct, the 25-year-old proved an excellent foil to the lithe, graceful, intelligence of Haller's holdup play and Jovic's poaching instincts.

TRANSFER TWEET?

"It was his big wish to go to Italy and launch himself into a new challenge," said Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic shortly before the two-year loan deal was confirmed on Monday, with the club having made similar noises when the other two departed.

Old with the old, in with the new

But at the same time, Bobic confirmed Portuguese international striker Andre Silva would be moving the other way. It was a typically unfussy move from the former Germany striker, who has made a string of savvy deals since taking the position three years ago.

As well as the huge profits he's brought in for Haller (€32 million), Jovic (€53 million) and Rebic (likely to be about €30 million if Milan agree a permanent deal) Bobic has had to cope with the loss of other key men like goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, key creator Kevin-Prince Boateng and club talisman Alexander Maier in recent years, as well as German Cup-winning coach Niko Kovac, who left for Bayern last summer.

All have been replaced with minimal fuss and minimal outlay, with Eintracht's league position having improved each of the last few seasons, along with memorable cup runs. The question is whether he, and Kovac's replacement, Adi Hütter, can keep performing one of the most difficult tricks in football.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf On the day when Ante Rebic was out of the Frankfurt squad to reportedly complete a transfer, Frankfurt's new striker Bas Dost became the new hero. A goal down after Rouwen Hennings' header, Frankfurt turned to Dost in the second half. Shortly before the hour mark, the Dutchman equalized with a smart near-post header. Goncalo Paciencia struck a late winner to seal the comeback.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Werder Bremen 3-2 Augsburg In a five-goal thriller on Sunday, the hosts got their first win of the league season thanks to a brace from Yuya Osako and a first goal of the campaign from Josh Sargent. Twice, Augsburg's Ruben Vargas brought the visitors back into the game as some of the cracks in Werder's game remained. But Osako's brilliant first-time volley proved a worthy winner.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Union Berlin 3-1 Borussia Dortmund Union secured their first ever Bundesliga win with a sensational upset against title-hopefuls Dortmund. Marius Bülter's opener was quickly cancelled out by Paco Alcacer, but Dortmund's defensive frailty persisted in the second half. Bülter added a second to send an already excited home crowd crazy. When Sebastian Andersson added a third, the atmosphere erupted as Union realized history was theirs.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz After Jean-Paul Boetius' header, Bayern turned things around. Benjamin Pavard sent a bouncing strike into the top, far corner to equalize before David Alaba scored a sensational free kick at the end of the first half. Philippe Coutinho started, but it was Ivan Perisic who headed in a third. Kingsley Coman tapped in a fourth before Robert Lewandowski added another. Alphonso Davies added a sixth.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Schalke 3-0 Hertha Berlin Schalke's got their first win of the season thanks to a poor showing from Hertha. Niklas Stark turned a cross from Daniel Caligiuri into his own net. In the second half, Guido Burgstaller sent a cross in and Karim Rekik passed it into his own net. Five minutes before the end, Jonjoe Kenny's superb drive sealed the win and made Kenny the first Englishman to score for Schalke.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Wolfsburg 1-1 Paderborn Paderborn got their first point of the season in a feisty away draw. The visitors took the lead thanks to Cauly Oliveira-Souza's low drive past Koen Casteels after Paderborn reacted quickly from a throw in. Wolfsburg struggled to recover after the early serious injury to Xaver Schlager, but Josip Brekalo's stunning low strike dragged the hosts level in a contest that could have gone either way.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Freiburg 1-2 Cologne Cologne sneaked a late win away in Freiburg thanks to a marvelous solo goal from Ellyes Skhiri in stoppage time. Just minutes after Cologne had a goal ruled out by the VAR, Rafael Czichos turned a cross into his own net to give Freiburg the lead. In the second half, Anthony Modeste sent a brilliant header home off the underside of the crossbar to level the scores, before Skhiri won it late on.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Leverkusen 0-0 Hoffenheim On a very warm afternoon in Leverkusen, the hosts couldn't find the goal their play deserved. Despite having an incredible 19 corners, 20 shots and 75 percent of the ball, they simply couldn't score. Hoffenheim will be delighted with a point, although they deserve credit for stifling Leverkusen throughout.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Gladbach 1-3 RB Leipzig Timo Werner's first ever Bundesliga hat trick was the difference against Gladbach as the Germany forward kept Julian Nagelsmann's perfect record at RB Leipzig intact. After the hosts missed the chance to take the lead, Werner pounced after an instinctive pass by Emil Forsberg. Werner's second came from a burst of pace, and he later added a third to cancel out Breel Embolo's header. Author: Jonathan Harding



Rebic was sent off in his last Frankfurt game in the Europa League against Strasbourg and was hauled off in the first leg of that tie after Hütter was appalled by his lax attitude, the Croatian's disappointment at the loss of his strike partners all too evident. Such frustration from key players is a risk for a club willing to sell stars but Hütter and Bobic clearly believe in putting the team first.

As with the Buffalo Herd, Frankfurt's new attacking arrivals all have something to prove. Just like Haller, who had excelled in the Dutch league, former Wolfsburg striker Bas Dost will be keen to demonstrate that a record of 76 goals in 84 league games for Sporting Lisbon is a reflection of his ability rather than the lack of competition in the Portuguese top flight. A headed equalizer off the bench 12 minutes into his debut against Fortuna Düsseldorf on Sunday wasn't a bad way to start.

"The team and the whole club have welcomed me with open arms. You feel happy here right from the first day, which has really helped me," said the powerful Dutch target man.

The man who scored the winner on Sunday is another who has already started to profit from the increased opportunities afforded by the departure of Frankfurt's star trio, Goncalo Paciencia. The former Porto man joined the Eagles last summer but missed the first half of the season through injury and then found it difficult to displace the established attacking trio. But a fine start to the current campaign has seen him hit five goals already, three in the Europa League and two in the Bundesliga.

The other major attacking arrival in the offseason was Jovic's Serbian compatriot Dejan Joveljic. The 20-year-old arrived as a relatively unknown quantity and has mainly been used off the bench by Hütter so far.

Options available

Though the new arrivals bear some of the hallmarks of the departed big beasts, there are also distinct differences. Dost is a much more traditional tall target man than Haller and should benefit particularly from the crosses of a rejuvenated Filip Kostic, while Pacienca looks comfortable linking play.

Is seems Hütter may initially look to partner the two upfront in a physically imposing duo that perhaps lacks a little for pace, allowing Joveljic and Silva some time to get up to speed with the league and their surroundings. The international break looks well timed in that respect.

But with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund the next two visitors to the Waldstadion after Frankfurt's trip to Augsburg on September 14, Bobic and Hütter will be hoping their new-look strike force can hit the ground running. But perhaps quite not so well that they have to sign a whole new strike force again in 2020.