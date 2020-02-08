 Bundesliga: How Bayer Leverkusen can continue their revival against RB Leipzig | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.02.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: How Bayer Leverkusen can continue their revival against RB Leipzig

After a mixed start to the season, Bayer Leverkusen are firing on all cylinders in all competitions. But in Leipzig this weekend, Peter Bosz's side will have to adapt their game if they are to continue their revival.

Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen gegen Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

Comparatively speaking, there aren't that many people who support Bayer Leverkusen.

Sandwiched between Cologne, Düsseldorf and Mönchengladbach and not a million miles from Gelsenkirchen and Dortmund, the self-proclaimed Werkself (works team) are not short of local competition.

But for the 25,000 or so who have been turning up regularly at the BayArena this season, life as a Leverkusen fan has been anything but dull, thanks to the all-out-attacking philosophy of Dutch coach Peter Bosz.

An unpredictable first half of the season featured 2-1 wins over Bayern Munich and Schalke but also crushing defeats in Dortmund and Frankfurt. There was also a famous win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, although a group which also included Juventus ultimately proved a step too far.

Return to form

Since the turn of the year however, those supporters have been rewarded for their loyalty as Leverkusen have found their form with nine wins in their last ten games in all competitions.

Dramatic late victories over Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin have seen them close the gap on the top four in the Bundesliga while two accomplished performances against FC Porto in the last week have secured a trip to Glasgow to face Rangers in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Kai Havertz scored two and set up two more in the 5-1 aggregate win over the Portuguese side and the 20-year-old playmaker is set to become even more important in the absence of Kevin Volland.

The striker had been enjoying his best season in years (nine goals and eight assists) but suffered a potentially season-ending ankle ligament injury in the first leg against Porto.

Fussball 1. Bundesliga 19.Spieltag l Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf l Torschuss 3:0 (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

Alario's time to shine

Not that Leverkusen are short of options when it comes to putting the ball in the net. Leon Bailey, Karim Bellarabi and Moussa Diaby – who arrived from PSG in the summer – have all been chipping in from deep, but the onus will now be on Lucas Alario.

The Argentinian already has ten goals to his name in all competitions this season, mostly off the bench. But, as a more traditional number nine comfortable with his back to goal, he is a different type of striker to Volland, and Leverkusen will have to adapt their approach in order to get the most out of him.

As daunting as Sunday's trip to title-chasing RB Leipzig looks on paper, it could actually be a game which suits Leverkusen. Julian Nagelsmann's side will expect to dominate possession and will press aggressively when they don't have the ball, but no other Bundesliga side has scored more goals on the counter-attack than Leverkusen this season.

Alario could prove the ideal outlet and focal point for the Werkself when they do get the chance to break – although they will have to do so without some of those loyal supporters who have stuck with them all season.

Because, just like their counterparts in Munich, Dortmund and Cologne, Bayer Leverkusen's ultras are boycotting the trip to Leipzig in protest against the Red Bull-backed side.

Leverkusen will be hoping that doesn't hinder them as they look to continue their revival.

Related content

Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen gegen Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Bender and Bailey strike late to seal Dortmund collapse 08.02.2020

Two goals in a minute turned a 3-2 win to a 4-3 loss for Borussia Dortmund against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Lars Bender and Leon Bailey turned the game on its head after a stunning debut goal for Emre Can.

Bundesliga Hertha BSC - Bayern München

Bundesliga Bulletin: Lewandowski, Haaland Werner leading big three from the front 23.02.2020

It's shaping up to be one of the closest title races in years, with Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund all winning. There were also some heavy home defeats, a stay-away fan protest to round things out.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga Bulletin: Stalemate in Munich, thriller in Leverkusen, endgame for Bremen? 09.02.2020

Bayern Munich's six-game winning streak in the Bundesliga came to an end, but it could have been even better for Leipzig. Elsewhere, Peter Bosz got one over Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen sunk deeper into trouble.

