Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund — live blog

Hertha Berlin 0 - 0 Borussia Dortmund

Olympic Stadium, Berlin

* 27' Vladimir Darida makes a run but his long effort is no problem for Roman Bürki, the man between the sticks for BVB.

* 22' Hertha win a corner, but they make absolutely nothing of it. It is an indication, though, that Bruno Labbadia's men are determined to play football and not just sit back.

* 17' First decent chance of the match, Haaland takes a pass on the edge of the Hertha box but his shot is blocked by a defender. Reus gets the rebound but the keeper blocks it.

* 11' But Hertha do nothing with the resulting free kick outside of Dortmund's area!

* 10' first yellow card of the match for Guerreiro for a clumsy tackle on Lukebakio.

* 8' Lukebakio makes a run through the middle of the park but his effort from well out sails over the bar.

* 5' As expected, the visitors are trying to attack right from the start, but no clear-cut chance yet as the two teams feel each other out a bit.

* 1' And we're underway at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin!

* 7:30 p.m. (local) - Welcome to DW Sports' live blog! We are just an hour from the opening kickoff and the starting 11 is out for the hosts:

and the visitors:

The question on everyone's mind is: Will he or won't he? Will Lucien Favre bring on Youssoufa Moukoko, who turned 16 - making him eligible to play in the Bundesliga - yesterday. He is on the bench, so it could happen!

Previous meetings

Despite all their recent struggles, Hertha have been a thorn in Dortmund's side. The Black and Yellows have won each of the last three meetings, but by narrow one-goal margins.

That said, Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia has not had recent success. He has not celebrated a victory over BVB since November 2015, with his sides failing to score in each of Labbadia's last four games against Dortmund.

Player spotlight: Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund

The 16-year-old is already a household name due to his ridiculous goal scoring totals in Dortmund's academy teams.

He has scored 13 goals in just four games for BVB's under-19 team, giving him 141 goals in 88 games at the U17 and U19 level.

Moukoko is now eligible to play in the Bundesliga, many will be watching in anticipation of the teenager's potential professional debut.

Fun fact: Moukoko the youngest-ever Bundesliga player?

If Moukoko does make his debut, he would be the youngest player to make an appearance in a Bundesliga game.

That honor is currently held by Nuri Sahin, who made his debut for Dortmund at the tender age of 16 years and 11 months.

The reason this record-breaking feat is possible is because Dortmund requested the DFL ― which operates Germany's top two divisions ― to reduce the minimum age for first-team players. The DFL obliged, lowering the age from 16 and a half to 16.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away Youssoufa Moukoko Youssoufa Moukoko had a dream debut in the under-19 Bundesliga, scoring six goals in Borussia Dortmund's 9-2 drubbing of Wuppertaler SV. He first came to national attention earlier this year when it was reported that Nike had paid €10 million ($11.2 million) to get his name on a sponsorship deal. He will be eligible to play in the Bundesliga on November 20, 2020, when he turns 16.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away Edson Arantes do Nascimento Pele began playing for Santos at the age of 15 and Brazil a year later. He represented his country at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, scoring a hat-trick against France in the semifinal, becoming the youngest player to score in a World Cup in the process. He went on to make 92 appearances for Brazil, scoring 77 goals. He spent the last two seasons of his career with the New York Cosmos.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away Diego Maradona Diego Armando Maradona made his professional debut for Argentinos Juniors at the age of 15 and went on to have a long and storied career with Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla among others. He also led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title and is remembered for scoring against England with a blatant handball – and also scoring on a solo run that is considered one of the greatest goals in history.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away Cristiano Ronaldo Now 34, the Juventus forward made his debut with Sporting Lisbon at just 17 – scoring two goals. At 18 he joined Manchester United, where he spent several seasons before climbing to even greater heights with Real Madrid – scoring 311 goals in just 292 appearances for Los Blancos. He's made 158 appearances for Portugal, and led them to the Euro 2016 title in France.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away Kylian Mbappe Kylian Mbappe debuted for Ligue 1 club Monaco in 2015 at the age of 16 and in 2017 he became the world's second-most expensive transfer, moving to Paris Saint-Germain for a reported €180 million. Mbappe has since won several team and individual awards. On July 15, 2018 he became only the second teenager after Pele to score in a World Cup final as France beat Croatia 4-2 to lift the trophy.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away Norman Whiteside Beyond Northern Ireland and Manchester, Norman Whiteside is perhaps best remembered for breaking Pele's record for being the youngest to play in a World Cup – at 17 years and 41 days – in Spain in 1982. A year later, Whiteside became the youngest to score in an FA Cup final – as United beat Brighton 4-0 in a replay. However, a series of injuries forced him to retire as a player at just 26.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away Freddy Adu Prodigies don't always live up to their billing. Freddy Adu was touted as the next Pele when he made his MLS debut at the age of 14 in 2004. Adu was traded from DC United to Salt Lake in 2006 before quickly moving to Benfica. But what followed was a journeyman career through more than a dozen clubs. Most recently he was dropped from the roster of the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away Alen Halilovic Alen Halilovic made his pro debut for Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 16 and made his first appearance for Croatia a few months later, becoming that country's youngest player. Two years later he moved to Catalan powerhouse Barcelona and the sky seemed to be the limit. However, he would play just one match for Barca before being loaned out. He is currently on loan at Standard Liege from AC MIlan.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away Alexandre Pato Alexandre Pato had an auspicious start to his career, deputing for Brazilian club Internacional at 16 – helping the club to win the 2006 FIFA Club World Cup. A year later he was at AC Milan, where the forward put up good numbers at first. Injuries contributed to a downward slide and he started bouncing around – winding up with Chinese side Tianjin Tianhai. He's now back in Brazil with Sao Paolo.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away John Bostock John Bostock has the distinction of being the youngest player to debut for both Crystal Palace (15 in 2007) and Tottenham Hotspur (16 in 2008). However, his career quickly stalled and he embarked on a tour that took him all the way to MLS club Toronto FC, where he played just seven matches in 2013. The midfielder is now at Championship side Nottingham Forest, where he is on loan from Toulouse.

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away Alphonso Davies The Canadian, who was born to Liberian parents in a refugee camp in Ghana, signed his first professional contract with the Whitecaps FC2 of the USL at the age of 15 – later moving up to the Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS. In the 2018 summer transfer window, Bayern Munich swooped in to bring the promising youngster to the Bundesliga. Still just 18, Davies has 14 caps and three goals for Canada. Author: Chuck Penfold



From the coach's mouth: Lucien Favre, Borussia Dortmund

"He is very, very good ... It's fun to train with him.

From the coach's mouth: Bruno Labbadia, Hertha Belrin

"He knows where the goal is, so his age is absolutely irrelevant. Whether you are 16 or 35 — if you can score goals, then there is a place for you."

Player spotlight: Matheus Cunha, Hertha Berlin

Though Hertha have underwhelmed to start the season, Matheus Cunha has not. The 21-year-old has scored four goals and assisted two in seven Bundesliga games this season.

He's the most active player for Hertha in the final third with 3.3 shots per game. His scoring prowess will be tested against Dortmund, who, along with Wolfsburg, has the second best goals against record in the German top-flight.

Projected lineups

Hertha: Schwolow — Stark, Boyata, Alderete — Pekarik, Darida, Guendouzi, Plattenhardt — Lukebakio, Piatek, Cunha

Dortmund: Bürki — Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro — Witsel, Bellingham — Sancho, Reus, Reyna — Haaland