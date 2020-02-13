 Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin label Jürgen Klinsmann′s leaked diary allegations ′disgusting′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.02.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin label Jürgen Klinsmann's leaked diary allegations 'disgusting'

The recriminations from Jürgen Klinsmann's short spell at Hertha Berlin continue. A leaked document has revealed explosive allegations from the former USMNT boss, which Hertha have labeled "disgusting and outrageous."

Jürgen Klinsmann (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gora)

Hertha Berlin have moved swiftly to reject a leaked document from former boss Jürgen Klinsmann that sporting director Michael Preetz described as "disgusting, outrageous attacks."

A diary-type internal document, seemingly partly compiled by Klinsmann, who left the capital city club after a 76-day spell as head coach earlier this month, claims there was a  "culture of lying" at Hertha and "no high-performance culture and no charisma" among his bosses. The document was also highly critical of Preetz.

"The leadership must be sacked immediately. Should this not happen, all the good signings will turn into average players, because there is one basic rule in football: You are only as good as the environment you play in," it says.

Klinsmann's management agency has confirmed the legitimacy of the leaked documents to German news agencies, while also saying it didn't know who had leaked the diary.

The former Germany and USA national team boss walked out on the newly monied club after reportedly falling out with Preetz, who said the club reserved the right to take legal action and firmly rejected "the shabby accusations against the employees of the medical and media departments."

"I can endure this kind of criticism, but I strongly repudiate these disgusting, outrageous attacks against our staff," Preetz said on Wednesday in a press conference ostentsibly about their critical match against Fortuna Düsseldorf on Friday night. Despite spending about €80 million ($87 million) under Klinsmann in the January transfer window, a loss to Fortuna would leave Hertha a maximum of four points above the relegation-playoff position.

Focused on the game

Hertha’s temporary boss Alexander Nouri, who worked as an assistant coach under Klinsmann, stressed that his focus was only on the game. 

"I knew nothing about it. I last spoke to Jürgen Klinsmann before the Cologne game. I was as surprised as anyone about the incidents," he said.

"I also haven't had any time to read everything in detail. If I'm demanding full focus on the game  from my players, I have to lead by example. At the moment I am solely interested in the next game, which we all want to win."

mp/pfd (dpa,SID)

