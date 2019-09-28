 Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin deliver statement win and will hope it′s just the beginning | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.09.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin deliver statement win and will hope it's just the beginning

With big money investment and local competition, Hertha Berlin are at a crossroads both on and off the pitch. Sunday's 4-0 thrashing of hapless Cologne was promising but will it lead to more than mid-table mediocrity?

Fußball Bundesliga 1. FC Köln - Hertha BSC (Imago Images/Beautiful Sports)

It's a big year for Berlin. In November, the German capital celebrates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall which divided it for 39 years while, from a footballing point of view, the city has not just one Bundesliga representative but two for the first time since 1977.

"The future belongs to Berlin," reads the slogan which has adorned Hertha Berlin's Olympic Stadium for the past couple of years. Indeed, for this season at least, the capital is the only German city with two top-flight football clubs.

Not that the slogan refers to the arrival of local rivals Union Berlin. As far as Hertha are concerned, Berlin's future is blue and white – and the club has big plans to ensure that is the case.

Sunday's emphatic 4-0 win away at Cologne made it two wins from two for the "Old Lady" of German football, an historic tag the club doesn't seem overly keen on hanging on to.

For the second week in a row, 22-year-old Javairo Dilrosun stood out with a stunning individual goal, following up his solo run against Paderborn last week with a dipping long-range effort to give Hertha the lead. At the other end of the scale, 35-year-old Vedad Ibisevic added two more within six minutes of coming off the bench in the second half.

Experience and youth, old and new, past and future; Hertha's goalscorers were very much symbolic of the juncture the club finds itself at as it too looks to the future.

This summer, businessman Lars Windhorst (42) and his company Tennor Holdings purchased 37.5 percent of Hertha Berlin's outsourced professional football department for €125 million ($136.7m). Before the end of the year, the investor is expected to increase his stake to 49.9 percent in exchange for a further €100m. Big numbers, big sums, big plans.

Fussball Ante Covic (Imago Images/M. Koch)

Promotion from within: Hertha head coach Ante Covic

"Hertha can become a real big city club like others in London or Madrid," Windhorst told Spiegel magazine upon acquiring his stake. "Our aim is to turn Hertha into an elite club both in Germany and Europe," he repeated to Bild am Sonntag newspaper this weekend. "People might laugh, but they should not underestimate me as a businessman nor Hertha as a club."

Elite means regular participation in the Champions League – a tough ask for a club which has only ever reached the group stage once (in 1999) and which finished 11th and 10th in the three of the last six Bundesliga seasons.

Sunday's win in Cologne saw Hertha move back up to that familiar mid-table territory, but it did ease the pressure on Ante Covic, the young head coach who was appointed just one month before Windhorst's investment was made public.

Covic, who had led Hertha's U23s to increasingly high finishes in the fourth division, was expected to deliver more expansive football than his predecessor Pal Dardai but consecutive defeats to Wolfsburg, Schalke and Mainz soon had observers wondering whether the club might not have been better off waiting for Windhorst's millions to arrive.

Even the recent victories over newly-promoted opposition come with reservations and caveats. Last week's home win over Paderborn came despite the away side enjoying considerably more of the ball and creating a number of good chances, while the thrashing of Cologne is tempered by the fact that the Billy Goats quickly lost playmakers Dominick Drexler to injury before being reduced to ten men before half-time.

"I'm happy that we were able to build on the Paderborn result and that we showed our quality on the pitch,” said Covic. "We're heading in the right direction and we want to continue next week against Düsseldorf."

After that come Werder Bremen, Hoffenheim and Dynamo Dresden in the cup before the historic trip to Köpenick to face Union – on paper, all games in which Hertha will be expected to deliver. 

"The future belongs to Berlin," they say, but it's up to Hertha to determine what that exactly that future looks like. 

  • default

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Cologne 0 - 4 Hertha Berlin

    Vedad Ibisevic came off the bench to bag a brace as Hertha won big against ten-man Cologne. Javairo Dilrosun put Hertha ahead, but the defining moment came just before halftime, when Cologne's Jorge Mere was shown a straight red for a rash challenge. Ibisevic put the game out of reach for the hosts with two goals within five minutes of coming off the bench, and Dedryck Boyata added a late fourth.

  • default

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 1 - 2 Freiburg

    Luca Waldschmidt scored a fine solo goal as Freiburg's winning run continued, sending them up to third in the table. The hosts took the lead through Rouwen Hennings, but Freiburg leveled on the stroke of halftime through Jonathan Schmidt's close-range finish. The winner came courtesy of Waldschmidt with nine minutes to play, when the young Germany star beat two players and let fly from distance.

  • default

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 Werder Bremen

    Dortmund missed the chance to keep the heat on Bayern Munich, succumbing to a draw with Bremen. The visitors took an early lead through Milot Rashica, but that was quickly cancelled out by Mario Götze, who headed in the equalizer on his first start of the season. Marco Reus seemed to put Dortmund on the path to victory before halftime, but Marco Friedl's header ensured a share of the points.

  • default

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Paderborn 2 - 3 Bayern Munich

    The champions went top with a win that was more nervy than it needed to be. Serge Gnabry opened the scoring after a brilliant through ball from Coutinho in the first half before the pair reversed roles after the break. Substitute Kai Pröger crashed home a bouncing ball on 68 minutes before Robert Lewandowski looked to have sealed it. A late Jamilu Collins goal wasn't quite enough for the hosts.

  • RB Leipzig 1 - 3 Schalke (Getty Images/Bongarts/B. Streubel)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    RB Leipzig 1 - 3 Schalke

    Amine Harit scored his fourth of the season from the penalty spot as resurgent Schalke inflicted Leipzig's first loss of the season. Harit's penalty at the end of the first half was sandwiched between a Salif Sane header and a first Bundesliga strike from young Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo. Despite Emil Forsberg's late consolation, David Wagner's Royal Blues have now won four on the bounce.

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach players celebrate Torjubel (Imago/Nordphoto)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Hoffenheim 0 - 3 Borussia Mönchengladbach

    Goals from Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram and Florian Neuhaus helped the improving Foals to a win over a Hoffenheim side struggling to adjust to the post-Julian Nagelsmann era. Thuram wriggled down the right before finding Plea for the 43rd minute opener before driving in to the area to add the finishing touch to a counterattack. Neuhaus' late effort ensured Gladbach's third consecutive win.

  • Mainz 0 - 1 Wolfsburg (Imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Mainz 0 - 1 Wolfsburg

    An early header from Marcel Tisserand settled the kind of game that showed why blunt Mainz are down at the wrong end of the table. The DR Congo international rose to nod home a ninth minute corner and kept the Wolves unbeaten start to the league season alive.

  • Augsburg 0 - 3 Bayer Leverkusen (Imago Images/C. Kolbert)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Augsburg 0 - 3 Bayer Leverkusen

    Augsburg's rotten record against Saturday's visitors continued after a late surge from Leverkusen wrapped up the points. Florian Niederlechner turned in to his own net to give Peter Bosz's side a first half lead before Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz both scored in the final quarter of the match to seal the victory.

  • Bas Dost celebrates scoring for Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Weller)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Union Berlin 1 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt

    Union's famous win over Borussia Dortmund is fast becoming a distant memory as goals from summer signings Bas Dost and Andre Silva secured the Eagles a Friday night win. A late strike from substitute Anthony Ujah couldn't quite spark the desired comeback and the capital club are looking over their shoulders.

    Author: Matt Pearson


