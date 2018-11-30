Bundesliga: Gnabry double sees Bayern grind out win in Bremen

Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich, Weserstadion

(Osako 33' — Gnabry 20', 50')

Bayern Munich remain in touch with Borussia Dortmund, but only just. Niko Kovac's side ensured the nine-point gap between them and the Bundesliga leaders didn't grow any further with a gritty victory against a side who went into this game without a win in their last four.

Bayern enjoyed the better of the first half by a signinficant margin, creating more chances and showing more attacking endeavour than their timid opponents. When the goal game courtesy of Serge Gnabry, it was no less than they deserved. Thomas Müller was the architect with a delicate ball over the top and Gnabry tucked it away at the second time of asking.

With Bayern on top it seemed likely that they would add to their lead before the break, but Müller and Robert Lewandowski failed to put chances away and Bremen punished them with their only clear-cut chance of the half, and arguably the game. A cross from the left wasn't dealt with by Bayern and Manuel Neuer was left flapping as Yuyo Osako nodded into an empty net.

Bayern responded perfectly after the break though, with a second five minutes after the restart. A low drilled cross by Müller caused havoc and the ball went in somewhat fortuitously off the shin of Gnabry, who celebrated his second as if he meant it.

Bremen launched a late onslaught in the final ten minutes as Bayern retreated in an attempt to protect what they had rather than kill them game off in the way we're used to seeing Bayern take on opponents of Bremen's rank.

Ultimately the champions held on for a win that felt less convincing than it should have been given their dominance for long periods. This version of Bayern are far from the free-slowing edition seen under previous management, but for now they're doing just enough to stay in the race.

As it happened:

FT — Bremen 1-2 Bayern — It's all over at the Weserstadion! Bayern hang on for a slender win and a vital three points. Bremen lose valiantly but it's another defeat for them.

90'+1 We're into stoppage time, of which there will be five minutes. Can Bremen deliver a late blow to Bayern?

88' Time is ticking for Bremen now, who are unable to get through Bayern's deep back line. This isn't comfortable for Bayern, but they're almost there.

84' Bayern looking more comfortable in possession again but Bremen still possess a threat on the counter-attack.

81' In to the last 10 minutes and Bayern have steadied the ship. They are seeing more the ball again and Thiago Alcantara has just come on for his return to action from injury.

76' Bremen's problem is that they're not putting Neuer under any significant pressure and Bayern are able to clear every time Bremen go forward. But it only takes one chance.

73' Can Bremen do this? They're putting pressure on Bayern, who are starting to look nervy and scared to commit too many men forward.

69' Kruse goes close! Chance for Kruse as he crafts some space to shoot but just drags his shot across the face of Neuer's goal. That was agonisingly close for Bremen.

65' Bremen are starting to see more of the ball as Bayern retreat and seem happier soaking up the pressure.

62' Good game management from Bayern at the moment as they are keeping Bremen at bay. But the hosts are becoming bolder.

57' Bayern continuing to dominate possession here and Bremen are starting to tire a little.

54' Bayer have flown out of the blocks at the start of the half and they're good value for their lead. Bremen need to ensure the next goal is not a Bayern one, otherwise it's curtains for them.

Bayern celebrate their second of the game against Bremen.

50' GOAL! Bremen 1-2 Bayern — Gnabry grabs his second! Müller causes havoc with a powerful low cross that deflects in off the shin of the Germany forward. Not how he planned it, but Bayern have their noses in front again!

48' Bayern have come out strongly here at the start of the second half.

46' We're back underway.

HT — Bremen 1-1 Bayern — All square at the break after an absorbing 45 minutes. Bayern have been good going forward but one mistake has cost them. Bremen have taken the one decent chance they had.

43' It's been a thrilling half of football in Bremen, and one which Bayern will wonder how they're not in front. But one defensive lapse has cost them.

40' Chance for Lewandowski as Gnabry helps the ball onto the Pole, but his shot on the half volley is over the bar.

37' That goal has completely transformed the atmosphere inside the Weserstadion.

One chance, one goal for Bremen against Bayern.

34' GOAL! Bremen 1-1 Bayern — Bremen are level through Osako! A complete bolt from the blue as Osako nods in a cross from the left, with Neuer nowhere. Somehow, Bremen are right back in this.

29' Bayern playing some nice football at the moment. Bremen need to get into this, they're being outplayed.

26' Müller goes close! Alaba lifts a fine cross from the left that Müller takes on the run, but his header doesn't quite have enough on it and bounces wide. close.

23' Bremen are trying to muster a quick response but they're looking very dysfunctional in attack and Boateng and Süle enjoying a quiet afternoon so far.

20' GOAL! Bremen 0-1 Bayern — Gnabry scores for Bayern! Bayern make the breakthrough in the 20th minute. Müller lifts a delicate pass over the Bremen defense and Ganabry's first effort is foiled, but he cushions it in at the second time of asking.

16' Bremen being forced into a lot of defending at the moment. Could be a long afternoon for them.

14' Kimmich cuts in from the right and bends a curler towards the far post, but it just rattles past the post with Pavlenka at full stretch.

10' Müller picks out Lewandowski, whose low shot is well saved by Pavlenka from point-blank range.

6' Bremen being pinned into their own half at the moment. Bayern controlling the tempo and the hosts have their backs to the wall.

3' Bayern on the front foot early on as Rafinha almost scoops a pass into Ribery's path, but the flag is up for offside.

1' We're under way in Bremen!

15.25 Jerome Boateng is making his 250th league appearance for Bayern today. The German starts alongside Niklas Süle in the heart of the Bayern defense, with Mats Hummels yet to recover from a bout of illness.

Teams! Bayern welcome back Serge Gnabry - a huge boost given his form pre injury and Mats Hummels is not fully recovered from his stomach bug so it out. Rafinha also returns, and Kingsley Coman and Thiago are both on the bench - a good sign for the visitors. As for Bremen, the Eggestein brothers both start with Nuri Sahin holding.

Werder Bremen XI: Pavlenka - Augustinsson, Veljkovic, Moisander, Gebre Selassie - Sahin - Klaassen, M. Eggestein - J. Eggestein, Kruse, Osako

Bayern XI: Neuer – Alaba, Boateng, Süle, Rafinha – Goretzka, Kimmich – Gnabry, Müller, Ribery – Lewandowski

Good afternoon! After hammering Benfica at home in the Champions League, Bayern Munich return to domestic action in the hope of relieving even more pressure from their under fire head coach Niko Kovac. Talk around the club is that, well, there is no talk of removing Kovac right now but it seems he'll need to win in Bremen to keep that statement true. As for Bremen, after a strong start, Florian Kohfeldt's side have only won one of their last five and have slipped outside of the European spaces.