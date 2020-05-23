 Bundesliga: Gladbach suffer bruising defeat as super sub Petersen gives Freiburg win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Gladbach suffer bruising defeat as super sub Petersen gives Freiburg win

Nils Petersen scored with his first touch as Freiburg sneaked their first victory since the Bundesliga restart. For Borussia Mönchengladbach, the defeat puts them on the back foot in the race to secure a top four spot.

Fußball Bundesliga | SC Freiburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach (Achim Keller/SCFreiburg/POOL/A. Keller)

Freiburg 1-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Schwarzwald-Stadion
(Petersen 59')

Freiburg's first victory since the Bundesliga restart re-energises their hopes of securing European football, but the result and red card for Alassana Plea is a body blow for Borussia Mönchengladbach and their hopes of securing Champions League football.

Marco Rose's side have been in erratic form since the restart, bouncing between third and fifth place in the Bundesliga. With their rivals for fourth, Leverkusen, hosting Bayern on Saturday, this was a significant chance for Gladbach to put some daylight between them and Leverkusen. Instead, it was a night of missed opportunities for Gladbach, who travel to Munich next week to face Bayern with a threadbare forwardline.

Gladbach were superior in the first half in Frieburg, but couldn't make the breakthrough,  despite looking dangerous on multiple occasions. Instead, the breakthrough came courtesy of Nils Petersen's first touch just before the hour mark. The substitute was sent on for a free-kick, attacked the ball in the box and guided a header into the far corner.

It was a masterstroke by coach Christian Streich, and Gladbach's misery was compounded when Plea picked up a soft second yellow for a trip, and a red for Gladbach's apoplectic sporting director shortly followed, who was sent off from the bench. Plea will now miss the crunch game in Munich next week, further blunting a forward line already short of the injured Breel Embolo.

In many ways it was a typical Freiburg display. Sheer grit and determination got them over the line here, and their awkwardness and refusal to be beaten was enough to break the spirit of a Gladbach side who have looked increasingly brittle in recent weeks.

For Freiburg, the victory reignites their hopes of securing a Europa League place, while Gladbach – Bundesliga leaders earlier in the campaign – may find themselves in the same European competition.

Related content

Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen - Kai Havertz

Bundesliga: Kai Havertz makes the difference again for Bayer Leverkusen 23.05.2020

In Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, two very similar sides met on Saturday in the race for the Champions League. But despite the similarities on paper, Kai Havertz again made the difference on the pitch.

Fußball Bundelsiga | FC Bayern Muenchen v Fortuna Duesseldorf

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich formidable again, Werder Bremen still alive 01.06.2020

Bayern Munich showed no sign of slowing down after their midweek win over Borussia Dortmund. But with the title race run, the battle to avoid relegation is proving dramatic — Bremen's upturn leaves Düsseldorf in bother.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga clubs, players, wunderkinds and coaches: A guide to the coronavirus restart 14.05.2020

Though it's controversial, the Bundesliga's return this weekend makes it the first European league to restart. With all eyes on Germany, DW runs through the teams, players, coaches and culture of the Bundesliga.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  