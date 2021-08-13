Bundesliga: Gladbach and Bayern Munich draw in lively season opener

The neutrals couldn’t have asked for a better opening game for the 2021-22 Bundesliga season, and the 23,000 supporters in attendance at the Borussia Park made the Friday night game between Gladbach and Bayern Munich into something special.

Borussia Mönchengladbach looked up for it from the beginning. Two chances within the first six minutes saw the home side being close to scoring their first, but Patrick Herrmann’s shot in the fourth minute went just wide, while Joshua Kimmich’s last-minute intervention prevented Lars Stindl from being alone in front of Manuel Neuer.

Four minutes later, Gladbach got the goal they deserved. Lars Stindl’s pass left Alassane Plea alone with Neuer, and the French striker made no mistakes with a cool finish, to the cheer of 23,000 Borussia Mönchengladbach fans.

From then on, the Bundesliga champions took more and more control of the game, and it did pay off shortly before half time. After forcing Yann Sommer to two brilliant saves, Robert Lewandowski did get his first goal of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. The Pole made full use of a Joshua Kimmich corner and volleyed the ball straight into the net, leaving Sommer no chance.

The second half started with a high tempo and chances on both sides. On the one end, Yann Sommer made three spectacular saves to deny Bayern Munich from scoring their second. On the other, Stefan Lainer and Florian Neuhaus missed chances for the home side.

In the 64th minute, Marcus Thuram came on, replacing compatriot and goalscorer Alassane Plea, bringing about real change in the game. The French winger was all over the pitch, and Bayern’s defense found it difficult to deal with his speed and dribbling. Thuram argued he had been fouled by Dayot Upamecano inside the box twice within two minutes, but referee Marco Fritz and his VAR team decided to play on.

Shortly before the final whistle, Joshua Kimmich had the chance of winning Bayern Munich the game, but his shot went wide.

This was a draw which represented both teams’ performances on the pitch. Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich debut leaves room for improvement for the German champions, while Gladbach will hope to build on their performance for the Bundesliga games to come. The atmosphere by the 23,000 home fans was just the icing on the cake.

"We often felt there were 50,000 people at the ground as it was so loud," Gladbach striker Lars Stindl said after the game.

After 18 months of battling with the outcomes of the COVID pandemic, the Bundesliga is off to a flying start.

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

90' FULL TIME!

85' Two penalty claims in two minutes

Marcus Thuram and Lars Stindl were very close to scoring Gladbach's second, but both attackers failed to reach the ball from very close range. Gladbach's French winger argued he had been fouled in the box, and it seemed like this was indeed a foul by Dayot Upamecano, but no penalty was given. Two minutes later, and Thuram faced Upamecano yet again, resulting in the Frenchmal falling in the box. Again, the referee decided against awarding Gladbach a penalty. Two borderline decisions by referee Marco Fritz and his VAR team.

Marcus Thuram has been Gladbach's most dangerous player since coming on, and Bayern Munich's defense has found it difficult dealing with his speed and dribbling so far. What a game!

69' "Neuer is Neuer"

While Yann Sommer did his part to deny Bayern from scoring, the Germany goalkeeper had his part in keeping the score level, too. First, he saved a Marcus Thuram shot capping a beautiful Gladbach move. Then, Neuer easily took a Hannes Wolf shot from outside the box. Two outstanding goalkeeping performances tonight.

60' Sommer. Again.

The Swiss goalkeeper is at it tonight. This time, Sommer saved a Robert Lewandowski shot from inside the box after a beautiful Alphonso Davies pass. It's going to take something spectacular to happen for him not to become the man of the match.

54' Gladbach on the offensive

Adi Hütter's players have been pressing Bayern, taking risks and going forward, which resulted in two goalscoring opportunities for the home side. Patrick Herrman's free kick found Stefan Lainer inside the box, but the Austrian only managed to head the ball wide. A minute later, Manuel Neuer saved a Florian Neuhaus volley. This game is so much fun to watch for the neutrals.

45' The second half gets underway

45' HALF TIME!

42' Bayern equalize! Guess who?

You guessed it, it's Robert Lewandowsk first of the Bundesliga season. Joshua Kimmich's corner found the Pole inside the box, and the Bayern striker's volley went straight into the net. Bayern Munich's first half has been anything but impressive so far, and Julian Nagelsmann has spent large parts of his first 45 minutes as Bayern coach shouting instructions on the sidelines. Not an easy debut for the 34-year-old coach

Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal of the season against Gladbach.

.

26' Yann Sommer doing Yann Sommer things

The Gladbach keeper captured the continent's hearts with his performances at the Euros, and his good form continued into the Bundesliga season. Robert Lewandowski may have wanted to score his first goal for the 2021/22 campaign, but the Swiss international was there to prevent him from doing just that. Lewandowski's second chance came after a brilliant Alphonso Davies cross into the box, which left the Bundesliga's top goalscorer from last season alone with Sommer. If there's one Bundesliga keeper to be trusted to save the day against Lewandowski...

Alassane Plea celebrates Gladbach's goal against Bayern Munich.

Gladbach are still 1-0 up and looking good value for their lead.

10' GLADBACH SCORE!

And it's Alassane Plea who scored the Bundesliga's first goal of the 2021/22 campaign! The French striker caps an excellent Gladbach move with a neat finish into Manuel Neuer's near corner. The Germany international had no chance. The atmosphere at the Borussia Park is through the roof!

6' Aggressive start for Gladbach, Bayern has first chance.

The home side are giving Bayern Munich a run for their money so far with two big chances. Patrick Herrmann's shot from inside the box went just wide of Manuel Neuer's goal, while young Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich's slide prevented the ball from getting to Lars Stindl, and Manuel Neuer managed to clear the ball. Two minutes later, and Serge Gnabry was left alone in the Gladbach box, but his shot went wide. What a start at the Borussia Park!

1' KICKOFF

What the coaches say

Gladbach coach Adi Hütter: "We have to act as a unit, run a lot and bring a lot of passion into the game. We have to defend as a team and improve our defensive record from last season."

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann: "We’re aiming to press high up the pitch and have a lot of the ball. We’ll try to apply as much pressure as possible and reach the areas where it’s more difficult for the opponent to defend. As Bayern Munich, our goal has to be playing attractive and successful football."

Upamecano, Stanisic start for Bayern

New signing Dayot Upamecano makes his debut for Bayern Munich against Gladbach, while 21-year-old defender Josip Stanisic also starts, his second Bundesliga appearance. American defender Joe Scally makes his first-ever Bundesliga start since joining Gladbach from MLS side NYC FC in January.

Intrigue elsewhere

This game may be the headline act but there are plenty of other games worth keeping and eye on over the weekend. Borussia Dortmund also start with a tough one, hosting Eintracht Frankfurt in the late game on Saturday. Marco Rose will want to get off to a strong start even if he is doing it without Jadon Sancho. Earlier on Saturday, newcomers Bochum and Greuther Fürth face tough tasks away at Champions League Wolfsburg and Stuttgart respectively.

Head-to-head

They may have lost 6-0 at the Allianz Arena in May but Borussia Mönchengladbach have been awkward opponents for Bayern in the recent past. The Foals won the return fixture at Borussia Park last term and have actually won three of the last four against the champions at home. Overall though, Bayern have won 51 of the 106 Bundesliga matches, Gladbach just 26.

Another word of warning for the Foals comes from the opening day of last season. Bayern crushed Schalke 8-0 back then and have an exceptional opening day record. Robert Lewandowski also enjoys starting strongly, having scored on the previous six opening days.

Team news

Nagelsmann has a big decision to make at right back, with Benjamin Pavard out for "several weeks," according to the Bayern website. On the other side of the defense, Lucas Hernandez will also miss out. Alphonso Davies is a "candidate to start", said Nagelsmann while Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman only returned to training this week.

Gladbach will be without Swiss striker Breel Embolo, who impressed at the Euros, Ramy Bensebaini, Manu Kone, but Denis Zakaria is back in contention after contracting COVID-19. Marcus Thuram and Jonas Hofmann are also back in contention.

Quotes from the coaches

Julian Nagelsmann: "When you look back at recent years, we should be beaming with confidence. It was a bit of a rugged pre-season, but that wasn’t just the case for us, but also other clubs. It’d be good if everything clicked into gear at 20:30 tomorrow. It won’t be possible for both teams to deliver fireworks for 90 minutes on Friday."

Adi Hütter: "The stadium will be half full, which we're looking forward to. The atmosphere will be important and will hopefully help boost the team. We're hoping to ignite a spark, together with the fans."

New faces

As well as the new men in the dugout, both sides have new options among the playing staff. Dayot Upamecano is probably the most significant addition at Bayern, after treading the same path as Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig. The French center back cost about €42.5 million ($50 million) and may well soon be joined by another Leipzig man in Marcel Sabitzer, but that deal is not yet over the line.

Gladbach have also been fairly quiet in the market so far, with highly rated left back Luca Netz, 18, arriving from Hertha Berlin for €4 million and Hannes Wolf joining permanently after a loan spell last season. But, crucially, Gladbach have managed to hang on to all their key men despite the lack of European football. In Yann Sommer, Matthias Ginter, Denis Zakaria, Florian Nehaus, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram, Hütter has a strong spine to work with.

The big kickoff

Here we go again then. Just 33 days after the final of Euro 2020, the Bundesliga is back. It will look a little different of course, but we will see the return of fans, to varying degrees. All the ins and outs of the coronavirus regulations in the league are here.

On the pitch, this is a huge game to start with. Bayern come in as champions, of course, and Julian Nagelsmann becomes the fifth permanent coach to take the helm since the departure of Pep Guardiola in 2016. As well as dealing with the political power games that saw the end of Hansi Flick, Nagelsmann will have to quickly learn to cope with a much harsher spotlight than at Hoffenheim or RB Leipzig.

The champions always start the season on a Friday night in Germany but this time round, they start with a big one. Gladbach had a strange season last year. A strong first half of the season (Hinrunde) was undone when Marco Rose agreed to join Borussia Dortmund for this season. Despite making the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Foals never truly recovered from that and finished outside the European places, which could yet prove an advantage. Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hütter takes charge of them for the first time in the league and the squad he has demands he improve on last season.