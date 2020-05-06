 Bundesliga gets government approval to resume season in May | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga gets government approval to resume season in May

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government further easing on Germany's coronavirus lockdown includes approval for the restart of the Bundesliga season in May. When precisely the season will resume remains a DFL decision.

default

Football is coming back.

After laying out a series of measures designed to limit any risks, the German Football League (DFL), which governs Germany's top two divisions, got the government approval it needed on Wednesday for the return of Bundesliga football.

"The Bundesliga will be able to resume operations soon," Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin following a video conference with the premiers of the country's 16 states. 

The Bundesliga has been given the green light without fans and in accordance with strict hygiene protocols despite the fact that a general ban on mass public events remains in place.

"This compromise regarding football is absolutely justifiable – even though this is a controversial subject," said the premier of the southern state of Bavaria, Markus Söder. 

When precisely the season will resume remains unclear, but Merkel and the premiers agreed that it can return as soon as May 15, although a restart on May 22 is also being considered. There is a commitment to finish the season by June 30.

Whatever the date is, games are only allowed to take place if players undergo a sufficient quarantine period, in the form of training camps, before the resumption of the season. Originally that period had been 14-days, but one week may also be possible with regular testing and negative test results.

The news comes as the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Germany has dropped below 1,000 per day for the first time since mid-March.

Empty stadiums are to be the norm for the rest of the season

Empty stadiums are to be the norm for the rest of the season

Players change perception

The green light also comes off the back of a weekend that threatened to blow plans of a restart off course. First, Cologne midfielder Birger Verstraete voiced concerns on Belgian TV, only to backtrack on them. Then, on Monday, Hertha Berlin's Salomon Kalou streamed a live video on Facebook that revealed players fist-bumping and social distancing rules not being observed.

The DFL announced on Monday that the first wave of testing had been completed, with 10 cases confirmed from approximately 1,700 tests. After a member of staff at second-division side Erzgebirge Aue tested positive for the coronavirus, the club put its entire squad in home isolation.

A return is of financial importance to the league's teams.
Approximately €300 million ($325 million) in outstanding TV revenue is at stake should the season not be completed, according to German reports.The DFL did ensure the liquidity of its 36 clubs until the end of June by reaching a deal with media partners over the final TV payment, but those funds are contingent on the completion of the season.

SomeBundesliga fan groups though, are opposed to a return behind closed doors and see this as an opportunity for change.

The Bundesliga has not held a match since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nine matchdays remain in both of Germany's top two divisions.

Watch video 02:36

Cardboard doppelgänger fans wait for match to begin

DW recommends

FIFPro: one coronavirus case could shut Bundesliga season down

As the Bundesliga waits for German politicians to sign off on its plans to restart, the general secretary of global players' union FIFPro has warned that one coronavirus case could stop any restart in its tracks. (05.05.2020)  

Bundesliga: Timo Werner would rather go abroad than sign for Bayern Munich

If he's to leave RB Leipzig, Timo Werner says he would prefer to move abroad rather than stay in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. The Germany striker has been linked with Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea. (02.05.2020)  

Related content

Green light for the Bundesliga? 06.05.2020

It is a much anticipated in Germany whether the Bundesliga soccer season can resume play. Federal and state ministers are set to weigh up this decision. If the league is allowed to start again, it would be the first of Europe's five biggest soccer leagues to return to the pitch.

Bildergalerie Corona Fußball Bundesliga

'Quarantine for football!' Bundesliga fan groups oppose restart and demand change 21.04.2020

As the Bundesliga pursues plans for a May restart, it faces opposition from an unexpected source: fans. For many matchgoing supporters, the coronavirus crisis has revealed fundamental flaws in the modern game.

Deutschland | Coronavirus | Fußgängerzone in Dortmund

Merkel cautiously optimistic as she announces lockdown rollback 06.05.2020

German Chancellor Merkel warned that while the coronavirus' "first phase is over…we still have a long fight ahead of us." Social distancing measures remain in place until June 5, but parts of the economy will reopen.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  