Bundesliga gets government approval to resume season in May

Football is coming back.

After delivering a series of measures designed to limit any risks, the German Football League (DFL), which governs Germany's top two divisions, got the government approval it needed on Wednesday for the return of Bundesliga football.

Although Germany's ban on large public events will remain in place, the Bundesliga has been given the green light to return, without fans and in accordance with strict hygiene protocols.

When precisely the season will resume remains undecided, but it can start in the second half of May. The DFL are meeting on Thursday and are expected to discuss details.

Whatever the date is, games are only allowed to take place if players undergo a sufficient quarantine period, in the form of training camps, before the resumption of the season. Originally that period had been 14-days, but one week may also be possible with regular testing and negative test results.

The news comes as the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Germany has dropped below 1,000 per day for the first time since mid-March.

Empty stadiums are to be the norm for the rest of the season

Players change perception

The green light also comes off the back of a weekend that threatened to blow plans of a restart off course. First, Cologne midfielder Birger Verstraete voiced concerns on Belgian TV, only to backtrack on them. Then, on Monday, Hertha Berlin's Salomon Kalou streamed a live video on Facebook that revealed players fist-bumping and social distancing rules not being observed.

The DFL announced on Monday that the first wave of testing had been completed, with 10 cases confirmed from approximately 1,700 tests. After a member of staff at second-division side Erzgebirge Aue tested positive for the coronavirus, the club put its entire squad in home isolation.

The German government has, however, recommended that limitations would have to be reimposed if the number of new infections was to rise above a certain threshold, which might then affect the Bundesliga's plans to return.

Approximately €300 million ($325 million) in outstanding TV revenue is at stake should the season not be completed, according to German reports.The DFL did ensure the liquidity of its 36 clubs until the end of June by reaching a deal with media partners over the final TV payment, but those funds are contingent on the completion of the season.

The Bundesliga has not held a match since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nine matchdays remain in both of Germany's top two divisions.

More to follow...