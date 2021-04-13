Bundesliga: Fredi Bobic to follow Adi Hütter out of Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt look set for a surprise Champions League berth after an exceptional Bundesliga season. But the Eagles will require another major rebuild, after sporting director Fredi Bobic followed head coach Adi Hütter in signing a deal to leave the club at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Borussia Mönchengladbach announced on Tuesday morning that Hütter, 51, has inked a three-year contract with the Foals while the Eagles announced Bobic's move to struggling Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

Bobic has taken a significant amount of credit for Frankfurt's improvement in recent years and the dual departures leave a significant leadership vacuum at the Waldstadion.

"Fredi Bobic has played a major role in Eintracht's recent sporting and economic success," said Philip Holzer, the chairman of Frankfurt's Supervisory Board. "He has set the course for a systematic improvement of the squad through many clever and successful personnel decisions and has done a top job."

While the move from fourth in the Bundesliga table to 15th may seem an odd one, Bobic has connections to Berlin and the combination of location and money has seemingly made Hertha an attractive proposition.

Foals falling down

Bobic and Hütter enjoyed a productive working relationship, as did Bobic and Niko Kovac before that. Gladbach are pleased they've got the coach they wanted.

"We’re delighted that Adi Hütter has agreed to join us," said Gladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl. "He is the best coach to take on the challenges and goals that we have as a team and as a club from summer and beyond."

Gladbach have struggled since Marco Rose announced his decision to leave for Borussia Dortmund at the season's end but did reach the Champions League knockout stages.

Hütter took over at Frankfurt in 2018 after Niko Kovac left for Bayern Munich having won the German Cup. Improving on his predeccesor's work seemed a tall order for the man arriving from Young Boys, in Switzerland. But after a poor start, Hütter found his feet and led Frankfurt on a memorable run to the Europa League semifinals in 2018-19 .

A solid campaign in 2019-20 has been followed by an exceptional one this time around, with Andre Silva (23 goals) and Filip Kostic (11 assists) leading from the front as an exciting side sit fourth, seven points clear of Borussia Dortmund.

The Eagles are also 13 points, and four places above Gladbach, making the decision appear, from the outside, to be a sideways move at best.

Savvy recruiters

"The decision to start a new chapter in the new season was not an easy one," said Hütter. "I have experienced three incredibly successful and intensive years here, which I would like to conclude with an outstanding result together with the team at the end of this season. We have a historic opportunity. All that matters to me now is Eintracht's success. We want to defend our lead and qualify for the Champions League. We are giving everything to this goal."

Andre Silva is the Bundesliga's second top scorer

The imminent exit of Bobic, who has been instrumental to Frankfurt's rise over the last few years with his recruitment of the likes of Silva, Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Luka Jovic, Sebastian Haller and Ante Rebic, was likely a significant factor in the coach's departure.

Hütter will be hoping to form a similarly productive relationship with Eberl, another man regarded as an astute transfer market operator. But for now, Hütter says he'll focus on Frankfurt and, presumably, their next opponents — Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.