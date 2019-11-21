Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Bayern Munich - live blog

Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-1 FC Bayern

(Joshua Kimmich 11')

14' - David Alaba does his best #CR7 impression by pumping a long-range freekick straight over the bar when a pass to a teammate might have been a better choice.

11' - GOAL! And it's a jammy one. Müller takes a short corner to Joshua Kimmich, whose cross from deep misses everyone before finding the far corner. Pavard ran around with his finger in the air but replays showed he's a charlatan. Kimmich's goal.

9' - Müller misses again! This time he's fed by Robert Lewandowski, who controlled the ball well under pressure inside the Fortuna box before teeing up the Germany World Cup winner. He shanks his shot wide of the right post when he really should have found the target.

2' - An early chance for Bayern, as Joshua Kimmich snaps into a tackle on the edge of the Fortuna box before feeding Thomas Müller. His shot is blocked, though, and Fortuna clear.

Peeeeep! - And we're off. Bayern Munich in all white, while Fortuna are sporting a new kit in collaboration with local punk rock band Die Toten Hosen (The Dead Trousers, literally translated). The shirt features the band's logo, a skull and crossbones. It's quite fetching.

The teams are in!

Here are the lads tasked with taming the Bayern beast this afternoon. Wish them luck...

Phil Coutinho returns to the lineup after missing out against Borussia Dortmund last matchday. Will the little Brazilian wreak havoc in Düsseldorf?

Pre-match talk: Freidhelm Funkel

"We've scored in almost every game this season and I hope that we'll be able to score at least once on Saturday as well. You don't often win against Bayern, but every now and again you can pull it off. For us it's important to keep the game open for as long as possible. I've managed to pull off the odd success here or there - they are always fantastic moments."

Pre-match talk: Hansi Flick

"We're facing a team that defend very compact and has a lot of quality breaking forward quickly. They've proven that many times this season. We take each game as it comes and have to consider that we have lots of intense games ahead of us. It's important that we continue to communicate a lot with the team."

Düsseldorf a no-go for Lewandowski?

Robert Lewandowski is one of the most formidable strikers to ever grace Bundesliga pitches and his form this season is proving it. The prolific Pole has scored 16 in 11 Bundesliga matches this season - 23 in 18 in all competitions - but he's never scored against Düsseldorf in four previous meetings.

Watch video 09:27 Robert Lewandowski - The World’s Best Striker?

Pre-match talk: Robert Lewandowski to Sport Bild

"I've worked very hard to get into this form. Things are going perfectly right now and my body feels good. It's good to have that in the back of your mind, but it doesn’t mean that I’m going to stop there: I want to get even better. I know when I can do more and when I have to ease off a bit. My passport might say that I'm 31, but I don't feel my age. I'm only just coming into my prime and hopefully, it'll last few a few more years. The best is still to come."

Possible line-up: Fortuna Düsseldorf

Steffen - Ayhan, Hoffmann, Adams - Zimmer, Zimmermann, Morales, Gießelmann - Fink - Kownacki, Hennings

Possible line-up: Bayern Munich

Neuer - Pavard, Martinez, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski