 Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Bayern Munich - live blog | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.11.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Bayern Munich - live blog

Bayern Munich are looking to maintain their momentum under Hansi Flick when they take on a Fortuna Düsseldorf outfit intent on being the next to upset the reigning champions. Follow all the build-up in DW's live blog.

Fußball Bundesliga Bayern München v Union Berlin (Getty Images/S. Widmann)

Hello and welcome to DW's coverage of Matchday 12's clash between Fortuna Düsseldorf and Bayern Munich. We'll be back on Saturday at 14:00 CET to bring you the live build-up ahead Saturday's showdown, but for now here's the pre-match lowdown as a resurgent Bayern side under Hansi Flick take on a Düsseldorf side trying to steer clear of a relegation battle. 

Pre-match talk: Freidhelm Funkel

"We've scored in almost every game this season and I hope that we'll be able to score at least once on Saturday as well. You don't often win against Bayern, but every now and again you can pull it off. For us it's important to keep the game open for as long as possible. I've managed to pull off the odd success here or there - they are always fantastic moments."

Pre-match talk: Hansi Flick

"We're facing a team that defend very compact and has a lot of quality breaking forward quickly. They've proven that many times this season. We take each game as it comes and have to consider that we have lots of intense games ahead of us. It's important that we continue to communicate a lot with the team." 

Düsseldorf a no-go for Lewandowski?

Robert Lewandowski is one of the most formidable strikers to ever grace Bundesliga pitches and his form this season is proving it. The prolific Pole has scored 16 in 11 Bundesliga matches this season - 23 in 18 in all competitions - but he's never scored against Düsseldorf in four previous meetings.

Watch video 09:27

Robert Lewandowski - The World’s Best Striker?

Pre-match talk: Robert Lewandowski to Sport Bild

"I've worked very hard to get into this form. Things are going perfectly right now and my body feels good. It's good to have that in the back of your mind, but it doesn’t mean that I’m going to stop there: I want to get even better. I know when I can do more and when I have to ease off a bit. My passport might say that I'm 31, but I don't feel my age. I'm only just coming into my prime and hopefully, it'll last few a few more years. The best is still to come." 

Possible line-up: Fortuna Düsseldorf

Steffen - Ayhan, Hoffmann, Adams - Zimmer, Zimmermann, Morales, Gießelmann - Fink - Kownacki, Hennings

Possible line-up: Bayern Munich

Neuer - Pavard, Martinez, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski

