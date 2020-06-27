Bundesliga final day: As it happened

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Full-time! The headlines:

BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH QUALIFY FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!

FORTUNA DÜSSELDORF RELEGATED

WERDER BREMEN REACH RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

90'+1 GOAL! Gladbach 2-1 Hertha — Ibisevic grabs one for Hertha, and the champagne is on ice for Gladbach.

90' GOAL! Union Berlin 3-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf — It's a third for Union courtesy of a tap-in by Abdullahi, and that kills any lingering hope Fortuna had of salvaging something from the game.

80' Timo Werner has grabbed his second of the game at Augsburg as he signs off for RB in style. Leipzig a few minutes from ending the season with a 2-1 win.

79' In Wolfsburg, Thomas Müller has chalked up Bayern's 100th lrague goal of the season. A remarkable record for Germany's premier team, who lead 4-0 against 10-man Wolfsburg.

78' GOAL! Gladbach 2-0 Hertha — Embolo taps in at the far post and that goal has calmed Gladbach's nerves. Marco Rose's side are surely heading into the Champions League next season.

68' GOAL! Werder Bremen 6-1 Cologne — Sargent scores another for Bremen, who are avoiding relegation (for today, at least) in some style. It's another nicely worked goal as Sargent, on as a substitute at the break, flicks on to Rashica who holds off two defenders despite falling to the floor and flicks it back to the American who dinks over the keeper and in.

62' GOAL! Werder Bremen 5-1 Cologne — A dreadful ball from Rashica puts Drexler through one on one and he makes no mistake. What a crazy game.

58' GOAL! Werder Bremen 5-0 Cologne — And another. Osako gets a second. Rashica again involved early on, feeding Gebre Selassie, who cuts back for the Japanese forward to lash home. Düsseldorf will now need to win in Berlin if Cologne can't narrow the deficit.

55' GOAL! Werder Bremen 4-0 Cologne — What a performance from Bremen when they needed it most, and Rashica has led the way. The Kosovan drives again through the heart of the pitch and the defenders can get nowhere near. His deflected shot bounces back off the post and Klaasen taps in to an empty net.

55' GOAL! Union Berlin 2-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf — It's a huge goal at the bottom of the table and it could just be the one that seals Fortuna's relegation. Gentner leathers it home, and Fortuna are reeling.

50' Hoffenheim are 4-0 up at Dortmund! Yes, you read that correctly. Kramaric has all four goals, adding two more after the break — the second a dubious penalty. Very impresisve by Hoffenheim, but an unacceptable performance by Dortmund today.

Dortmund have been crushed on the final day by Hoffenheim.

46' We're back underway for the final half of the Bundesliga season.

45' HT in the Bundesliga.

The latest scores at the bottom:

Werder Bremen 3-0 Cologne

Union Berlin 1-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf

And in the race for the Champions League:

Gladbach 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Leverkusen 1-0 Mainz

And elsewhere in the Bundesliga:

Augsburg 0-1 RB Leipzig

Dortmund 0-2 Hoffenheim

Frankfurt 2-0 Paderborn

Freiburg 2-0 Schalke

Wolfsburg 0-2 Bayern

41' Off the post! Stindl has hit the post when he had to score for Gladbach. 10 meters out, Stindl has the whole goal to aim at after a Hertha clearance goes straight to him — but somehow his shot hits the right post. Huge miss.

30' GOAL! Werder Bremen 3-0 Cologne — Another one for Bremen, Füllkrug the man this time. A beautiful low whipped ball from Friedl on the left and the surprise selection times his run perfectly to sweep in on the volley. Great move, great finish. Where's this been all season?

27' GOAL! Werder Bremen 2-0 Cologne —Kohfeldt's boys are doing their bit. Lovely work from the dangerous Rashica as he jinks his way in to the area. His shot isn't quite so good but Horn makes a right hash of it and it squirms in off his foot. That's his first goal of 2020. Picked his moment.

25' GOAL! Union Berlin 1-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf — Ujah scores from close range and that's a huge goal in the relegation battle. With Bremen having just taken the lead against Cologne, it's Fortuna who now sit in the automatic relegation place.

23' GOAL! Werder Bremen 1-0 Cologne — Bremen have a glimmer. A lovely finish but a touch of fortune about this one. Eggestein dragged a shot badly from the edge of the box which landed at the feet of Osako. The former Cologne man trapped it dead and curled it high in to the corner from 10 yards out. Bremen have started well in an open game and just about deserve that.

12' Still 0-0 between Union Berlin and Fortuna, although Fortuna's Kaan Ayhan has just had a goalbound header headed off the line.

10' Elsewhere, Dortmund have fallen behind to a Kramaric strike for Hoffenheim. 0-1 there.

8' Gladbach back in the driving seat then.

6' GOAL! Gladbach 1-0 Hertha — Hofmann scores for Gladbach! Embolo's determination creates this as he fights for a lost cause, wins it and picks out Hofmann, who finds the bottom corner.

Hofmann's early strike put Gladbach ahead.

4' Bayern have also grabbed an early goal with Coman keeping his cool to slot it past Casteels.

2' GOAL! Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Mainz — Bayer Leverkusen lay down their marker after just 69 seonds. Amiri drives in from the right and slips it to Volland, the former Germany international lets it run across him, taking out two defenders in the process, and slams it home on the bounce with his left foot. Over to you, Gladbach.

Volland leads the celebrations for Leverkusen following his opener after 69 seconds.

1' We're underway! All nine games are kicking off at the same time, and they've all started. We'll be focusing our attention on the race for the final Champions League spot between Gladbach and Leverkusen, and the battle to avoid the drop, with Werder Bremen and Fortuna Düsseldorf each fighting to avoid that.

- Good afternoon! The final day is here and while the title has already been decided, as has become the case in Germany over the last few years, there is still plenty of drama ahead in the Bundesliga. Werder Bremen need a win and most likely a loss from Fortuna in order to sneak into the relegation playoff spot. If Fortuna win, Bremen's result doesn't matter and they're headed to the second division.

In fourth, Gladbach are two points clear of Leverkusen. A win for them and it doesn't matter but if they don't get three points the door opens for Leverkusen to seal that last Champions League spot.

We'll be bringing you updates from all of this afternoon's games as they happen. Join us online and on social media (@dw_sports) for what promises to be a dramatic final day in the Bundesliga.

Matchday 34 fixtures:

Werder Bremen vs. Cologne

Union Berlin vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

Leverkusen vs. Mainz

Gladbach vs. Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg vs. Bayern

Freiburg vs. Schalke

Augsburg vs. Leipzig

Frankfurt vs. Paderborn