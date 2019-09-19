Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Borussia Dortmund - live

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Frankfurt 0-1 Dortmund

(Witsel 11')

28' Missing Portguese strikers?

Andre Silva and Paciencia are not having an easy time of it out there this afternoon. The Portuguese duo have had just 15 touches between them so far, with Kostic having Frankfurt's only shot on goa. they need to get more involved.

26' Witsel's star shining bright

Not only has he got the goal that separates the two sides at present, but Witsel has also won 8 of his 10 challenges against Frankfurt so far.

23' Precedent for Frankfurt

All hope is not lost for Frankfurt when you consider that they've thrice come from behind this season to win - last weekend's 2-1 win over Düsseldorf, the second leg of their Europa League qualifier with Strasbourg and the DFB Pokal 1st round win over Mannheim.

21' BVB bullish

Despite the odd misplaced pass here or there, Borussia Dortmund look incredibly assured of themselves. The visitors are combing well going forward and keeping the Eagles at arm's length at the back.

18' Finally a breakthrough

For the first time this season, Borussia Dortmund have opened the scoring on foreign soil thanks to Witsel's first Bundesliga goal since April 27 when he scored in a game against Schalke that Dortmund fans don't want to talk about anymore.

16' Jogi is watching!

Joachim Löw is in attendance in Frankfurt. A chance to maybe reassess his stance on Mats Hummels' international career?

14' Fight back?

Frankfurt don't appear to be too shell-shocked having fallen behind and are still moving the ball about with confidence. The problem is they seem to run short of ideas when they enter the final third with Dortmund quickly snuffing out any real danger.

11' GOAL! Frankfurt 0-1 Dortmund (Witsel)

Hakimi finds space in behind Kostic to pick out Sancho whose first-time effort is brilliantly saved by Trapp. However, the Frankfurt keeper can do nothing about the follow up when Hazard puts the ball back in mix, allowing Witsel to smash home into the far corner. Deadlock broken.

8' No way through

There have been a few too many passes out from the back from Dortmund that have gone straight to a Frankfurt player. They're trying to break Frankfurt's lines, but the hosts are reading the game well early.

5' First sight of Sancho

A botched Frankfurt clearance almost allows Reus to play in Sancho only for the Englishman's first touch to let him down in the Frankfurt box. There's definitely a feeling out process going on.

3' Kostic looking lively

Frankfurt's Energiser Bunny of a left wing-back has been heavily involved in the opening exchanges, but hasn't been able to produce any end product. His first cross went 10 yards backwards and out for a throw-in. Not the first time or last time I'll write that this season.

KICK OFF!

We're underway at the Commerzbank Arena! Both Dortmund and Frankfurt are looking to bounce back from disappointing results in midweek (take BVB's with a pinch of salt). This could be a belter, so don't go anywhere.

BUILD-UP!

— Manuel Akanji and Axel Witsel are both making their 50th competitive appearances for Borussia Dortmund this afternoon. It's fair to say that both have established themselves as core members of Lucien Favre's side in the first half century of outings.

— TEAMS! The home side bring in Goncalco Paciencia in attack, dropping Bas Dost to the bench. There are changes at the back too, with Erik Durm and Almamy Toure coming into the team. It's a long season, and after midweek these changes make sense for Adi Hütter's side.

Dortmund are unchanged from the Barcelona game.

Frankfurt XI: Trapp - Kostic, Hasebe, Hinteregger, Toure, Durm - Fernandes, Sow, Kohr - Silva, Paciencia

Dortmund XI: Bürki - Guerreiro, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi - Witsel, Delaney - Hazard, Reus, Sancho - Alcacer

— Stats wise, this game is hard to predict. Dortmund might have a great overall record against Frankfurt (44 wins in 92 games), but they haven't won any of their last five trips to Germany's business capital. This one is wide open.

— What of Frankfurt this season? They lost their three strikers over the summer and questions have been asked about whether they still offer enough power in attack. Fortunately for you, our very own Ed McCambridge has had a look at exactly that.

— Good afternoon! The week European football began for the new season, and Borussia Dortmund started strongly. Despite only drawing 0-0 with Barcelona at home, the Bundesliga side were dominantand would have won were it not for a stellar outing from Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Dortmund's opponents today suffered a different fate. They had their moments against Arsenal, but were ultimately taught a lesson in efficiency by their Premier League opponents. Two sides with very different midweeks meet today!