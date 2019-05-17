Bundesliga: DW season 'awards'

Ed McCambridge

Player of the season: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) — Because there's nothing more enjoyable in football than seeing a seasoned professional put on his backside. Sancho's tricks, goals and a league-high 18 assists have made the Bundesliga fun to watch again, and helped give us a proper title race.

Young player of the season:Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) — Nobody born after "Titanic" was released should be this good at football. Havertz scored 17 league goals for Bayer Leverkusen this season, eight of which have been winners. Surely the best young midfielder on the planet.

Team of the season (3-4-3):

Gulasci (RB Leipzig)

Kimmich (Bayern), Konate (RB Leipzig), Hakimi (Dortmund)

Hazard (Gladbach), Havertz (Leverkusen), Goretzka (Bayern), Sancho (Dortmund)

Gnabry (Bayern), Jovic (Frankfurt), Reus (Dortmund)

Kai Havertz was a key player for Leverkusen

Michael Da Silva

Player of the season: Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig) — The standout defender in the Bundesliga's best defense, Konate was a revelation this season. Commanding, assured, powerful and graceful, it's hard to believe the Parisian is only a teenager. Leipzig may find it hard to hang on to a player who has all the qualities to be one of the world's best defenders for years to come.

Young player of the season: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) — This was Sancho's breakout season, when he went from talented outsider to a €100-million ($111.6 million) superstar in the making. Sancho's fearlessness and deadly finishing have been exhilarating at times, and remarkable for a player who was 18 for most of the season. There is so much more to come, and Dortmund must fight to keep him.

Team of the season (4-3-3):

Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

Kimmich (Bayern), Konate (RB Leipzig), Elvedi (Gladbach), Alaba (Bayern)

Havertz (Leverkusen), Witsel (Dortmund), Hazard (Gladbach)

Sancho, Reus (both Dortmund), Jovic (Frankfurt)

Peter Gulacsi kept the most clean sheets in the league

Davis VanOpdorp

Player of the season: Thiago (Bayern Munich) — Bayern Munich were the best team in the Bundesliga, and Thiago was Bayern's most important player. In the 30 Bundesliga games the Spaniard played, Bayern earned 2.53 league points per game. In the four games he didn't play? Only 0.5 points per game. Hindered by injuries and inconsistency earlier in his career, Thiago became a staple for Bayern's midfield. He will also be a key figure in their success going forward.

Young player of the season: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) — The England international led the Bundesliga in assists (18) and dribbles per game (3.3). Dortmund lost only once this season when he had at least one goal. It's hard to believe he is only 19 years old.

Team of the season (4-2-3-1):

Gulasci (RB Leipzig)

Kimmich (Bayern), Orban (RB Leipzig), Hinteregger (Frankfurt), Halstenberg (RB Leipzig)

Havertz (Leverkusen), Thiago (Bayern)

Gnabry (Bayern), Reus (Dortmund), Sancho (Dortmund)

Lewandowski (Bayern)

Robert Lewandowski won the golden boot once again

Jonathan Harding

Player of the season: Havertz (Leverkusen) — At just 19, Havertz is the first teenager in Bundesliga history to score 17 goals in a season. The playmaker has single-handedly dragged Leverkusen into the Champions League, playing with the composure of a more experienced player. Havertz is not just one of the best young players in the league, this season confirmed he is one of the best players full stop. A special player.

Young player of the season: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) — Signed as a young talent, Sancho tore up the record books to finish the season with double-digit goals and assists. In just one season he has become one of the most important players in Dortmund's team and proof that the Bundesliga's decision to regularly give youth a chance can be game-changing.

Team of the season (4-2-3-1):

Gulasci (RB Leipzig)

da Costa (Frankfurt), Orban (RB Leipzig), Ayhan (Düsseldorf), Roussillon (Wolfsburg)

M. Eggestein (Bremen), Witsel (Dortmund)

Reus (Dortmund), Havertz (Leverkusen), Sancho (Dortmund)

Jovic (Frankfurt)