Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund beat Schalke with Jadon Sancho winner

Borussia Dortmund remain unbeaten 14 games into the Bundesliga season, toppling Schalke 2-1 in the Revierderby. The away win keeps BVB a comfortable nine points ahead of Bayern at the top of the table.

1. Bundesliga | Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund | Tor (0:1) (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

Schalke 1 - 2 Borussia Dortmund
Caligiuri 61' - Delaney 7', Sancho 74'

Borussia Dortmund earned the win in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday despite struggling to create chances against a side that trailed them by 19 points going into the contest. Schalke, who were missing several attacking options through injury, also rarely troubled the Dortmund defense. 

Dortmund looked sharp early in the match, with Achraf Hakimi blasting a shot over the bar early on, before Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney headed in a Marco Reus free kick in the seventh minute to give the visitors the lead. After that, though, goal-scoring chances were scarce at both ends of the Veltins Arena. Schalke tried to attack at times, but were hampered by their lack of forwards, with Breel Embolo, Mark Uth and Franco Di Santo all unavailable. Domenico Tedesco's striking options were reduced to nil when Guido Burgstaller limped off in the 36th minute, to be replaced by defeder Hamza Mendyl, who nonetheless played high on the left for the rest of the match.

As the two teams went into the halftime break, Schalke will have been happy just to have kept within striking distance of earning a point, while you had to wonder why Dortmund had not been pushing harder for the cushion of a second goal. 

Early in the second half, neither team really looked like scoring, but when Amine Harit got into a tangle with Reus and went down in the Dortmund area, Schalke's players demanded a penalty. Referee Daniel Siebert wasn't convinced, but after getting a signal in his ear from the video assistant referee (VAR) in Cologne, he watched the replay, returned to the pitch and pointed to the spot. Daniel Caligiuri stepped up and made no mistake to pull Schalke level just after the hour mark. 

Following that setback, Lucien Favre's men pushed harder for the winner, but Schalke remained tough to break down. The breakthrough came in the 74th minute, when Dortmund's English teenager Jadon Sancho played a give-and-go with Raphael Guerreiro to put himself through alone on Fährmann, scoring what would turn out to be the winner. 

Tedesco responded by bringing on the attacking Yevhen Konoplyanka for Bastian Oczipka, but it was to no avail. Schalke's last gasp chance came from a corner in injury time, which goalie and captain Ralf Fährmann had come up for, but Salif Sané was unable to direct his header on target. 

Relive the action as it happened below: 

Fulltime! Dortmund win in Gelsenkirchen!

90+3 Corner for Schalke, Fährmann goes up for it, but Dortmund clear the delivery.

90' - Yellow for Sebastian Rudy. Four minutes to be added on.

88' - Sancho's workday is done as he comes off. Christian Pulisic gets a few minutes of playing time.

85' - Guerreiro almost puts BVB ahead by two, but his effort comes back off the post.

79' - Reus with a close-range effort but Fährmann makes an excellent save to keep Schalke within one.

77' - Götze comes on for Alcacer for Dortmund.

76' - Tedesco reacts by sending in Konoplyanka for Oczipka. 

74' - Goal for Dortmund! Jadon Sancho plays a give-and.go with Raphael Guerreiro, barges into the area and beats Fährmann to give BVB the lead. Could it be the winner? 

73' Free kick for Dortmund from outside of the right top corner of the Schalke area, but a Schalke defender gets his head to it and clears the danger. 

70' - With 20 minutes to play Dortmund are going to have to step it up a gear if the league leaders hope to leave Gelsenkirchen with all three points. 

62' - After the restart, it's a yellow card for Hakimi after he pushed over Caligiuri in a gathering of the clans.

61' - Caligiuri steps up to the spot. Goal for Schalke! That's his first of the season.

57' - Serdar has a crack from outside the box but it fails to trouble Bürki. Harit goes down in the box, Tedesco and the rest of Gelsenkirchen want a penalty. VAR! Mr. Siebert goes to the monitor to view the replay. Penalty for Schalke! Meanwhile, Nastasic has been given a yellow for disturbing Siebert as he was trying to watch the video.

55' - Substitution for Schalke: Suat Serdar replaces Bentaleb

54' -  Corner for Dortmund. Sancho plays it short to Reus, but BVB are unable to make anything of it. 

47' - Almost the first opportunity of the half for BVB: Alcacer plays a through ball into the area for Reus, but the Dortmund captain was a step offside.

46' - Dortmund kick off to start the second half. 

 

45+1 - Mr. Siebert blows the whistle to end the first half in the Veltins Arena. Schalke have rarely looked dangerous, and Tedesco and his men will be happy to still be in it with 45 minutes to go. Apart from Delaney's goal, Dortmund, didn't exactly produce a lot of offensive fireworks either. 

45' - Corner for Schalke, one minute of injury time to be played. The corner comes to nothing.

43 - Schalke are looking increasingly frustrated, repeatedly contesting the ref's calls. Dortmund have been sitting back for the past little while though.

36' - That's it for Burgstaller. He's come off and is replaced by Hamza Mendyl, who is actually a defender. Where are the goals going to come from for Schalke now? 

33' - Schalke already have injury woes and Burgstaller is on the limp. It seems unlikely he will be able to finish the half, let alone the match. 

31' - Another Schalke player goes into the book, this time it is Sané and the home supporters are not impressed. 

28' - Corner for Schalke. Their first  good chance of the match. Nastasic's header hits Burgstaller in the arm, he gets a shot off from close range, but Bürki comes out with a sharp reaction save! 

26'- Dortmund back Schalke into their area, Sancho bobs and weaves but can't find an open man to take a crack. The Royal Blues survive another Black and Yellow attack.

22' - Oczipka goes into Mr. Siebert's book as well - for a late challenge on Sancho. 

19' Alcacer with a shot from just outside of the Schalke box, but the Bundesliga's co-top goal scorer curls it past the post to the left of Fährmann.

16' - Harit  goes down again, this time Witsel is the offender. Caligiuri's free kick poses no danger to Bürki in the Dortmund cage.

14' Piszczek gets the first yellow of the match for a reckless tackle on Harit. 

11' - Schalke penetrate the Dortmund area, the Royal Blues want a penalty. VAR is being consulted. No penalty is given.

7' - Free kick for Dortmund, Reus takes it from about 30 meters out. Goal for Dortmund! Thomas Delaney gets onto the end of it and beats Ralf Fährmann to make it 1-0 for BVB. That's the Dane's first goal for the Black and Yellows!

3' - First chance of the game: Hakimi gets the ball just inside the Schalke area, but fires it way off target.

1' - Schalke kick off and we are underway in the Revierderby!

3:30 - Dortmund captain Marco Reus wins the toss and the two teams switch ends for the first half.

3:29 - Referee Daniel Siebert leads the two teams out onto the pitch in the Veltins Arena.

3:25 - The teams have completed their warmups, the Veltins Arena is full, just minutes to go now before kickoff for the first Revierderby of 2018-19! Here are the lineups:

2:45 p.m. CET - Matchday 14 will be one that fans of both Schalke and Borussia Dortmund have had circled on their calendars since the start of the season. In terms of the Bundesliga standings, BVB are the clear favorites, topping the table, seven points clear of second placed Borussia Mönchengladbach and a whopping 19 above Schalke. However, Dortmund haven't won any of the last five Reverderbies and ran out 2-0 winners in Gelsenkirchen last April. 

Read more: Bundesliga: Can Schalke trip up Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby?

As Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco put it in the prematch press conference: "In derby games, there is no underdog and no favourite." Certainly Tedesco's men will relish the opportunity to become the first team to beat Lucien Favre and his high-flying Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season.

  • 1. Bundesliga 30. Spieltag | FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Dortmund | 2. TOR Schalke (Reuters/L. Kuegeler)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    Legendary Naldo!

    In April, Schalke scored their first derby win since 2014. Naldo proved the hero once more, scoring an incredible free kick to end the contest and write his name into the Royal Blues' history book. In doing so, the 35-year-old Brazilian went one better than his late, great equalizer that marked an incredible comeback from a four-goal deficit in the first fixture of the 2017-18 season.

  • Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04 (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Wundrig)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    Four-goal comeback

    The first Revierderby of 2017-18 was without a doubt one of the most exciting. Dortmund dominated from the kickoff, going up by four goals in the first half hour. Schalke staged a comeback in the second half. Central defender Naldo (bottom left) scored with a header four minutes into time added on to give Schalke a 4-4 draw in Dortmund.

  • Fußball Nebelspiel Borussia Dortmund FC Schalke 04 12 11 1966 (Imago/Horstmüller)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    BVB win in the fog

    The fog was so thick in Dortmund in November 1966, that some referees might have declined to go ahead with the match. Not Gerd Henning: "Every time somebody kicked the ball into the fog, I chased after it," he said afterwards. "It was strenuous, but it was okay. BVB dealt better with the conditions, winning 6-2. Lothar Emmerich's hat trick is the only one ever scored in a Ruhr derby.

  • Schalke Spieler Friedel Rausch 1969 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    Fido bites Friedel

    One of the strangest things to happen during a Revierderby came in Dortmund in September 1969. After a Schalke goal, some of the spectators invaded the pitch, so the stewards used dogs to drive them back. One of the dogs bit Schalke defender Friedel Rausch in the backside. Despite his pain, Rausch was able to play on.

  • Jens Lehmann Kopfballtor 1997 (ullstein bild - Firo)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    A goal against his future club

    In December 1997, Schalke goalkeeper Jens Lehmann (fourth from left) scored a last-minute goal to earn team a 2-2 draw in Dortmund. Among the players who have been on both sides of the Ruhr derby, Lehmann is the record holder, having made 11 appearances for for Schalke and nine for Dortmund.

  • Fußball, 1. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04 (picture-alliance /dpa/F.-P. Tschauner)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    Penalty spoiler

    Frank Rost was the man of the match in Dortmund in January 2004. The Schalke goalkeeper saved two penalties, first from Jan Koller, then from Torsten Frings. Rost would go on to keep a clean sheet and Ebbe Sand's goal shortly before the final whistle gave Schalke a 1-0 win.

  • Fußball, 1. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04 (picture-alliance/Ulmer/B. Hacke)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    Longest undefeated streak

    The derby in Dortmund was also decided by a single Schalke goal. This time it was the Brazilian Ailton (right) who got the winner. This extended Schalke's undefeated streak in the derby to 12 matches — the longest in the long history of encounters between Schalke and BVB.

  • Fußball, 1. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04 (picture-alliance/Ulmer/L. Coch)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    Royal Blue hopes dashed

    One of the most bitter derby encounters for Schalke. In Dortmund in May of 2007, Schalke's hopes of winning the Bundesliga title ebbed away. In the penultimate match of the season Alexander Frei and Ebi Smolarek (second from right) both scored in a Dortmund win. Schalke players Christian Pander (left) and Fabian Ernst are not impressed.

  • Fußball, 1. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Scheidemann)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    Back from the dead

    After an hour of play in Dortmund in September 2008, Schalke were up 3-0 and looked to have all but won the match. After BVB pulled one back, though, Schalke had two players sent off in the space of five minutes. Dortmund got two more to earn a 3-3 draw. The last one was this Alexander Frei penalty in the 89th minute.

  • Fußball Derby Fans Borussia Dortmund FC Schalke 04 (picture alliance/Sven Simon)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    Fan trouble

    So intense is the rivalry that there can be trouble between groups of supporters. Brawls broke out in October 2012 in Dortmund, as well as a year later in Gelsenkirchen. Both clubs went as far as to threaten to play future derbies behind closed doors — but clearly it hasn't come to that.

  • Aubameyang und Reus Batman Robin (Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    Batman and Robin

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) scored the goal that put Dortmund up 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park in February of 2015. He and teammate Marco Reus celebrated by donning previously hidden Batman and Robin masks. "We like to have a bit of fun," Reus explained afterwards. Dortmund went on to win 3-0.

  • FC Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies

    A red card for the ref

    In the most recent derby, in Gelsenkirchen in April 2017, Schalke's mascot, Erwin, showed referee Felix Zwayer the red card. Zwayer had denied the Royal Blues a penalty in time added on. Schalke's coach, Markus Weinzierl (third from right) protested a little too vigorously and was sent to the stands. The match ended 1-1 and a warning issued by the DFB (German FA) to Erwin.

    Author: Stefan Nestler, Chuck Penfold


