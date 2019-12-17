 Bundesliga: Dortmund and Leipzig share spoils on a night of heroes and villains | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.12.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund and Leipzig share spoils on a night of heroes and villains

In a match which had been billed a test of both teams' title credentials, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig produced the most thrilling game of the Bundesliga so far - including eight second-half minutes of sheer madness.

default

Borussia Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig Westfalenstadion, Dortmund
(Weigl 23', Brandt 34', Sancho 55' - Werner 47', 53', Schick 78')

In the pouring rain at a packed Westfalenstadion, over 80,300 fans were treated to ninety minutes featuring everything from sublime skill to catastrophic errors, all of which left fans shaking their heads in disbelief at both ends of the spectrum.

First, there was Borussia Dortmund's best 45 minutes of the season so far, and perhaps ever under Lucien Favre. The home side went 2-0 up, leaving RB Leipzig looking unrecognizable from the all-conquering offensive machine which had gone top of the league at the weekend.

And then there was Borussia Dortmund's worst eight minutes of the season so far, eight minutes of self-inflicted carnage in which they gifted Timo Werner – of all people – two early Christmas presents, two gift-wrapped opportunities to show exactly why he is one of the Bundesliga's most devastating attackers.

Key to both of those spells, for good and bad, was Julian Brandt. The 23-year-old is blessed with prodigious talent but also an infuriating ability to frustrate, and the Dortmund playmaker showcased both here either side of halftime.

Fußball Bundesliga | Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

Jadon Sancho delivered another goal and an assist for Dortmund

Julian Weigl had already given the hosts a deserved lead when Brandt received the ball in the box. In one fluid movement, the former Bayer Leverkusen man controlled the ball with his left foot, swiveled and flicked it past Dayot Upemacano with his right, before firing home.

It was poetry in motion, a moment of genuine beauty which capped off an impressive start from the home team who, unusually, weren't necessarily favorites ahead of kickoff, trailing RB as they did by four points.

The league-leaders were uncharacteristically subdued up front though, with Favre's switch to a 5-3-2 formation paying tactical dividends again. And when Yussuf Poulsen and then Werner did get headers on target, Roman Bürki saved spectacularly - twice.

Eight-minute mayhem

"That simply wasn't the game we wanted to play in the first half," admitted Julian Nagelsmann afterwards. "Dortmund were so much better than us in possession – I don't think Julian Brandt lost the ball once."

For Bürki and Brandt, heroes of the opening act on a night of high drama, the interval was also time for a costume change as the pair quickly emerged in very different roles.

Almost straight from the restart, the Swiss keeper rushed out of his goal to meet a long ball but inexplicably headed into the path of Werner who immediately pounced, sliding the ball into the empty net from 30 yards. Six minutes later, it was Brandt who blindly played a back-pass into Werner's path. The Germany striker went round Bürki for his 18th goal of the season, taking him level with Robert Lewandowski.

"That was worth its weight in gold for me and for the team," said Werner of the first error. And the second? "I speculated on that one and it worked. And that got us back into the game."

Fußball Bundesliga | Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

Timo Werner now has the same number of Bundesliga goals (18) this season as Lewandowski

"We gifted Red Bull two goals," lamented Bürki live on television, before correcting himself: "Sorry, RB …" A Freudian slip which served as a reminder of the eternal subplot to this fixture.

"Zero tolerance for RB Leipzig!" read the huge banner on the Südtribüne ahead of kickoff – but RB Leipzig were finally contributing. Nagelsmann's side were back on level terms with all to play for, and the small block of traveling fans from Saxony was suddenly bouncing. Until Jadon Sancho immediately restored Dortmund's lead.

It was anybody's game. Both teams had recovered from disastrous spells and rediscovered their confidence, ingredients for a second half in which both teams passed and probed, tricked and tackled.

"When you're 2-0 up at home, you really should see it out," said Bürki. "But unfortunately, we made it exciting again."

Patrik Schick's equalizer, a perfectly-timed half-volley purposely hit into the ground, rescued a point which the visitors will be much happier with. In eight second-half minutes, Dortmund had gone from two goals ahead, to drawing level, to leading again. In the end though, as was the case at home against Bremen (2-2) and Paderborn (3-3), Dortmund were left with only a point to show for their efforts.

It was certainly exciting – one might even say an advert for the Bundesliga. But both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have a long way to go if they're to win the league this season, and Bayern Munich can close the gap on Wednesday night.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Werder Bremen 0-5 Mainz

    Florian Kohfeldt's job as Bremen coach took a turn for the worse on Tuesday night as the club slumped to another drubbing, this time at the hands of Mainz. Three goals in the first 20 minutes had the home side reeling and by halftime they trailed by four - the worst they have ever been down in the Bundesliga before. Robin Quaison bagged a hat trick for Mainz, who move six clear of the drop.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffeheim

    The visitors sealed their first win in the league since early November in perhaps a surprise result against an Union team that have been tough to beat at home this season. Ihlas Bebou sent a rasping drive into the net from outside the box to put Hoffenheim on their way. After Sebastian Andersson was deined by Oliver Baumann, Christoph Baumgartner snuck in a second for Alfred Schreuder's side.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Augsburg 3-0 Düsseldorf

    Philipp Max continued his fine form, scoring two and assisting another, as Augsburg climbed into the top 10. The left back tucked home a rebound in the first half before sending in a corner, then Tin Jedvaj headed home after the hour mark. With the contest over, he got a second after Zach Steffen fumbled a long-range free kick. Fortuna's flunk continues as Augsburg finish the year strongly.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig

    In the most entertaining game of the season, BVB twice threw away a lead against an RB Leipzig side that were delighted to come away with a point. After a fantastic first half performance that saw Julian Weigl and Julian Brandt give BVB the lead, two inexplicable errors handed RB a way back into the game. Jadon Sancho put BVB back ahead, before sub Patrick Schick ensured the points were shared.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


