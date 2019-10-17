Bundesliga: Dortmund and Gladbach face off in the 'Battle of the Borussias' - live blog!

+++++Refresh the page (f5) for all the latest updates+++++

Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (kick-off 18:30 CEST)

Sporting director Michael Zorc on the decision to drop Jadon Sancho: "Jadon is a decent and good guy, but still very young. He's grown up real quick and is testing out the boundaries. We have to set them here. We didn't make this decision lightly, but we didn't feel there was an alternative."

Under pressure, dum, dum, dum, du-du-dum dum

Rose's counterpart Lucien Favre has got everyone guessing with his starting line-up this evening. 4-3-3 or 3-4-3 is the big debate with reports in Germany suggesting that the Swiss head coach went back to the drawing board during the international break. Favre was under pressure coming into tonight's game, but will his approach help alleviate it against Gladbach?

Marco Rose's pre-match thoughts

Gladbach head coach Marco Rose to Sky Sports Germany: "We want to create chances and not just have possession to make the stat sheets look better. Our aim is to play at goal and carve out opportunities to hurt our opponents. We're still smoothing out some of the edges. Before the international break, everything was moving quickly. We knew we weren't playing our best football, but we were getting results. Today we want to prove that we're an ambitious side."

TEAM NEWS!

Dortmund are without Sancho (suspended by the club), Alcacer (muscle problems) and Götze (flu). Lars Stindl returns to selection and is on the bench for Gladbach.

Dortmund XI: Bürki - Hummels, Weigl, Akanji - Schulz, Delaney, Witsel, Hakimi - Brandt, Reus, Hazard

Gladbach XI: Sommer - Wendt, Jantschke, Elvedi, Lainer - Kramer - Benes, Zakaria - Embolo - Plea, Thuram

'We have created a special atmosphere'

Patrick Herrmann is Gladbach's longest-serving player and has been talking to DW about his expectations coming into the 'Battle of the Borussias'.

"BVB are always hard to play against, especially in Dortmund. They are one of the best teams in Germany, and it will be extremely difficult. I can recall games that we narrowly won there, but we've also had our backsides handed to us. They have tremendous qualities, but of course, we will try to take something from that game."

Click here to read DW's full exclusive interview with Herrmann.

'We're joking about it'

Few would have expected Gladbach to be sitting at the top of the table and even the players have been taken aback. "When we're being addressed as league leaders, we end up joking about it - anyone talking of us a title winners are crazy," Christoph Kramer told the Rheinische Post.

Dortmund's home comforts

BVB have won their last eight matches against Gladbach - their longest active winning streak against any club. At home, last year's runners-up have won 12 of the last 13 encounters, including each of the last five.

Gladbach's success story

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl: "We've only played seven games so far, but nevertheless, we're happy to revel in the moment as we sit top of the table."

Possible team news

Here's how the teams could line-up...

Dortmund: Bürki – Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Witsel, Delaney – Hazard, Reus (c), Brandt – Götze

Gladbach: Sommer – Jantschke, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Wendt – Benes, Kramer, Zakaria – Herrmann – Thuram, Plea

Sancho suspended!

The big news out of Dortmund's camp is that head coach Lucien Favre has suspended Jadon Sancho after BVB's star winger made a late return from international duty with England and has been struck from the matchday squad for the Battle of the Borussias. It's not the first time the 19-year-old has been disciplined for tardiness by the club and Favre's words from his press conference now hold a little weight: "Jadon is a great player, no discussions, but he still has a lot to learn."

Battle of the Borussias!

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live coverage of Saturday's Bundesliga Topspiel between last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund and current league leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach. From Lucien Favre and Marco Reus facing their former side to Gladbach's desire to hold onto the Bundesliga's top spot, there are plenty of pre-match narratives to whet the appetite for today's curtain closer.