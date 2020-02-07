Bundesliga: Cologne vs. Bayern Munich - live

+++ Refresh for live updates +++

Live score: Cologne 0-1 Bayern Munich

2' GOAL! Cologne 0-1 Bayern - Lewandowski

KICK-OFF! We're underway in Cologne

A quick look at the numbers ahead of kick-off reveals that this is the 92nd Bundesliga meeting between two of Germany's biggest and most historic clubs. So far, there have been 45 wins for Bayern, 23 for Cologne and 23 draws. In fact, Cologne haven't beaten the Bavarians in their last 11 attempts.

One thing for Bayern to look out for today though: Cologne's corners. The Billy Goats have scored ten goals from corner kicks this season - a Bundesliga high.

- Cologne team news:

Markus Gisdol has overseen an impressive run of form in Cologne, so if it's not broken, why fix it? No changes in his team, who will play in special carnival kits today.

Cologne XI (4-5-1): Horn - Ehizibue, Bornauw, Czichos, Katterbach - Drexler, Skhiri, Hector, Uth, Jakobs - Cordoba

- Bayern Munich team news

Hansi Flick makes only one change from last week's draw with RB Leipzig, and it's a rather offensive one as Kingsley Coman replaces Leon Goretzka. Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski also start as Bayern go all-out-attack.

Bayern XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Thiago - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski

- DW in Cologne

Our man at the game today is Felix Tamsut. Follow him on Twitter for his insights on the ground!

- Flick's return

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick made 44 Bundesliga appearances for Cologne as a player between 1990 and 1993.

- Cologne back in action

Bayern's opponents today have had two weeks off after last weekend's Rhineland derby fell victim to Storm Sabine, which swept through western Germany. Before that however, Cologne had won five out of six, moving them six points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand.

The Billy Goats are particularly strong at home; they've won four and drawn one of their last five games at their Müngersdorfer Stadion. Another win today would be the biggest scalp of all.

-Guten Tag! Or as they say in Cologne during carnival season: Alaaf! And welcome to DW's live coverage of Cologne vs. Bayern Munich.

After eight wins on the bounce, Bayern were held to a goalless draw last week by RB Leipzig, who went top of the Bundesliga overnight following yesterday's win over Werder Bremen. But the champions can return to the top today with a win in Cologne. Kick-off is at 15:30 CET.