 Bundesliga: Cologne vs. Bayern Munich - live | 16.02.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Cologne vs. Bayern Munich - live

Bayern Munich are three goals to the good after an emphatic first half in Cologne, led by an imperious Thomas Müller. Can the Billy Goats do anything to get back into this? Follow the action live here.

Bundesliga 1. FC Köln gegen Bayern München (AFP/I. Fassbender)

+++ Refresh for live updates +++

HALF-TIME: Cologne 0-3 Bayern Munich
As crazy as it sounds, Cologne have actually got away with it so far. It could already have been so, so much worse. Bayern Munich came flying out of the blocks and were 3-0 up inside 12 minutes through Lewandowski, Coman and Gnabry. The latter has also hit the bar and Kimmich has hit the post. Thomas Müller has two assists and has covered seemingly every blade of grass on the pitch. A masterclass from Bayern. A catastrophe for Cologne.

45+3' At the other end, Coman crosses low and Thomas Müller (again) shoots over. 

45+1' With half-time approaching, Cologne have a free-kick on the edge of the Bayern box. Mark Uth swings it in but who's there to clear for Bayern? Thomas Müller. That man is absolutely everywhere this afternoon.

44' Lewandowski heads over from a corner. 

40' Serge Gnabry fires over from distance. It's just wave after wave after wave of Bayern attacks.

37' Post! Joshua Kimmich fires a speculative effort into a crowded penalty area and the shot swerves all the way through! Timo Horn gets just enough on the ball to tip it onto the post - great save!

34' And now Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn is down injured with what looks like a calf problem. Or maybe he's just had enough of seeing shot after shot fly into his net.

Bundesliga 1. FC Köln gegen Bayern München (Reuters/W. Rattay )

33' Bayern continue to flood forward. Coman dummies in the box to allow Müller to shoot but he screws his shot wide. 

28' Crossbar! Gnabry runs onto Müller's throughball and rounds Horn but his shot from a tight angle comes back off the bar.

26' This is the earliest Bayern have been three goals up in a Bundesliga match since January 20, 1974. On that day, they beat Rot-Weiß Oberhausen 5-3. Somehow, I can't see Cologne scoring three here.

25' A Bayern corner lands at Coman's feet and he lashes his shot wide.

21' At the other end, Cologne full-back Kingsley Ehizibue tries to inject some impetus down the right but his cross his high and long and finds nobody.

20' Thiago starts a lovely flowing move from Bayern with a clever step-over in the center-circle. The move ends with Thiago himself shooting just wide.

19' Thomas Müller is running the show so far. His two assists already today take him to 14 for the season.

17' Carnival doesn't even really get underway until next but Cologne look like they've started early.

12' GOAL! Cologne 0-3 Bayern (Gnabry)
Cologne are good at scoring from corners, but they can't defend them. A deep corner finds Serge Gnabry at the back post who has time and space in the box to control, turn, beat a man and fire home Bayern's third. Dear oh dear oh dear. 

8' Timo Horn parries a long-range effort from Joshua Kimmich, who had so much time and space on the edge of the box that he'll probably be disappointed with that.

5' GOAL! Cologne 0-2 Bayern (Coman)
It's so, so, so easy. Davies plays the ball into Lewandowski from the left. He is able to control, turn and move it on to Müller, who in turn finds Coman - all inside the 18-yard-box. Coman finishes cooly and it's effectively game over already. Awful from Cologne, perfect from Bayern.

2' GOAL! Cologne 0-1 Bayern (Lewandowski)
Well, that didn't take long. Thiago, Müller and Lewandowski pass their way through the Cologne defense with ease and the Pole finishes emphatically into the roof of the net. A perfect start for Bayern!

KICK-OFF! We're underway in Cologne

- Stats
A quick look at the numbers ahead of kick-off reveals that this is the 92nd Bundesliga meeting between two of Germany's biggest and most historic clubs. So far, there have been 45 wins for Bayern, 23 for Cologne and 23 draws. In fact, Cologne haven't beaten the Bavarians in their last 11 attempts.

One thing for Bayern to look out for today though: Cologne's corners. The Billy Goats have scored ten goals from corner kicks this season - a Bundesliga high.

- Cologne team news:
Markus Gisdol has overseen an impressive run of form in Cologne, so if it's not broken, why fix it? No changes in his team, who will play in special carnival kits today.

Cologne XI (4-5-1): Horn - Ehizibue, Bornauw, Czichos, Katterbach - Drexler, Skhiri, Hector, Uth, Jakobs - Cordoba

- Bayern Munich team news
Hansi Flick makes only one change from last week's draw with RB Leipzig, and it's a rather offensive one as Kingsley Coman replaces Leon Goretzka. Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski also start as Bayern go all-out-attack.

Bayern XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Thiago - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski 

- DW in Cologne
Our man at the game today is Felix Tamsut. Follow him on Twitter for his insights on the ground!

- Flick's return
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick made 44 Bundesliga appearances for Cologne as a player between 1990 and 1993. 

- Cologne back in action
Bayern's opponents today have had two weeks off after last weekend's Rhineland derby fell victim to Storm Sabine, which swept through western Germany. Before that however, Cologne had won five out of six, moving them six points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand.

The Billy Goats are particularly strong at home; they've won four and drawn one of their last five games at their Müngersdorfer Stadion. Another win today would be the biggest scalp of all.

-Guten Tag! Or as they say in Cologne during carnival season: Alaaf! And welcome to DW's live coverage of Cologne vs. Bayern Munich.
After eight wins on the bounce, Bayern were held to a goalless draw last week by RB Leipzig, who went top of the Bundesliga overnight following yesterday's win over Werder Bremen. But the champions can return to the top today with a win in Cologne. Kick-off is at 15:30 CET.

