Bundesliga Bulletin: Wolves in the hunt again as Jovic keeps scoring

Good week for: Christian Streich, Braces, Javi Martinez, Wolfsburg, Luka Jovic

Bad week for: Christian Heidel, Augsburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Kingsley Coman

The lowdown

- It's as you were at the top, with Bayern's unconvincing 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin tempered by a hamstring injury to Kingsley Coman but taking them level on points with Dortmund on Saturday night. But BVB's first win in nearly a month, a 3-2 victory over Leverkusen, re-asserted the three point gap a day later. Jadon Sancho's volley was the highlight of that while Peter Bosz's Leverkusen side gave a decent account of themselves on their coach's return.

- After a refreshing season of overachievement, Schalke have well and truly re-affirmed their status as the Bundesliga's biggest basket case. A 3-0 loss to Mainz on Saturday preceeded the announcement that Christian Heidel, the once highly-regarded sporting director, would leave at the end of the season. Rumors abound that head coach Domenico Tedesco won't be fair behind. It looks like it's back to the drawing board in Gelsenkirchen. Again.

Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup Hannover 0 - 3 Eintracht Frankfurt Adi Hütter's players completed a perfect week on Sunday. After beating Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League on Thursday, Eintracht beat strugglers Hannover, keeping the Eagles unbeaten in 2019. Ante Rebic, Bundesliga top scorer Luka Jovic (pictured) and Filip Kostic were all on the scoresheet for the visitors and Hannover's chances of staying up are looking slimmer by the week.

Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup RB Leipzig 1 - 1 Hoffenheim For much of this one, an early strike from Andrej Kramaric (above) looked to have given Julian Nagelsmann victory over his future employers. In the absence of Timo Werner, Leipzig looked blunt for much of the match but captain Willi Orban rescued a point from close range in the 89th minute.

Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup Borussia Dortmund 3 - 2 Bayer Leverkusen Mario Götze (center) scored the decisive third as BVB won their first match in six. The hosts opened the scoring through Dan-Axel Zagadou, only to be pegged back immediately by Kevin Volland. Jadon Sancho's sublime volley made it three goals in seven minutes just before the break then Götze struck in the second half. Jonathan Tah's late header couldn't save Peter Bosz on his return to Dortmund.

Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup Borussia Mönchengladbach 0 - 3 Wolfsburg A second half double from Admir Mehmedi and Yannick Gerhardt's 38th-minute strike led Wolfsburg to a second successive 3-0 win and up to fifth, for 24 hours at least. The Wolves have now taken 10 points from their last four games and are just five points off their opponents, who are now without a win in three.

Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Hertha Berlin Javi Martinez' nodded home a James Rodriguez corner just after the hour mark to secure a hard-fought win for the champions. Hertha had the better of the first half chances but couldn't convert. After bringing on Thiago, Bayern improved after the break but a late injury to substitute Kingsley Coman will be troubling for Niko Kovac.

Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup Freiburg 5 - 1 Augsburg Nils Petersen (center) was among the scorers as Freiburg picked up their biggest Bundeslgia win of Christian Streich's long reign as head coach. Petersen scored the first and third as Vincenzo Grifo, Luca Waldschmidt and Florian Niederlechner also got on the scoresheet. Rani Khedira briefly made it a contest while Reece Oxford saw red for the visitors late on.

Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup Mainz 3 - 0 Schalke It's carnival time in Mainz and their club provided even more reason for celebration with a dominant win over Schalke. Karim Onisiwo (pictured) was the star, scoring a spectacular opener after 19 minutes and adding Mainz's third after substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta had scored the second. Schalke announced after the game that sporting director Christain Heidel would leave at the end of the season.

Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-1 Nuremberg Friedhelm Funkel's side took a big step towards securing another season in Germany's top flight with a 2-1 win over Nuremberg. The away team were reduced to ten men after Matheus Pereira was sent off four minutes in, but took a 41st minute lead thanks to Eduard Lowen's fine strike. However, Funkel's players turned things around through an own goal from Ewerthon (top) and a late Kaan Ayhan header.

Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup Werder Bremen 1-1 Stuttgart Werder Bremen recovered from going behind inside a minute to salvage a point against stuttering Stuttgart on Friday. The visitors got off to the perfect start when Steven Zuber slotted the ball home after 59 seconds, stunning the Weserstadion. But Stuttgart couldn't take their lead into the break as Davy Klaassen leveled in first half injury time.



- Karim Onisiwo was the scorer of two of those goals in a Saturday afternoon packed with braces, or doppelpacks, as they're known in Germany. The Austrian was joined in the double club by Freiburg's Nils Petersen and Wolfsburg's Admir Mehmedi, with only Bayern Munich's game against Hertha Berlin failing to provide a brace in the Saturday 15:30 kickoffs.

- Mehmedi's goals helped Wolfsburg to an impressive 3-0 away win against third place Borussia Mönchengladbach which means the Wolves already have more points than they gained in 2017-18 and 16-17.

- Saturday's late game told the contrasting tale of last season's promoted sides. In November Fortuna Düsseldorf were bottom of the pile but after their 2-1 over Nuremberg, Friedhelm Funkel's side have now won six out of their last nine and appear safe.

Their opponents, on the other hand, are looking increasingly doomed with an early red card and a comical headed own goal contributing to their downfall. They haven't won for 17 league games and having just sacked their coach and sporting director, it's difficult to see where they can turn next.

Watch video 01:10 Matchday Moment #23: Sancho's Volley

- Luka Jovic and Eintracht Frankfurt just keep going. Despite their European exertions, the Eagles brushed aside Hannover on Sunday and Jovic got his 16th of the season, he's now three goals clear of Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus in the race to be top scorer.

The quotes

"Maybe (Carlo) Ancelotti, (Jupp) Heynckes, and (Pep) Guardiola have no clue about football, because I always played for them. With Niko, I played in the Hinrunde; now I’m not playing anymore. I don’t know what’s up. I’m really disappointed." Bayern Munich's Rafinha can't understand why Niko Kovac won't pick him anymore.

"We shot ourselves in the foot today. Our performance was awful. I've got to let the result sink in first to be able to say more about it," Domenico Tedesco pulls no punches in his assessment of his side. Not for the first time this season.

“Today was a complete failure from our point of view. I don’t really know where we were today. We certainly didn’t turn up on the pitch. It could’ve easily been 5-0 or 6-0 before half-time." Augsburg goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is equally critical of his team's display.

"Congratulations to the BVB family because at this stage of the season three points are important. I honestly hope that Dortmund continues to play well and hold their lead." Peter Bosz hopes his old club will go on to win the title despite his Leverkusen side losing out to Dortmund on Sunday.

The stats

Freiburg's 5-1 demolition of Augsburg was the first time they've won by a four goal margin in the Bundesliga under Christian Streich, who has been the club's head coach since 2011.

Florian Niederlechner's strike in that game was the 100th scored from the bench in a Bundesliga match this season, that's the quickest time that figure has been reached in the league's history.

Wolfsburg scored with all three of their shots on target on Saturday.

Matheus Pereira had just one touch of the ball before being sent off as Nuremberg lost to Düsseldorf.

The fans

Fan groups across Germany showed solidarity with Eintracht Frankfurt fans, after a police operation described as "disproportionate" ahead of the Europa League against Shakhtar Donetsk. Bayern Munich, Freiburg, Dynamo Dresden and Union Berlin were among the clubs whose supporters unfurled banners criticizing the German state of Hessen's interior minister Peter Beuth, who had recently suggested sending fans to jail for the use of pyrotechnics at football stadiums.