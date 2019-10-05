Bundesliga Bulletin: Unfamiliar top two after Bayern and Dortmund falter

Good week for: Hertha Berlin, the chasing pack, Luca Waldschmidt, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Oliver Glasner, Sargis Adamyan, Mainz

Bad week for: Germany's top two clubs, Paderborn, Tomas Koubek, Timo Werner, Union Berlin

The lowdown:

— After impressing midweek in Europe, both Bayern and Dortmund were brought back down to earth in the Bundesliga. Bayern were downed by a Hoffenheim side inspired by a brace from Armenian winger Sargis Adamyan, who'd played less than an hour in the top tier before Saturday. It was an off-day for Bayern who, despite being briefly rescued by yet another Robert Lewandowski goal, looked totally different to the team that smashed Tottenham just a few days ago. Dortmund threw away yet another lead to draw their third consecutive league game 2-2, and with another late own goal too. Lucien Favre probably can't watch any more.

— Julian Nagelsmann might be starting to worry about his side's ability to take their chances. RB Leipzig's failure to do so away at Leverkusen cost them two points, a tally that might have been three had it not been for Christopher Nkunku's equalizer in the second half. Timo Werner and Cunha were guilty of missing big chances in front of goal (Leipzig's xG for the game was 2.46). The Red Bulls midweek defeat to Lyon was followed with more disappointment.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 2 Werder Bremen Late drama at both ends but these two had to settle for a point. Davy Klaasen started the scoring with this first half effort before Sebastian Rode's spectacular volley opened his Frankfurt account on 55 minutes. With just two minutes remaining, Andre Silva slammed home a rebound to give the Eagles the lead but Klaasen won his side an injury time penalty, converted by Milot Rashica.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures Borussia Mönchengladbach 5 - 1 Augsburg A blistering start helped Gladbach climb clear at the top of the Bundesliga table for the first time in 35 years. Denis Zakaria's second minute opener set the tone before Patrick Herrmann scored twice to put the hosts 3-0 up in 13 minutes. Alsanne Plea took advantage of an error from Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek before Florian Niederlechner pulled one back and Breel Embolo wrapped it up.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Union Berlin After earlier being awarded and then denied a penalty by the VAR, Wout Weghorst (front) struck to send Wolfsburg second and maintain their status as the league's only unbeaten side. The towering Dutch striker lashed home his fourth of the season on 69 minutes to settle a drab contest and condemn Union to their fourth consecutive defeat.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures Schalke 1-1 Cologne An injury-time equalizer stopped David Wagner's side from going top. Simon Terrode flicked a header onto his own post in the first half, but eventually Suat Serdar popped up to head Salif Sane's header in at the back post. Guido Burgstaller hit the post late on, but even later on, Jonas Hector headed past Alexander Nübel, who had made four stunning saves beforehand, to level the scores.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim Hoffenheim's new signing Sargis Adamyan had a day to remember as Bayern lost their first league game of the season. After missing a glorious chance early, the 26-year-old Armenian eventually grabbed a goal that stunned a Bayern team who looked all out of ideas after midweek. Robert Lewandowski grabbed an equalizer, but Adamyan's turn and shot put Hoffenheim back into a lead they never surrendered.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures Freiburg 2-2 Dortmund Another week, another late equalizer for BVB's opponents. Axel Witsel's brilliant first-time volley from a corner put BVB ahead against the run of play. The hosts did find the goal they deserved - Luca Waldschmidt with a firm low drive. With BVB wobbling, Achraf Hakimi cut in and sent a deflected strike into the far corner. But, with time running out, Manuel Akanji's own goal leveled the scores.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures Leverkusen 1-1 Leipzig Julian Nagelsmann was left dumbfounded as to how his side weren't leading at the break, or didn't win the game. Timo Werner missed a glorious chance, and Cunha hit the bar and spurned a chance of his own as Leverkusen were fortunate to escape. Leverkusen took advantage though, as Kevin Volland scored at the end of a swift attack. Sub Christopher Nkunku equalized brilliantly to secure RB a point.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures Paderborn 1-2 Mainz Even without Sandro Schwarz (suspended), Mainz got a huge win in their fight against relegation as the hosts once again failed to turn their brave play in to points. After Ben Zolinski had dragged Paderborn level following Robin Quaison's opener, Daniel Brosinski's penalty put Mainz back in front. In the second half, Jamilu Collins missed a penalty as Paderborn were once again left empty handed.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures Hertha Berlin 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf Ante Covic might have had a rough start as head coach of Hertha, but his team are clicking now as they secured their third straight win. Despite going down to a Rouwen Hennings penalty, Hertha quickly responded. Vedad Ibisevic proved his worth again, before Javairo Dilrosun's sweet finish turned the game around. The contest was ended by Vladimir Darida's goal after a tidy second-half breakaway. Author: Jonathan Harding



— The major beneficiaries of those stumbles were Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Foals hammered Augsburg to go in to the international break clear at the top for the first time in 35 years while Wolfsburg, in second, are the Bundesliga's only remaining unbeaten side. Two team league? Maybe not this season.

— With Sandro Schwarz watching from the team bus due to his suspension, Mainz got a huge win against a Paderborn team that might have stolen a point had Jamilu Collins not missed a second-half penalty. Jan-Moritz Lichte, Schwarz's assistant coach, took charge and saw Mainz climb the table but they do still have a troubling -10 goal difference, the same as winless Paderborn. They were, however, the only side in the bottom six to pick up three points this weekend.

The quotes:

"As a fan I think I'd grab a beer right now. Or five, one for every goal."

Gladbach's Tony Jantschke after the 5-1 win that sent them top

"This is far too little for our ambitions. Three draws in a row are just not enough when you take the lead three times in a row."

Marco Reus after Dortmund's draw in Freiburg

"Nothing to say, as the English say."

Thomas Müller on his way out of the stadium after Bayern's defeat

"A camera might not have been bad, just to see how he reacted to all the missed chances."

Rouven Schröder on Sandro Schwarz being on the bus for Mainz's win in Paderborn

"Two years ago, I was playing regional football. To play in a stadium like this is a dream for me."

Hoffenheim's Sargis Adamyan after his brace against Bayern

The stats:

— After two draws and nine loses, Hoffenheim finally got their first ever win against Bayern in Munich.

— Mainz set the new Bundesliga record for the most consecutive penalties converted. Daniel Brosinski's in the win in over Paderborn was the club's 25th in a row. Impressive.

— Jiri Pavlenka started in goal for Werder Bremen for the 75th consecutive match on Sunday. That's the longest such sequence in the league.

The weird:

An hour into Gladbach's win against Augsburg, with the home side leading, the contest over and the rain still falling, the ball deflected off a player and popped. The water sprayed off and the air squeezed out, a bit like the life out of the game.

That was just one funny moment in a game that Augsburg will want to quickly forget — not least goalkeeper Tomas Koubek. Earlier in the game, the Czech shotstopper got himself in an awful tangle dealing with a regulation rolled backpass, failed to either take a touch or clear, fell over his own feet and allowed Alassane Plea to roll Gladbahc's fourth in to an empty net.