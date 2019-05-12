Bundesliga Bulletin: Twists, turns and drama as title race goes to the wire

Good week for: Borussia Dortmund (just), Kai Havertz, Mario Götze, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Saloman Kalou, Ibrahima Konate

Bad week for: Bayern Munich, Peter Bosz, Hannover, Nuremberg, Marwin Hitz, Leon Goretzka, Eintracht Frankfurt's top four hopes

The lowdown:

- For the first time in almost a decade, the Bundesliga title race is going to the last day. Bayern remain heavy favorites despite being held by an Ibrahima Konate-inspired RB Leipzig side who lived up to their reputation as the league's tightest team. Leon Goretzka's disallowed second half goal, flagged for the most marginal of offsides in the build up, was the defining moment but, with two draws in their last three games, the Bavarians are stumbling to the line.

- That stumbling was nearly enough after Borussia Dortmund almost surpassed themselves by losing a 3-1 injury time lead against ten-man Fortuna Düsseldorf. After Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with a goodbye goal, Mario Götze's sumptuous control, touch and finish should've settled nerves at 3-1 in injury time but BVB have become masters of chaos. Dortmund travel to Borussia Mönchengladbach next Saturday, while Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33 EIntracht Frankfurt 0 - 2 Mainz Anthony Ujah's first brace for more than three years leaves Frankfurt's Champions League hopes in serious jeopardy. The Nigerian struck twice in four second half minutes as Frankfurt's Europa League exertions caught up with them. Ante Rebic missed a golden chance to put the Eagles ahead early on but they must now win in Munich next week and hope results go their way.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33 RB Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich Bayern Munich missed the chance to win the Bundesliga title on the penultimate day in a tense draw in Leipzig. Robert Lewandowski's toe ruled out Leon Goretzka's goal on a VAR review, excusing Leipzig's one poor moment in defense in the game. Peter Gulacsi made some strong saves to keep Bayern out but the result - combined with Dortmund's win - means the title race will go down to the final day.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33 Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Fortuna Düsseldorf Dortmund's title dreams are still alive going into the final day after a nervy win. Christian Pulisic headed BVB into the lead in his final home game for the club, but Marwin Hitz's mistake let Fortuna back in. Thomas Delaney put Dortmund back ahead, then Dodi Lukebakio missed a penalty. Mario Götze scored in injury time, but BVB wobbled before the final whistle.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33 Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Schalke In a dramatic Bundesliga game, Schalke upset the odds a bit and nearly beat European hopefuls Leverkusen. Kai Havertz scored yet again to give the home side a lead, but then Schalke equalized when Guido Burgstaller tucked away a chance just after the break. Daniel Caligiuri missed a penalty soon after and then VAR denied Schalke another spot kick. The result leaves the European race wide open.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33 Nuremberg 0-4 Gladbach Nuremberg's Bundesliga relegation was confirmed after a thumping by a Gladbach side desperate to sneak into a Champions League spot. This result pushed them ahead of Leverkusen and put them in a strong position to finish in the top four - if they can beat Dortmund on the final day. Ibrahima Traore impressed, as did Josip Drmic, as Gladbach confirmed Nuremberg's departure from the top flight.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33 Hanover 3-0 Freiburg Despite dominating against Freiburg and putting in one of their best performances of the season, Hannover's fate was sealed thanks to a Stuttgart win. Ihlas Bebou scored the goal that ended the contest, adding to Waldemar Anton's first-half header. Walace sent a thundering strike to top off the score. Freiburg managed just one shot on target.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33 Hoffenheim 0-1 Werder Bremen Werder's European hopes stayed alive against Hoffenheim who, despite this defeat, still have a chance of qualifying for European football too. An error from Oliver Baumann set up a passage of play that led to Johannes Eggestein scoring. His brother Maximilian added a second minutes later, but a VAR review ruled it out. Hoffenheim were out of luck on the day they bid farewell to Julian Nagelsmann.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33 Stuttgart 3-0 Wolfsburg Stuttgart confirmed their spot in the relegation playoff with a comfortable home win against Wolfsburg. Schalke's draw meant Stuttgart can't climb higher, and will leave the side in red and white wondering what might have been had they picked up a few more wins. After all, their final game of the season is against Schalke. Daniel Didavi scored one and assisted another.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33 Augsburg 3-4 Hertha Berlin In the game of the day that mattered perhaps the least in the context of the rest of the league, seven goals were scored in a thrilling encounter. Augsburg went ahead, Hertha equalized and then the pattern repeated itself again before Michael Gregoritsch edged the hosts 3-2 ahead. Two late strikes from Salomon Kalou though turned the tide to give Hertha the victory. Author: Jonathan Harding



- Neither of those opponents are ideal, with Gladbach and the Eagles two of the three sides still realistically in the mix for the third Champions League spots. But it could be Leverkusen who sneak into the final Champions League spot after Frankfurt slipped up at home to Mainz. With Glabach hosting Dortmund and Frankfurt traveling to Munich, Leverkusen's visit to Hertha Berlin is a whole lot more appetising. Victory in the capital could be enough to seal fourth for Peter Bosz's men, who themselves were held at home to Schalke.

- Things are more clear at the bottom, where Hannover and Nuremberg's relegation was mathematically confirmed after Stuttgart's 3-0 win over Wolfsburg confirmed they'll almost certainly play Paderborn or Union Berlin in the relegation playoffs. In truth, the relegated pair knew their fate some time ago and despite both changing coaches and sporting directors, never looked good enough to compete. They've won just eight of their 66 combined games.

The quotes:

"This so-called offside is the joke of the year. It wasn't a clear and obvious error, [Lewandowski] was level. A millimeter is not an advantage."

- Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness was not happy with the VAR decision which ruled out Leon Goretzka's goal.

"I'm a fan of VAR. It was a close decision, but a correct one."

- Niko Kovac is of a different opinon.

"They haven't had a real Bundesliga final in years in Munich, so I'm sure our fans will create a great atmosphere."

- Kovac again, with Bayern now having the chance to win the title at the Allianz Arena for the first time.

"I want to thank the Hoffenheim fans for three and a half great years. I've always felt so welcome and there has never been a day where I didn't want to go into work. I'm sure our paths will cross again someday."

- Julian Nagelsmann bids Hoffenheim farewell after his final home game in charge. Unless his reign at Leipzig is very short, he'll see them again next season.

"It's easy to support a team when you're doing well. But the true character of the fans but shows in moments like this."

- Nuremberg's interim head coach Boris Schommers after his side went down with a whimper.

"It's hard to beat for irony. This is our best display of the season and in the end we're going to the second division."

- Hannover striker Henrik Weydandt laments that their 3-0 win over Freiburg was too little too late.

The Stats

- Two Bundesliga stalwarts brought up milestones on Saturday. Marcel Schmelzer made his 250th appearance for Dortmund, while Arjen Robben bought up his double century for Bayern. Both veterans came on as late subs.

- The blank in Leipzig was Bayern's first in the league for seven months.

- Kai Havertz broke the league record for most appearances as a teenager with his 87th match. His sixth goal in as many games was a strong way to mark it.

- Dortmund became the first Bundesliga team in history to score two or more goals in every home game.

- Anthony Ujah's double in Frankfurt was his first Bundesliga brace in 1297 days.

The weird

Ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s home game against Fortuna Düsseldorf, numerous posters appeared around Dortmund city center seemingly promoting a campaign against right-wing extremism. The posters featured similar designs to BVB’s own corporate branding and attributed quotes to players, such as: “Rather be on the bench than the right wing” and “Rather a Schalke victory than Nazi parts of town.”

In statement, Borussia Dortmund confirmed that, while the club “stands for the fight against racism and clearly distances itself from all forms of discrimination,” the posters did not belong to the club. CEO Hans-Joachim Watze said the club will deal with the matter on Monday.

The Fans

Ahead of RB Leipzig’s game against Bayern Munich, MotoGP world champion Marc Márquez performed a couple of laps of the Red Bull Arena, wearing Red Bull sponsorship. The stunt was intended to promote the MotoGP world championship at the nearby Sachsenring track this summer. Márquez’s appearance was applauded by most fans inside the stadium, including Red Bull founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz, but not by all.

“Our Zentralstadion is not the Sachsenring!” read one banner, referring to the former name of the stadium in Leipzig, which has been known as the Red Bull Arena since 2010.

It’s not the first time this season that RB Leipzig fans have voiced criticism of the team’s owners. Unlike most other German football clubs which adhere to the 50+1 rule, the corporate structure of RB Leipzig makes little provision for supporter engagement for those who have decided to follow the team since 2009.