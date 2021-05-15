Bundesliga Bulletin: Robert Lewandowski reaches 40, Augsburg and Hertha Berlin safe

Did Robert Lewandowski break Gerd Müller's scoring record?

He did not, but he did equal the record.

A calm penalty saw the Pole draw level with Müller's record of 40 goals in a season. He had the chances to set a new record but somehow missed from close range. Perhaps next week?

What happened in the relegation battle?

What didn't?

In a feisty relegation scrap with a red card for each team, Augsburg got a win against Werder Bremen that keeps them safe, but plunges Florian Kohfeldt's side into even greater danger.

Hertha Berlin are also safe after a draw against Cologne, who need a win on the final day against Schalke to stand a chance. Bielefeld are out of the relegation zone, but might need something against Stuttgart on the final day depending on what Werder Bremen do against Gladbach.

Saturday's results also secured safety for Mainz, but for three teams it's all to play for on the final day.

What was the game of the weekend?

Schalke's 4-3 win against Frankfurt had everything. Schalke went ahead, were 2-1 down and then led 4-2.

There were great goals from youngsters, and the dramatic result, ironically, hands Schalke's great rivals Borussia Dortmund a huge advantage in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Andre Silva's 26th goal of the season wasn't enough for Frankfurt

What does the top 6 in the Bundesliga look like?

Bayern Munich — 75 points (champions) RB Leipzig — 64 Wolfsburg — 60 Borussia Dortmund — 58 Eintracht Frankfurt — 57 Leverkusen — 52

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

15. Bielefeld — 32

--------------------------------------

-------------------------------------- 16. Werder Bremen — 31

--------------------------------------

-------------------------------------- 17. Cologne — 30

18. Schalke — 16 (relegated)