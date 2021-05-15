Bundesliga Bulletin: Robert Lewandowski reaches 40, Augsburg and Hertha Berlin safe

Did Robert Lewandowski break Gerd Müller's scoring record?
He did not, but he did equal the record.
A calm penalty saw the Pole draw level with Müller's record of 40 goals in a season. He had the chances to set a new record but somehow missed from close range. Perhaps next week?
What happened in the relegation battle?
What didn't?
In a feisty relegation scrap with a red card for each team, Augsburg got a win against Werder Bremen that keeps them safe, but plunges Florian Kohfeldt's side into even greater danger.
Hertha Berlin are also safe after a draw against Cologne, who need a win on the final day against Schalke to stand a chance. Bielefeld are out of the relegation zone, but might need something against Stuttgart on the final day depending on what Werder Bremen do against Gladbach.
Saturday's results also secured safety for Mainz, but for three teams it's all to play for on the final day.
What was the game of the weekend?
Schalke's 4-3 win against Frankfurt had everything. Schalke went ahead, were 2-1 down and then led 4-2.
There were great goals from youngsters, and the dramatic result, ironically, hands Schalke's great rivals Borussia Dortmund a huge advantage in the race to qualify for the Champions League.
Andre Silva's 26th goal of the season wasn't enough for Frankfurt
What does the top 6 in the Bundesliga look like?
- Bayern Munich — 75 points (champions)
- RB Leipzig — 64
- Wolfsburg — 60
- Borussia Dortmund — 58
- Eintracht Frankfurt — 57
- Leverkusen — 52
Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?
- 15. Bielefeld — 32
--------------------------------------
- 16. Werder Bremen — 31
--------------------------------------
- 17. Cologne — 30
- 18. Schalke — 16 (relegated)
-
Bundesliga records
Most goals in a season
Despite missing five games (four due to injury) Robert Lewandowski still managed to equal Gerd Müller's single season mark of 40 goals. Thanks to a penalty in Freiburg, the Pole drew level with Müller's record, one achieved in 1971-72 and that stood for nearly half a century.
-
Bundesliga records
Most goals ever
In his 427 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich between 1965 and 1979, Gerd Müller scored a remarkable 365 goals — a record for the ages. He scored more than once in 87 different games, including 32 hat tricks, 10 four-goal games and four five goal games — all league records.
-
Bundesliga records
Most championships
Franck Ribery was able to hoist the Bundesliga trophy one more time in May 2019 before his 12-year stint at Bayern Munich came to an end. It was the ninth time the Frenchman was a German champion, the most league titles for a single player. For clubs, Bayern have won the most league championships with 29.
-
Bundesliga records
Most games, player
Karl-Heinz "Charly" Körbel took the field 602 times in the Bundesliga from 1972 to 1991. What's more? He made all of his appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt.
-
Bundesliga records
Most games, head coach
No Bundesliga coach led as many clubs as Otto Rehhagel. At Offenbach, Bremen, Dortmund, Bielefeld, Düsseldorf, Bayern and Kaiserslautern, "King Otto" coached in 832 Bundesliga games. He won two league titles with Bremen and one with Kaiserslautern.
-
Bundesliga records
Fastest goal
This record is shared by two Leverkusen players. Karim Bellarabi (right), scored a goal just nine seconds after the opening whistle against Dortmund in August 2014. One year later, Kevin Volland (left), then still playing for Hoffenheim, scored one just as quick against Bayern Munich.
-
Bundesliga records
Fastest five-goal performance
Despite being subbed on at halftime, Bayern Munich goalscorer Robert Lewandowski scored five goals in a 5-1 win over Wolfsburg in September 2015. He scored all of them in a span of 8 minutes and 59 seconds. That goal onslaught also set records for the fastest hat trick and fastest four-goal performance in Bundesliga history.
-
Bundesliga records
Most goals in one game
Cologne's Dieter Müller scored one more than Lewandowski did in August 1977 against Werder Bremen. It remains the only six-goal game in Bundesliga history. Müller scored the six goals between the 12th minute and 85th minute of a game that ended 7-2.
-
Bundesliga records
Biggest margin of victory
Borussia Mönchengladbach was in second place — tied on points with Cologne and 10 goals behind in goal difference — before the last game of the season on April 29, 1978. The Foals did everything they could against Borussia Dortmund to close the gap — Jupp Heynckes accounted for five of the goals by himself. But Cologne still became league champions after winning 5-0 over St. Pauli.
-
Bundesliga records
Most yellow cards
16 yellow cards: This single-season record is held jointly by Paderborn's Klaus Gjasula (right) and Duisburg's Tomasz Hajto. Gjasula in 2019-20 has equaled Hajto's mark from 1998-99, and the Paderborn midfielder has a good chance of breaking it with four games still to play this term. Steffen Effenberg holds the career record, seeing 114 yellow cards during his 370-game career.
-
Bundesliga records
Most red cards
Jens Nowotny (second from left) and Luis Gustavo hold this negative record. Both were sent to the dressing room early eight times in their Bundesliga careers. Nowotny, who played for Karlsruhe and Leverkusen in the German top-flight, was shown straight red five times and a second yellow three times. Gustavo, who played for Hoffenheim, Bayern and Wolfsburg, saw only one straight red.
-
Bundesliga records
Fastest red card
Subbed on, came onto the field, stopped suddenly, red card, sent off. That was the day for Frankfurt's Marcel Titsch-Rivero (left) in Dortmund on May 14, 2011. His was on the field for 43 seconds, and no player in the Bundesliga has seen a red card faster. The earliest red card was shown to Cologne's Youssef Mohamad; in August 2010, he was sent off 93 seconds after kickoff against Kaiserslautern.
-
Bundesliga records
Most career own goals
Nikolce Noveski (256 Bundesliga games for Mainz) and Manfred Kaltz (581 for Hamburg) each scored six own goals in their Bundesliga careers. Noveski (pictured) put the ball in his own net twice over a span of 132 seconds against Eintracht Frankfurt in 2005, but scored at the correct end in the 2-2 draw. His assessment: "Nevertheless, my first hat trick!"
-
Bundesliga records
Longest stretch without conceding
Stuttgart goalkeeper Timo Hildebrand didn't allow a goal for the first 884 minutes of his 2003-04 season. It wasn't until Matchday 9 that he finally fished a ball out of his own net. Werder Bremen's Angelos Charisteas was the one who broke the streak, but Stuttgart won the game in the end 3-1.
-
Bundesliga records
Oldest player
On May 21, 1988 at the spry age of 43 years and 184 days, Klaus "Tanne" Fichtel took the field for the last time in the Bundesliga for Schalke. Fichtel, who played for the Royal Blues and Werder Bremen, made his first of 552 Bundesliga appearances on August 14, 1965.
-
Bundesliga records
Youngest player
Youssoufa Moukoko broke Nuri Sahin's record when he made his top-flight debut for Borussia Dortmund against Hertha Berlin on 22 November 2020, just one day after turning 16. A few games later, Moukoko even got on the scoresheet.
-
Bundesliga records
Youngest goalscorer
Having made his debut just a day after turning 16, Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko didn't have to wait long before he became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history. His strike against Union Berlin came in a Dortmund loss, but broke Florian Wirtz's record and showed the league of the youngster's talent.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons