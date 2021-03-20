 Bundesliga Bulletin: Robert Lewandowski magic pushes Bayern Munich, Erling Haaland wins Borussia Dortmund a point | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.03.2021

Sports

Bundesliga Bulletin: Robert Lewandowski magic pushes Bayern Munich, Erling Haaland wins Borussia Dortmund a point

It was largely business as usual in the Bundesliga in mid March. Wolfsburg and Frankfurt keep pushing for a Champions League spot, something Borussia Dortmund increasingly look like missing out on.

Cologne celebrate scoring against Dortmund

Struggling Cologne upset Borussia Dortmund

Did Bayern Munich win this weekend?

They did, and how. Despite Alphonso Davies being sent off after just 12 minutes, Bayern Munich were 4-0 up at halftime. A hat trick from Robert Lewandowski moves the 32-year-old closer to breaking Gerd Müller's single-season goal record.

Did Borussia Dortmund win this weekend?

No. Erling Haaland scored after three minutes and in the final minute but those goals only helped Dortmund earn a point in Cologne. It was yet another performance of fits and starts for Edin Terzic's side, who were dangerously close to losing.

Were there any surprises in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Dortmund not winning in Cologne is probably a surprise, however inconsistent Dortmund have been this season. To not win a game you lead after three minutes against a team in poor form is not the sign of a side ready to qualify for the Champions League.

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

It was raining goals in Frankfurt on Saturday, with six scored in the first half, four by the hosts and two from Union Berlin. Andre Silva and Filip Kostic once again impressed and a late Timothy Chandler effort wrapped up a 5-2 win for the Eagles.

What does the top six look like in the Bundesliga?

  • 1. Bayern Munich — 61 points
  • 2. RB Leipzig — 57
  • 3. Wolfsburg — 51
  • 4. Eintracht Frankfurt — 47
  • 5. Borussia Dortmund — 43
  • 6. Bayer Leverkusen — 40

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

  • 16. Hertha Berlin — 21 points
  • 17. Mainz — 21
  • 18. Schalke — 10
