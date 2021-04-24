Bundesliga Bulletin: Mainz make Bayern Munich wait, Dortmund keep hopes alive

Did Bayern Munich win in the Bundesliga this weekend?

No, they surprisingly and yet deservedly lost to Mainz. The Bundesliga's form team scored two in the first half and kept a dull and blunt Hansi Flick side at bay to delay Bayern's title celebrations.

Robert Lewandowski's injury-time goal on his return from injury means he now needs just five more to beat Gerd Müller's single-season goal record, but it didn't stop Bayern losing.

Instead, Mainz took another huge step towards survival, while Bayern will have the chance to win the title in two weeks, against Gladbach.

Did Borussia Dortmund win in the Bundesliga this weekend?

They did, and it was perhaps their most timely win of the season.

A brace from Erling Haaland — the second after Jude Bellingham had been sent off for a second yellow — helped Dortmund seal a huge win against fellow top-four hopefuls Wolfsburg. For a club that once looked out of the running for a Champions League spot, Dortmund's chances are now well and truly alive.

A tough run-in to the season awaits but after Frankfurt lost in Leverkusen, Dortmund have a real chance.

Borussia Dortmund secured a huge win that made Champions League look possible again

Were there any surprises in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Cologne getting another win is always a surprise given their form, but obviously Mainz beating Bayern is the upset of the weekend. Bo Svensson's appointment as Mainz head coach has been a revelation, and he looks destined to keep Mainz in the league. Bayern are stumbling their way to the end of the season, but will still likely win the league.

What does the top six in the Bundesliga look like?

1. Bayern Munich — 71 points

2. RB Leipzig — 61

3. Wolfsburg — 57

4. Frankfurt — 56

5. Dortmund — 55

6. Leverkusen — 50

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

15. Bielefeld — 30 points

-------------------------

16. Cologne — 29

-------------------------

17. Hertha Berlin — 26*

18. Schalke —13 (relegated)

*three games in hand