 Bundesliga Bulletin: Jadon Sancho inspires Borussia Dortmund, Bayern battle back

Sports

Bundesliga Bulletin: Jadon Sancho inspires Borussia Dortmund, Bayern battle back

Earlier than ever before, the Bundesliga returned to action. On just the second day of 2021, matchday 14 in Germany's top flight saw one of the goals of the season, Erling Haaland's return and a big Bayern comeback.

Erling Haaland waves his arms in frustration

Erling Haaland was left frustrated on his return to Borussia Dortmund's starting line up

Did Bayern Munich win this weekend?

They did, although in far more dramatic fashion than expected. Bayern were 2-0 down at halftime to struggling Mainz after a surprisingly poor start, but thanks to three superb saves by Manuel Neuer and five goals in the second half Bayern ended the day as winners.

Joshua Kimmich's diving header turned the tide for Bayern

Joshua Kimmich's header five minutes after the restart inspired Bayern to their comeback

Did Borussia Dortmund win this weekend?

Yes, they beat Wolfsburg at home thanks to a Manuel Akanji header and a superb solo goal late on from Jadon Sancho. Both teams had chances in both halves but Dortmund just about edged the second half.

Manuel Akanji celebrates with Erling Haaland

Manuel Akanji goal proved the difference

Did Schalke finally win a game in the Bundesliga?

No. Hertha Berlin spoiled Christian Gross' debut as Schalke head coach with fine goals in either half. Had Mark Uth taken his chance in the first 45 minutes, it might have been a different game for the visitors. Instead, the 3-0 defeat means Schalke's winless run extends to 30 league games.

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

Other than Bayern's comeback fun against Mainz, RB Leipzig's away win in Stuttgart had almost everything. Gregor Kobel made a handful of great saves, including a penalty, as Stuttgart threatened to hold on. But RB Leipzig did eventually take one of their chances in a game that was far more entertaining than its narrow scoreline suggested.

Gregor Kobel saves a penalty

Gregor Kobel's penalty save with his outstretched boot was one of many highlights

What does the Bundesliga top six look like?

1. Bayern Munich — 33 points
2. RB Leipzig — 31
3. Leverkusen — 28
4. Borussia Dortmund — 25
5. Union Berlin— 24
6. Wolfsburg — 24

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

16. Bielefeld — 10 points
17. Mainz — 6
18. Schalke — 4

Who scored the best goal in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Nadiem Amiri, who will be annoyed this magical goal will likely be lost in the history books after Leverkusen lost in Frankfurt.

Who was the best player in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Honorable mentions go to Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin) after his goal and assist, Gregor Kobel (Stuttgart) for his aforementioned string of saves and Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) for a pair of assists, but Jadon Sancho looked great this weekend. After missing a good chance in the first half, Sancho recovered to assist Dortmund's first and then dance his way to a second, his first Bundesliga goal of the season.

What was the funniest thing said in the Bundesliga this weekend?

