Bundesliga Bulletin: Freiburg finally down Dortmund as Cologne claim derby win

Did Bayern Munich win this weekend?

They had a little difficulty, but they did, in freezing conditions in Berlin. Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty but Kingsley Coman's early strike proved enough against an improved Hertha. The champions' match kicked off early so they could fly straight to Qatar for the Club World Cup but after a flight delay forced their departure past midnight, local noise laws meant they had to wait until the next morning after all. The competition is another addition to a packed schedule but Bayern are coping easily enough domestically.

Did Borussia Dortmund win this weekend?

They did not. A tepid 2-1 defeat to Freiburg leaves them 16 points behind the team they are expected to challenge. Stand in goalkeeper Marwin Hitz struggled but in truth Dortmund barely threatened their hosts until subsitute Youssoufa Moukoko pulled a goal back in the 76th minute. No one in the top half has lost more than Dortmund's eight games and Edin Terzic has now lost four of his 11 matches in charge. The club's top brass have some serious thinking to do.

Jude Bellingham and his side struggled yet again

Were there any surprises in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Freiburg's first victory over Dortmund since 2001 was notable, but Cologne's Rhein derby win over Borussia Mönchengladbach takes the honours. Gladbach had been one of the form teams in the league since the turn of the year, brushing aside Bayern and Dortmund, and were huge favorites to beat their local rivals at home after the sides exchanged early goals. But whether it was tiredness, the persistent rumors around Marco Rose's future or an off day, they never looked like winning and eventually fell 2-1. The postponement of Arminia Bielefeld's Sunday game with Werder Bremen also seemed surprising, until you saw the pitch.

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

Aside from those two shocks, the meeting of two of the league's most gung-ho sides delivered, as Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart 5-2 at BayArena. Kerem Demirbay and Sasa Kalajdzic scored a brace for each side but Leverkusen were ahead throughout, and a late debut goal for English winger Demarai Gray sealed it.

What does the Bundesliga top six look like?

1. Bayern Munich — 48 points

2. RB Leipzig — 41

3. Wolfsburg — 38

4. Eintracht Frankfurt — 36

5. Bayer Leverkusen — 35

6. Borussia Dortmund — 32

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

16. Arminia Bielfeld — 17 points (game in hand)

17. Mainz — 13

18. Schalke — 8

Who scored the best goal in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Wout Weghorst's cute chip in Wolsfburg's win over Augsburg was a contender but Woo-yeong Jeong's thunderbolt from the edge of the box sparked a dull game in to life and set Freiburg on their way to a historic win. The 21-year-old South Korean was once on Bayern Munich's books and the Bavarians inserted a buy back clause when he joined Freiburg in 2019. It looks a smart move.

Woo-yeong Jeong started his Bundesliga career with Bayern Munich

Who was the best player in the Bundesliga this weekend?

His first goal may have been deflected but Elvis Rexhbecaj's second secured Cologne three huge points and a derby win. The midfielder was full of running all day, setting the tone for a disciplined performance that gives his side breathing space from the relegation places.

Elvis Rexhbecaj put in an all-action display in Cologne's derby win

What was the funniest thing said in the Bundesliga this weekend?

"This club is crazy. But I love this club."

Cologne coach Markus Gisdol sums up what Cologne fans knew all along.