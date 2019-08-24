Bundesliga Bulletin: Dortmund stay perfect, Lewandowski grabs hat trick

Good week for: Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Leverkusen, Union, Freiburg, Lewandowski, Julian Nagelsmann, Wolfsburg

Bad week for: Werder Bremen, Augsburg, Mainz, the handball rule

The lowdown:

— For a long time it looked like Borussia Dortmund were doing that thing of losing to teams they were expected to beat. But, one goal down away at a noisy Cologne stadium, Dortmund's second-half display turned the game in their favor and kept their perfect record intact. Jadon Sancho was excellent when he needed to be (again) and Julian Brandt made all the difference when he came off the bench and Dortmund changed their approach. This kind of win is encouraging for a side with title ambitions.

—There's not much Lewandowski can't do, and in Gelsenkirchen he proved it. A penalty, a superb free kick and a brilliantly taken low drive made up the Pole's seventh Bundesliga hat trick — and the first three points of the season for Bayern. If the reports are to be believed then he will sign a contract next week too. This was his latest reminder of why that is so important for Bayern.

— Three proved the magical number of goals for many teams on matchday two. Wolfsburg, Leverkusen, Freiburg, Gladbach, Hoffenheim, Bayern and Dortmund all won after scoring three goals - with four of those games finishing 3-1. Leverkusen showed how exciting they might well be under Peter Bosz (who is reportedly close to a new contract), and Freiburg are showing how important it is to get points on the board early as they too stay undefeated after turning things around against Paderborn. There were also comeback wins for Gladbach in Mainz and Hoffenheim at home to Bremen, while Wolfsburg are quietly impressing under their new Austrian head coach Oliver Glasner.

— Timo Werner had quite the day for RB Leipzig.After the news of his new contract extension until 2023, he scored a tidy goal to give RB the lead. He continued to impress, but his day was ended when he clung on to his hamstring and was replaced. There's no news on the extent of the injury, but this game was just the last reminder of how important he is for Julian Nagelsman and this Leipzig team. The added bonus was that if he is out for a while, then Yussuf Poulsen looks fine handling the goal-scoring duties. The Dane scored an incredible first-time volley that ended up being the winner.

The quotes:

"The framework, how it has been changed, is something that has made football worse."

Niclas Füllkrug on the new handball rule

"It was a 100 percent goal chance. The ball is heading towards goal, his arm is out and the ball then doesn't arrive on target. I'm intrigued to see the explanation."

David Wagner after seeing his side have a disallowed goal

"It's not about getting flowers every week, it's about points."

Paderborn head coach Steffen Baumgart after the second straight loss

"Is there even an easy opponent for us in the Bundesliga?"

Union Berlin head coach Urs Fischer after the 1-1 draw in Augsburg when asked about the difficulty of the next opponent, Borussia Dortmund

"There are players who also have a good name on the back of their shirt that didn't even play today."

Julian Brandt after his substitute appearance, hinting at Mario Götze

Lewandowski proved the match winner for Bayern Munich once again

The stats:

— Jadon Sancho is the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 15 Bundesliga goals (19 years, 151 days).

— Lewis Baker became the first Englishman to score an own goal in the Bundesliga. The Chelsea player struck early for Bayer Leverkusen, which won't have pleased Fortuna Düsseldorf - the club he's on loan at.

— Lewandowski became the first player since Roy Makaay back in 2005 to score at least two in both of his first two games of the season. Crazy.

— Sebastian Andersson scored Union Berlin's first ever Bundesliga goal, one that earned them their first Bundesliga point. Keven Schlotterbeck got sent off for Union, making it a day of firsts for the club.

— Just 15 seconds in to Hertha Berlin's game against Wolfsburg, Ondrej Duda was tackled in the box and Guido Winkmann pointed to the spot. The VAR checked the decision and rightfully overturned it after Josuha Guilavogui got the ball first. It must go down as the fastest use of the VAR in a Bundesliga game. Ironically, six minutes later Wolfsburg were awarded a penalty (no use of the VAR) that they scored.

The weird:

What is a handball? The question came up again after some odd decisions during the matchday. Niclas Füllkrug had a goal ruled out for Werder Bremen for an awkward situation where his arm appeared to scrape the ball as he lowered his head towards it and while trying to avoid the opposition defender. VAR stepped in and ruled out the goal, which appeared harsh. In the late game, Benjamin Pavard and Ivan Perisic both handled the ball in the box. And with both arms out from their body, Schalke fans weren't the only ones confused as to why VAR did not step in. Bayern went on to win 3-0 but two penalty decisions would have changed the game. It still isn't clear what is a handball and what isn't - at least, those in command don't seem to know.

The fans:

After Clemens Tönnies' remarks earlier in the season, Bayern Munich fans displayed their opinions on the matter with some strongly-worded banners in the stands during their away game against the Gelsenkirchen club. The banner reads: "Tönnies is only one of many. Red card to racists!"