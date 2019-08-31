Bundesliga Bulletin: Borussia Dortmund suffer first blow in title race

Good week for: Robert Lewandowski, Timo Werner, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Yuya Osako

Bad week for: Corners, Mainz, Own goals, Lucien Favre, Leverkusen

The lowdown:

— In the very early stages of the title race, Borussia Dortmund's aspirations took a blow after they suffered a stunning loss in the capital to Union Berlin. Seemingly unable to deal with a raucous atmosphere in the capital, Dortmund and their defense were surprisingly out of sorts. Newly-promoted Union expolited Dortmund's errors with great composure and the hosts deserve a lot of credit. Nevertheless, this kind of performance so early in the season is not a good look for a side that made no secret of their intentions to win the title, especially given the familiarity of the issues on show. Bayern, in the meantime, secured a 6-1 win against Mainz with six different players getting on the scoresheet (Lewandowski, Benjamin Pavard, Ivan Perisic, Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman and David Alaba). Advantage Bayern.

— The battle for the best striker in the Bundesliga this season could be quite a lot of fun. Timo Werner looked in brilliant form, and scarily fast, in Friday night's 3-1 win against Gladbach. The RB Leipzig forward scored a hat trick, his first ever in the league and one that keeps Julian Nagelsmann's perfect record intact. Robert Lewandowski might have only scored one in Bayern Munich's 6-1 win against Mainz, but he looked lively and like a player at the peak of his fitness. That's six goals in three games for the Pole, which isn't a bad start. Werner sits one behind on five while Paco Alcacer is on four. The race is on.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf On the day when Ante Rebic was out of the Frankfurt squad to reportedly complete a transfer, Frankfurt's new striker Bas Dost became the new hero. A goal down after Rouwen Hennings' header, Frankfurt turned to Dost in the second half. Shortly before the hour mark, the Dutchman equalized with a smart near-post header. Goncalo Paciencia struck a later winner to seal the comeback.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Werder Bremen 3-2 Augsburg In a five-goal thriller on Sunday, the hosts got their first win of the league season thanks to a brace from Yuya Osako and a first goal of the campaign from Josh Sargent. Twice, Augsburg's Ruben Vargas brought the visitors back into the game as some of the cracks in Werder's game remained. But Osako's brilliant first-time volley proved a worthy winner.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Union Berlin 3-1 Borussia Dortmund Union secured their first ever Bundesliga win with a sensational upset against title-hopefuls Dortmund. Marius Bülter's opener was quickly cancelled out by Paco Alcacer, but Dortmund's defensive frailty persisted in the second half. Bülter added a second to send an already excited home crowd crazy. When Sebastian Andersson added a third, the atmosphere erupted as Union realized history was theirs.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz After Jean-Paul Boetius' header, Bayern turned things around. Benjamin Pavard sent a bouncing strike into the top, far corner to equalize before David Alaba scored a sensational free kick at the end of the first half. Philippe Coutinho started, but it was Ivan Perisic who headed in a third. Kingsley Coman tapped in a fourth before Robert Lewandowski added another. Alphonso Davies added a sixth.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Schalke 3-0 Hertha Berlin Schalke's got their first win of the season thanks to a poor showing from Hertha. Niklas Stark turned a cross from Daniel Caligiuri into his own net. In the second half, Guido Burgstaller sent a cross in and Karim Rekik passed it into his own net. Five minutes before the end, Jonjoe Kenny's superb drive sealed the win and made Kenny the first Englishman to score for Schalke.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Wolfsburg 1-1 Paderborn Paderborn got their first point of the season in a feisty away draw. The visitors took the lead thanks to Cauly Oliveira-Souza's low drive past Koen Casteels after Paderborn reacted quickly from a throw in. Wolfsburg struggled to recover after the early serious injury to Xaver Schlager, but Josip Brekalo's stunning low strike dragged the hosts level in a contest that could have gone either way.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Freiburg 1-2 Cologne Cologne sneaked a late win away in Freiburg thanks to a marvelous solo goal from Ellyes Skhiri in stoppage time. Just minutes after Cologne had a goal ruled out by the VAR, Rafael Czichos turned a cross into his own net to give Freiburg the lead. In the second half, Anthony Modeste sent a brilliant header home off the underside of the crossbar to level the scores, before Skhiri won it late on.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Leverkusen 0-0 Hoffenheim On a very warm afternoon in Leverkusen, the hosts couldn't find the goal their play deserved. Despite having an incredible 19 corners, 20 shots and 75 percent of the ball, they simply couldn't score. Hoffenheim will be delighted with a point, although they deserve credit for stifling Leverkusen throughout.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 in pictures Gladbach 1-3 RB Leipzig Timo Werner's first ever Bundesliga hat trick was the difference against Gladbach as the Germany forward kept Julian Nagelsmann's perfect record at RB Leipzig intact. After the hosts missed the chance to take the lead, Werner pounced after an instinctive pass by Emil Forsberg. Werner's second came from a burst of pace, and he later added a third to cancel out Breel Embolo's header. Author: Jonathan Harding



— Hertha Berlin's brave and attacking approach on the opening day in Munich appears to have gone missing. Ante Covic's side were the cause of their own downfall, scoring two own goals, and generally looking a little sloppy. Schalke won't mind, but it does spell some long-term concerns for the capital side.

— Cologne and Paderborn are finally on the board, with the former snatching a late win in Freiburg thanks to a wonderful solo effort from Ellyes Skhiri in stoppage time. It might have been tough on Freiburg, but it's a result that, after impressive showings that ended with no reward, Achim Beierlorzer's bold football deserved. Paderborn could have won or lost their away game in Wolfsburg, which makes the point fair. But the tension shown at the end suggests Paderborn and their head coach Steffen Baumgart are going to be a lot of fun to watch this season.

The quotes:

"We have to stop thinking we can win games because of the quality we have. We have to show desire and passion - the skill will come after that."

Marco Reus after the loss in capital

"It's a game that's important for the rest of the season. It shows we've arrived."

Neven Subotic after Union's win against Dortmund

"I think there might be a beer tonight."

Urs Fischer after leading Union Berlin to their first ever Bundesliga win

"It was the drinks break."

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer on why Bayern turned it around against Mainz

"Defending 19 corners is enough for this week. We don't have to practice that in training anymore."

Hoffenheim's coach Alfred Schreuder

"That was cheap. It's not on, conceding goals like that."

Adam Szalai after Mainz's defeat

"Could have been isn't to have."

Steffen Baumgart on the fact Paderborn perhaps deserved more than one point after three games

The stats:

— In 23 league games, this was the first goalless draw between Leverkusen and Hoffenheim. And that despite 19 corners, 20 shots and 75 percent possession for the home side.

— The last time Bayern had six different goal scorers in a Bundesliga game was in September 1998 (6-1 vs. Hansa Rostock).

— Paco Alcacer scored his 25th goal for Borussia Dortmund. Only two players in the current squad have more than him, which proves just how important the Spaniard has become in a year.

The fans:

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Dortmund and Union Berlin fans let off plenty of flares at the start of the second half. Referee Dr. Felix Brych stopped the game so as to let some of the smoke pass. Sadly, in the first half there were altercations in the away block that were broken up by the police, who deployed pepper spray and made three arrests.

A statement from the Berlin police stated that one police officer suffered minor injuries from the pyrotechnics, while Dortmund-based newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten reported that "several fans were injured by the use of pepper spray. The "Fanhilfe Dortmund," an organization which offers legal aid to football fans, called the events "scandalous" and asked fans affected by the police operation to contact them.

The weird:

Leverkusen's 19 corners but no goals came close to making this section, as did Hertha Berlin's two almost identical own goals against Schalke, but it was Paderborn's Mohamed Drager who wins the award for strangest moment of the weekend. He came out in the second half wearing the jersey of teammate Ben Zolinski, which Drager later realized and changed tops. Funny, even in the pro game the wrong jersey can be put on.