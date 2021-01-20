Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern stay ahead with Dortmund's title dream in ruins

Did Bayern Munich win this weekend?

Yes, and it's another Bundesliga matchday that ends with the champions maintaining their cushion at the top. Bayern weren't anywhere near their best in their 1-0 win at Augsburg, which came courtesy of a Robert Lewandowski penalty, but they remain four points clear. Despite going through something of a rocky spell that had seen them lose at Borussia Mönchengladbach and dumped out of the German Cup by lower league opposition in the space of a week, they're managing to overcome their issues to maintain control of domestic matters.



Marco Reus admitted that the title is now a long way off for Dortmund.

Did Borussia Dortmund win?

Once again, they did not. Their 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday evening was a death knell for their title hopes for another season, as Moussa Diaby's searing pace and ice-cold finishing was too much for Dortmund. Julian Brandt scored a rare goal, at the home of his former employers, but the winner came with 10 minutes to go courtesy of rising star Florian Wirtz. While Leverkusen are still in the mix, Dortmund find themselves 10 points off the top.



What was the biggest surprise?

It was more the ease of Hoffenheim's victory at Hertha Berlin rather than the victory itself, which wasn't exactly unexpected. An early missed penalty by Hertha striker Krzysztof Piatek set the tone for Bruno Labbadia's side, who went into the game with just one win in their previous six and their concerning form sees them spiraling towards the bottom three. The next two visitors to the Olympic Stadium are Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Bruno Labbadia's Hertha Berlin now have only one win in their last seven games.

What was the game of the weekend?

That distinction goes to Leverkusen versus Dortmund. An absorbing contest between two teams that prioritize attack over defense – and it didn't disappoint. Unfortunately for Dortmund, they were outdone by a Leverkusen team who showed all the offensive qualities for which they are renowned – and all under the watch of their former coach, Peter Bosz.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund was an exhibition of attacking, free-flowing football

What does the top six look like?

Bayern Munich — 39 points RB Leipzig — 35 Leverkusen — 32 Borussia Dortmund — 29 Wolfsburg — 29 Union Berlin — 28

Who is in the relegation zone?

16. Cologne — 15 points

17. Mainz — 7

18. Schalke — 7 Cologne scored a late winner to keep Schalke bottom of the Bundesliga

Who scored the best goal?

The goal of the matchday came in the game of the matchday. Moussa Diaby's silky smooth opener for Bayer Leverkusen was as much about the assist as the crisp finish. Leon Bailey split Dortmund's defense in half with a pass which required the vision and technique to pull it off. The Jamaican showed both to set up Diaby, whose touch and finish was exemplary.