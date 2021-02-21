Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich's lead cut, Haaland magic inspires Dortmund

Did Bayern Munich win in the Bundesliga this weekend?

No, they lost — for the third time this season. The champions haven't looked themselves since returning from the Club World Cup in Qatar and Eintracht Frankfurt, who have been absolutely flying, seized their opportunity.

First half goals from Daichi Kamada and Amin Younes set Frankfurt on their way, and even though Robert Lewandowski's strike early in the second half promised a Bayern fightback, it never materialized. And with RB Leipzig winning in Berlin against Hertha, Bayern's lead is down to two points.

There was also a poignant moment from Younes when he scored, lifting aloft a shirt with the face of Fastih Sarancoglu, one of the victims of the Hanau terrorist attack that occurred a year ago.

Did Borussia Dortmund win in the Bundesliga this weekend?

In style. An uneventful first half exploded into life three minutes before half time. Jadon Sancho enjoys playing in Gelsenkirchen and his strike broke the deadlock, but this game was all about Erling Haaland. The 20-year-old Norwegian scored a fabulous bicycle kick to once again underline his sheer class and his value to Dortmund.

Schalke never really looked like doing anything in this derby, which could be the last in the Bundesliga for a while, as Raphael Guerreiro and Haaland again wrapped up a convincing 4-0 win. Schalke are staring down the barrel.

Erling Haaland's bicycle kick against Schalke was a thing of beauty.

Were there any surprises in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Besides Frankfurt's win over Bayern, which one could argue wasn't that much of surprise given the form of each team, there was a surprise in Mönchengladbach.

Struggling Mainz travelled north to Borussia Park in search of just a second away win all season – and they pulled it off. Kevin Stöger scored the winner four minutes from time as Gladbach's season continues to disappoint.

Given they also lost by the same scoreline at home to Cologne in the Rhineland Derby last weekend and are four Bundesliga games without a win, Marco Rose – already confirmed as the next Dortmund coach – is feeling the heat.

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

Dortmund's individuals were impressive, but Frankfurt's win over Bayern was the most compelling game from start to finish. Eintracht didn't hold back and threw everything at their vulnerable opponents, and their fearless approach paid off. Bayern's ability to create something from nothing made this a game of intrigue – and entertainment.

What does the top six look like in the Bundesliga?

1. Bayern Munich — 49 points

2. RB Leipzig — 47

3. Wolfsburg — 42

4. Frankfurt — 42

5. Leverkusen — 37

6. Dortmund — 36

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

16. Bielefeld — 18 points

17. Mainz — 17

18. Schalke — 9

Who scored the best goal in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Erling Haaland. His first – Dortmund's second – against Schalke was a thing of beauty. Sancho's clipped cross put it on a plate for Haaland, and his execution of the bicycle kick was perfect – one of the goals of the season.

Haaland got competition from Marcel Sabitzer, who scored a thunderbolt for RB Leipzig against Hertha Berlin on Sunday, and Max Arnold who scored a beauty from distance on Friday night in Bielefeld.

It was a weekend of memorable goals in the Bundesliga, but the Norwegian edges it.

Marco Rose's Borussia Mönchengladbach struggled again at home — this time against Mainz.

Who was the best player in the Bundesliga this weekend?

That has to go to Haaland again. His performance in the Ruhr derby was of the virtuoso variety, just three days after he had dragged Dortmund to victory in Seville. He now has 43 goals in 43 games for Dortmund – world class numbers. He just gets better and better.

Another honorable mention for Sabitzer though. The RB Leipzig captain was at fault against Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek, but made up for it with a goal and an assist against Hertha.

What was the best thing said in the Bundesliga this weekend?

"I didn't kill anyone"



— Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Marco Rose on the fierce reaction of Gladbach fans demanding his immediate sacking.