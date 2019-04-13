 Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich take top spot back off Borussia Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich take top spot back off Borussia Dortmund

On Matchday 29 in the Bundesliga, first Dortmund took the lead only for Bayern to take it straight back the following day. The race for Europe heats up, and those at the bottom of the table struggle to survive.

Fußball Bundesliga Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Bayern München (Reuters/W. Rattay)

Good week for: Alexander Nübel, scrappy wins, Werder Bremen, Augsburg, Roman Bürki, Kingsley Coman, Düsseldorf

Bad week for: Stuttgart, Hannover, Santiago Ascacibar, Frankfurt

The lowdown:

Bayern Munich responded to Borussia Dortmund's win with a comfortable win over Fortuna Düsseldorf inspired by Frenchman Kingsley Coman. Two goals from the 22-year-old ultimately turned the tide, but a calf injury to Manuel Neuer spoiled the day somewhat. Bayern return to the top of the Bundesliga by one point, but have a +17 goal difference over Dortmund. With five games to go, the title race remains as exciting as ever. Fortuna Düsseldorf didn't care that much though, having had their Bundesliga status confirmed a day earlier when Stuttgart failed to win. Well done, Friedhelm Funkel.

- Borussia Dortmund endured a nerve-wracking afternoon against Mainz. Leading 2-0 thanks to a brace from Jadon Sancho, the Black and Yellows suddenly spent the last 15 minutes wobbling like a side living in fear. Mainz got one back but, thanks to a treble save from Roman Bürki, Dortmund remained in the title race. But it leaves a lot of people still very worried about them.

Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund - 1. FSV Mainz 05 (picture-alliance)

On the line! Roman Bürki saved Borussia Dortmund with a triple stop.

- Turns out, not even Huub Stevens can save Schalke from playing poorly. Matija Nastasic spared the Royal Blues' blushes with a goal just two minutes after Nuremberg had taken the lead. The side further down the table looked the more likely to win and, were it not for an outstanding Alexander Nübel in goal for Schalke, they might have done. That says everything about Schalke's season.

- It was a hard-working set of Saturday afternoon games as the teams seemed to take a breath before the final push. Borussia Mönchengladbach nicked a fortunate but much needed win over Hannover thanks to a deflected strike from Raffael. Bayer Leverkusen also won by one goal against Stuttgart, Kai Havertz's penalty giving the Werkself the three points they deserved. It's true that sometimes, all you need is one goal to win the game.

- Werder Bremen kept their European dreams alive with a solid win against Freiburg. Davvy Klaassen's effort was deflected, Theo Gebre Selassie's powerful - but both added up to move Florian Kohfeldt's team up the table. In a week when both Johannes and Maxi Eggestein renewed their contracts, Bremen just keep making positive headlines.

Fußball Bundesliga SV Werder Bremen - SC Freiburg (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Franklin)

Theodor Gebre Selassie was on target for Werder Bremen

- The only reason Bremen didn't hold onto their European spot was because of Hoffenheim, whose 2-0 win against Hertha Berlin continues their late-season charge towards a European spot. Goals from Nadiem Amiri and a VAR-approved one from Reiss Nelson (his first in 2019) made the difference and sentenced Hertha to their fifth straight defeat, piling the pressure on coach Pal Dardai. Hoffenheim are now one point clear in sixth in a tight European race.

- RB Leipzig saw off Wolfsburg in yet another comfortable display from Ralf Rangnick's men. Timo Werner now has four goals in his last five games in all competititions and the Red Bull-backed side have not lost this season when he has scored. After a slow start to the season, Werner has come good and now Leipzig are even daring to put pressure on Dortmund.

- Martin Schmidt's debut as Augsburg head coach went better than planned as they upset Eintracht Frankfurt to hand them their first Bundesliga defeat of 2019. A brace from the inspired Marco Richter proved the difference in a game where Frankfurt were perhaps guilty of having more than one eye on the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal against Benfica next week. An injury to Martin Hinteregger soured Frankfurt's day even further.

Fußball Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Augsburg (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

Augburg won 3-1 away at Frankfurt in Martin Schmidt's first game in charge.

The quotes:

"We don't need people like that in the Bundesliga."
- Kevin Volland on Santiago Ascacibar

"In football, it's the worst thing you can do."
- Peter Bosz on Ascacibar spitting

"It's well-known that we want to keep hold of him and extend his contract, but he has indicated that he does not want to sign an extension."
- RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff on striker Timo Werner

"We won. That's all that matters."
- Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre

"We've come quickly out of the blocks and we've got the first 50 meters behind us. Now we have another 50 meters which we have to overcome. Then we'll see if we are like Usain Bolt at the end or someone further back."
- Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann on his team's charge towards Europe

"I didn't say that Hertha is a development club for nothing. What we do here is a huge job but the expectations are massive. We work with young players and when they make mistakes, you just have to have patience."
- Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai on his club's difficult period

"It's fun. We've chosen our philosophy out of necessity. You have to accept that and respect it. But I've always said: if I'm the one stopping or blocking that development, then they have to tell me ... then we'll see where the journey goes."
- Pal Dardai on his future

"You don't celebrate anymore at my age."
- Rudi Völler on celebrating his 59th birthday on Saturday

"Anxiety is a bad advisor and we had anxious moments."
- Schalke head coach Huub Stevens after the 1-1 draw with Nürnberg

"Schalke are important for the Bundesliga but they don't have anything to do with football. No build-up play, no positional play. It's like children's football. There's no finesse or creativity."
- Former Dresden and Dortmund player Matthias Sammer on Schalke

Fußball Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg - RB Leipzig (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

Timo Werner's RB Leipzig future is in doubt

The stats:

Kai Havertz made his 100th appearance for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring his 13th goal of the season in the process. In total, Havertz now has 24 goals and 22 assists in all competitions for the club. Not bad for a 19-year-old.

Jadon Sancho played his 50th game for Borussia Dortmund, and scored twice to mark the occasion. He is also the youngest player in Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga history to score 10 goals.

Werder Bremen have now gone 14 games without defeat, something they last managed in 2009.

With 14 points after 29 games, Hannover are the worst Bundesliga team in 44 years. Wuppertaler SV were the last team to be this bad, statistically, and that was back when points were calculated differently.

Roman Bürki made a season's best 9 saves against Mainz.

For the first time since Pal Dardai was made head coach, Hertha lost 5 straight games in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich have scored in their 22nd straight Bundesliga game, which is their longest streak in 5 years.

Fußball - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05 (Getty Images/A. Grimm)

Jadon Sancho was on target again for Borussia Dortmund

The weird:

In Stuttgart's one-goal defeat to Leverkusen, Argentinean midfielder Santiago Ascacibar spat at Kai Havertz. Ascacibar was promptly sent off, but still tried to lash out at Havertz. Referee Tobias Stieler stepped in to prevent any further incident.

Stuttgart's chairman of sport Thomas Hitzlsperger spoke clearly on Sunday. "He clearly overstepped the mark in this situation. We won't tolerate this and there will be an internal punishment." Head coach Markus Weinzierl added that Ascacibar had to get control of his emotions.

Ascacibar is likely to receive a lengthy ban, and may miss a crucial part of the season for Stuttgart. His actions may also have put his long-term future in doubt.

The fans:

After an impressive joint display when the two teams met in Gelsenkirchen earlier this season, Nuremberg and Schalke fans once again celebrated their unique "friendship" with a joint choreography at the Max-Morlock-Stadion on Friday night. 

  • Fußball Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg - 1. Tor (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach )

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

    Frankfurt 1-3 Augsburg

    Marco Richter's brace gave Martin Schmidt his first win in his first game in charge, and put Augsburg seven points clear of the relegation playoff spot. Frankfurt took the lead thanks to a great header by Goncalo Paciencia, but Richter squeezed in one before firing a bullet into the far corner from range. Frankfurt pushed for an equalizer, but Michael Gregoritsch made sure with a late third.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Bayern München (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-4 Bayern Munich

    Kingsley Coman inspired Bayern Munich to a victory that returned them to the top of the table. The Frenchman's cross went in untouched for the opener and then he converted a second after a neat team move. Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka added two more, with a Dodi Lukebakio penalty little more than a crowd pleaser for Fortuna. Bayern did lose Manuel Neuer to injury though, which spoiled their day.

  • Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Hertha BSC - (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Hofmann)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

    Hoffenheim 2-0 Hertha Berlin

    Julian Nagelsmann's ability to get the best out of his team at the crucial part of the season continues to impress. Hoffenheim's third straight win proved comfortable against a Hertha Berlin side that has now lost five straight games in the Bundesliga. Nadiem Amiri scored in the first half and Reiss Nelson scored his first goal in 2019 to secure the points and put Hoffenheim into 6th.

  • Jadon Sancho (Getty Images/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

    Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Mainz

    Dortmund got back to winning ways after their embarrassing result in Munich last week. Jadon Sancho, who was making his 50th appearance for BVB, scored twice to give the home side a 2-0 lead in the first half. However, Mainz cut the lead in half through Robin Quaison, and if it wasn't for a stellar performance from Roman Bürki, Dortmund may have dropped points at home.

  • Valon Rashica dribbling past Janik Haberer (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Franklin)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

    Werder Bremen 2-1 Freiburg

    After taking almost an hour to warm up and then having an effort cleared off the line, it looked like it might not be Werder Bremen's day. But then Davy Klaassen's back-post header was deflected into the net and Gebre Selassie headed in another to boost Bremen into a European spot. Luca Waldschmidt's rebound was nothing more than a consolation for Freiburg.

  • Timo Werner high fiving Matheus Cunha (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

    RB Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg

    Ralf Rangnick's side continued their charge towards a top-three finish with another comfortable performance. Kevin Kampl's long drive sent Leipzig on their way before Timo Werner, heating up after a slow start to 2019, nodded in a perfectly placed long ball to double the score. It was Werner's third goal in his last four league games and puts Leipzig firmly in third place with 58 points.

  • A shot from Denis Zakaria (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

    Hannover 0-1 Gladbach

    One side out of form and another facing almost certain relegation was appropriately decided by a deflected shot that looped over Hannover keeper Michael Esser. Raffael celebrated in a game that had few highlights. Gladbach earned three huge points as they keep their Champions League hopes alive.

  • Daniel Didavi sliding to stop a pass from Lukas Hradecky (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

    Stuttgart 0-1 Leverkusen

    On his 100th appearance for Leverkusen, 19-year-old Kai Havertz decided the game with a cool penalty after Gonzalo Castro fouled Kevin Volland in the box. It was a goal that the visitors deserved, especially after Ron-Robert Zieler had made a brilliant reflex save to deny Kevin Volland in stoppage time of an otherwise drab first half. Things heated up later on, with Santiago Ascacibar seeing red.

  • Robert Bauer looks dejected after Hanno Behrens missed a penalty (Reuters/A. Gebert )

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

    Nuremberg 1-1 Schalke

    Schalke salvaged a crucial point as there was late drama in Nuremberg. The home side's Hanno Behrens saw a legitimate goal disallowed for a high foot, and Behrens then missed a penalty in first half stoppage time. But the hosts took the lead in the 82nd minute through Yuya Kubo, but it didn't prove to be the winner as Matija Nastasic rescued a point for Schalke three minutes later.

  • Robert Lewandowski high-fiving Leon Goretzka (Reuters/K. Paffenbach)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

    Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Bayern Munich (Sunday)

    Bayern Munich go into Sunday's showdown in Düsseldorf off the back of that crushing Klassiker victory over title rivals Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Bayern are favorites to take all three points, but Düsseldorf are in fine form themselves having won four of their last six league games, including the last two. Düsseldorf also inflicted defeat on Dortmund in December and will fancy their chances.


DW recommends

Bayern Munich's Niko Kovac focusing on the football but rumblings remain

The Bayern Munich head coach is doing all he can to win a seventh consecutive Bundesliga for the club. But Niko Kovac's fate will likely be decided by developments higher up the hierarchy, not on the pitch. (14.04.2019)  

Opinion: Kingsley Coman ready to succeed Franck Ribery at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will say goodbye to two of their greatest ever players this summer, but in Kingsley Coman they already have one successor to the Robben & Ribery era. DW's Jonathan Harding thinks Coman is ready to step up. (14.04.2019)  

Mentally frail Borussia Dortmund relying on individual brilliance

The title race is a psychological battle as much as a sporting one. Borussia Dortmund had Roman Bürki, Jadon Sancho and Mario Götze to thank against Mainz on Saturday, but questions over mentality remain. (13.04.2019)  

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29

The Bundesliga action on Saturday took a while to warm up, and in the end some teams needed just one goal to decide the day. Schalke spared themselves further woe on Friday, but only just. (14.04.2019)  

Related content

Fußball - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05

Mentally frail Borussia Dortmund relying on individual brilliance 13.04.2019

The title race is a psychological battle as much as a sporting one. Borussia Dortmund had Roman Bürki, Jadon Sancho and Mario Götze to thank against Mainz on Saturday, but questions over mentality remain.

Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga: alex Witsel

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund search for redemption in title race 11.04.2019

Following last weekend's one sided clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, both club's reaction to the result will define the Bundesliga title race. The pair face differing challenges this weekend.

Fußball Bundesliga Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

Men against boys as Bayern Munich brush aside Borussia Dortmund 06.04.2019

Quicker, sharper, stronger, harder: Bayern Munich taught Borussia Dortmund lessons all over the pitch in a 5-0 thrashing. The Bavarians didn't only go top of the Bundesliga, they also dealt Dortmund a psychological blow.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  