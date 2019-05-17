Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich seal the title, Leverkusen sneak into top four

Good week for: Bayern Munich, Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, goals, drama

Bad week for: Augsburg, Gladbach, Hoffenheim, final day title twists

The lowdown:

— It took until the final 30 minutes of the final day until it was clear who was going to win the Bundesliga title. At that point, Bayern were 3-1 ahead against Frankfurt, which meant that Dortmund's 2-0 lead in Mönchengladbach mattered not. BVB's title dreams were over as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben came off the bench to score a goal each in a fitting finish to their Bundesliga careers. In the end, Bayern were just much better than Frankfurt, and a bit better than Dortmund. Sometimes that is enough.

— The race for the European spots was perhaps even more dramatic than the title race. Frankfurt were in, then out and then finally back in again thanks to Mainz's incredible turnaround against Hoffenheim. Leverkusen's huge win in Berlin combined with Gladbach's loss saw Peter Bosz's side take the coveted fourth spot, while Wolfsburg sealed a crazy 8-1 win against Augsburg to jump into sixth. Despite beating RB Leipzig, Bremen finished one point outside of the European spots. What a finish.

— Even though they weren't involved in a race for anything, other teams still managed to score a hatful of goals. Freiburg put five past relegated Nuremberg, while Düsseldorf edged out Hannover to seal a remarkable 10th-placed finish for the newly-promoted team. Somewhat unsurprisingly the one game of the day not to be at was Schalke against Stuttgart (a 0-0 draw).

Arjen Robben celebrates winning the Bundesliga title

The quotes:

"It was tough. Today is my last moment here with the fans and my teammates. I wasn't here for two or three years. I was here 12." - Franck Ribery after his final Bundesliga game

"I think against teams like Düsseldorf or Nuremberg, with all respect, we have to win those games. We can still be happy with what we've achieved." - Roman Bürki after Dortmund's final game.

"I play football because I love it. Titles would be nice and they are a part of it, but I play the game because I love it." - Marco Reus after Dortmund won their final game but not the title

"We believe in ourselves." - Stuttgart's interim head coach Nico Willig said ahead of the relegation playoff

"I assume I will see out my contract." - Niko Kovac after winning the Bundesliga amid talks of his future

"We've reached fourth place. With that we’ve achieved something special." - Peter Bosz on Leverkusen securing Champions League for next season.

The stats:

— Bayern Munich won their 28th Bundesliga title, as many as every other club combined.

— 41 goals were scored on the final matchday of the season, the most on the final day since 2002.

— Franck Ribery scored his 86th Bundesliga goal, and collected his 31st yellow card after taking his shirt off while celebrating. The Frenchman also became the first player to win nine Bundesliga titles.

— Ribery and Robben leave the Bundesliga as the most prolific scorers from their respective countries. Ribery (123 goals) leads the way for France, while Robben (98 goals) does so for the Netherlands.

— For the first time since the 1984-1985 season, Werder Bremen finished the season having scored in every one of their 17 home games.

— RB Leipzig fielded their youngest lineup (22 years and 202 days) in a competitive game since being promoted to the third division.

— Wolfsburg's 8-1 win against Augsburg is the club's biggest Bundesliga win, and also

The weird:

Marco Reus' cross for Dortmund's opener looked over the goalline, but after a VAR check referee Manuel Gräfe gave the goal. There is no goalline technology outside of the goal so the judgement was left to the referee and the replay. Reus said afterwards he thought it was over the line and that Dortmund were lucky to get the decision. Although it ended up not mattering in the context of the title race, Gladbach might be aggrieved that just before the half they conceded a goal that perhaps shouldn't have stood - in a game they needed to win to seal Champions League football.