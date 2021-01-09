Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich rocked by Gladbach, Borussia Dortmund sink RB Leipzig

Matchday 15 started in the most dramatic fashion with Bayern Munich surrending a two-goal lead. RB Leipzig had the chance to take advantage but had to overcome Borussia Dortmund. Read the latest from the Bundesliga.
No. In a thrilling Friday night game in Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 for the first time since 2011. A pair of composed finishes from Jonas Hofmann had Gladbach level by the end of a breathless first half. Florian Neuhaus scored a stunner shortly after the restart and the hosts defended stoutly to hold on for a huge win.
They did, and how! After a tactical and tight first half, Dortmund exploded in the second to beat RB Leipzig comprehensively in the end. A 3-1 win, with Jadon Sancho looking good again and a brace from Erling Haaland will do Edin Terzic the world of good.
They did! Knowing that if they didn't they would equal Tasmania Berlin's record of 31 games without a win, Schalke beat Hoffenheim 4-0 thanks to three goals from American teenager Matthew Hoppe, all assisted by Amine Harit. In doing so, Hoppe became the first American to score three goals in a Bundesliga game.
Matchday 15 left viewers spoilt for choice with a number of exciting games. Beyond Gladbach's headline win over Bayern, Union's draw with Wolfsburg had a goal direct from a free kick, a red card and loads of fun. If you wanted a redemption story, Schalke scoring four to end their winless run was the best place to look. Dortmund's second half in Leipzig was great, but for a whole game of fun and drama it was probably Bayern's loss to Gladbach.
1. Bayern Munich — 33 points
2. RB Leipzig — 31
3. Leverkusen — 29
4. Borussia Dortmund — 28
5. Union Berlin— 25
6. Wolfsburg — 25
16. Bielefeld — 10 points
17. Schalke — 7
18. Mainz — 6
Florian Neuhaus' curler and Sheraldo Becker's thunderous equalizer against Wolfsburg are worth watching, but the first of Matthew Hoppe's treble for Schalke was a sensational chip that topped them all.
In the context of Schalke's situation, for Matthew Hoppe to score a hat trick and finally hand Schalke a win puts him in strong contention, but after a treble of assists and a goal Amine Harit really deserves it. To deliver that performance must have felt great, especially just months after suffering racial abuse.
Leverkusen's draw with Werder Bremen was not a good game, and Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz said as much.
"I am happy that there were no fans here today. A game like that is no fun."
Editorial note: This article will be updated after Sunday's Bundesliga games.