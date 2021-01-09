Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich rocked by Gladbach, Borussia Dortmund sink RB Leipzig

Did Bayern Munich win this weekend?

No. In a thrilling Friday night game in Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 for the first time since 2011. A pair of composed finishes from Jonas Hofmann had Gladbach level by the end of a breathless first half. Florian Neuhaus scored a stunner shortly after the restart and the hosts defended stoutly to hold on for a huge win.

Jonas Hofmann was incredibly composed in front of Manuel Neuer

Did Borussia Dortmund win this weekend?

They did, and how! After a tactical and tight first half, Dortmund exploded in the second to beat RB Leipzig comprehensively in the end. A 3-1 win, with Jadon Sancho looking good again and a brace from Erling Haaland will do Edin Terzic the world of good.

Did Schalke finally win a game in the Bundesliga?

They did! Knowing that if they didn't they would equal Tasmania Berlin's record of 31 games without a win, Schalke beat Hoffenheim 4-0 thanks to three goals from American teenager Matthew Hoppe, all assisted by Amine Harit. In doing so, Hoppe became the first American to score three goals in a Bundesliga game.

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

Matchday 15 left viewers spoilt for choice with a number of exciting games. Beyond Gladbach's headline win over Bayern, Union's draw with Wolfsburg had a goal direct from a free kick, a red card and loads of fun. If you wanted a redemption story, Schalke scoring four to end their winless run was the best place to look. Dortmund's second half in Leipzig was great, but for a whole game of fun and drama it was probably Bayern's loss to Gladbach.

What does the Bundesliga top six look like?

1. Bayern Munich — 33 points

2. RB Leipzig — 31

3. Leverkusen — 29

4. Borussia Dortmund — 28

5. Union Berlin— 25

6. Wolfsburg — 25

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

16. Bielefeld — 10 points

17. Schalke — 7

18. Mainz — 6

Who scored the best goal in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Florian Neuhaus' curler and Sheraldo Becker's thunderous equalizer against Wolfsburg are worth watching, but the first of Matthew Hoppe's treble for Schalke was a sensational chip that topped them all.

Who was the best player in the Bundesliga this weekend?

In the context of Schalke's situation, for Matthew Hoppe to score a hat trick and finally hand Schalke a win puts him in strong contention, but after a treble of assists and a goal Amine Harit really deserves it. To deliver that performance must have felt great, especially just months after suffering racial abuse.

What was the funniest thing said in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Leverkusen's draw with Werder Bremen was not a good game, and Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz said as much.

"I am happy that there were no fans here today. A game like that is no fun."

Editorial note: This article will be updated after Sunday's Bundesliga games.