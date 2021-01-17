Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich move clear as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig stumble

Did Bayern Munich win this weekend?

Yes, they did. After losing in the snow in midweek to Holstein Kiel, Bayern got their winter win at home against Freiburg in Munich. Robert Lewandowski scored early but that didn't set the tone as Bayern endured rather than enjoyed football again. This time though, the held on to claim a big three points.

Nils Petersen became the latest player to score past Manuel Neuer

Did Borussia Dortmund win this weekend?

Despite hosting the club that started the weekend bottom of the pile, they did not. Levin Öztunali's piledriver gave Mainz the lead, but when Thomas Meunier equalized, it felt the game would only go one way. Despite an array of attackers Dortmund couldn't make it count, with Marco Reus missing a penalty.

Borussia Dortmund dropped points at home again

Were there any surprises in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Well, that depends on whether Union Berlin punching well above their weight still counts as a surprise. Urs Fischer's men left it late against Leverkusen but once again got the job done thanks to substitute Cedric Teuchert. The European dream is firmly alive. But the positivity surrounding the club was punctured by an ugly racist incident between an Union player and Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri, one that the German FA (DFB) is investigating.

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

A host of draws meant there weren't as many candidates as ususal this weekend. Stuttgart scoring a 96th-minute winner thanks to a controversial penalty to deny Gladbach victory certainly ranks highly, but it was Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Mainz that had it all from disallowed goals and missed penalties to goalmouth scrambles and a long-range screamer.

What does the Bundesliga top six look like?

Bayern Munich — 36 points RB Leipzig — 32 Leverkusen — 29 Borussia Dortmund — 29 Union Berlin — 28 Wolfsburg — 26

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

16. Cologne — 12 points

17. Mainz — 7

18. Schalke — 7

Who scored the best goal in the Bundesliga this weekend?

It has to be Levin Öztunali's. At 24, the Mainz midfielder might score a better goal in his career but up until now his strike in Dortmund has to be the best he has ever scored. He rifled in a shot from so far out the ball seemed to hang in the air for ages. Roman Bürki never stood a chance.

Who was the best player in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Jude Bellingham had a fine game, Lars Stindl scored a brilliant penalty and set up another as he continues to stake a claim to be in the Germany team. But it was a man who hasn't been in the Germany team for a while now who willed his team to victory. Thomas Müller's touch to assist Bayern Munich's first was superb, his goal was well-taken and gave Bayern a long overdue victory.

Thomas Müller was instrumental in Bayern's win

What was the funniest thing said in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Felix Agu scored one and assisted another on his Werder Bremen debut, but his description of his goal was hilarious. He told local reporters "I had to laugh. I didn't even hit it right, but when the ball went in I had to laugh that it was such a crap goal."