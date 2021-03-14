Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich extend lead at the top, Borussia Dortmund climbing

Did Bayern Munich win in the Bundesliga this weekend?

They did, and quite comfortably. They traveled to Werder Bremen, where they clinched the Bundesliga title last season, and it was another happy return for Hansi Flick's league leaders. Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and, of course, Robert Lewandowski scored the goals in a 3-1 win. While Gnabry is showing signs that he is returning to his best at the stage of the season when it really matters, Bayern's star performer was Thomas Müller. He assisted Bayern's first two goals, the second of which was a classy control and pass for Gnabry. After their post-Qatar wobble, the champions appear to be back on track. And, after RB Leipzig were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, Bayern's lead is extended from two points to four — an important cushion with RB Leipzig hosting Bayern on April 3.

Brandt celebrates his second Bundesliga goal of the season: a crucial one against Hertha Berlin

Did Borussia Dortmund win in the Bundesliga this weekend?

They beat Hertha Berlin 2-0 — but it was a three points they had to work hard for. Hertha may be in the bottom three following Arminia Bielefeld's shock win at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday (more on that below) but under Pal Dardai they seem to be rediscovering their reputation for being difficult to beat. They achieved what few teams have and kept Erling Haaland at bay.

Julian Brandt stepped up and substitute Youssoufa Moukoko wrapped up the points with a great finish from an acute angle. Dortmund's top-four hopes are looking much brighter than a few weeks ago.

Masaya Okugawa seals Arminia Bielefeld's surprise win at Bayer Leverkusen

Were there any surprises in the Bundesliga this weekend?

The big one was Arminia Bielefeld's 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen, who somehow lost despite enjoying 75% possession and having peppered Arminia's goal with 20 shots.

Arminia were compact, soaked up the pressure and saw them off with two sucker punches. Ritsu Doan and Masaya Okugawa seized their opportunities in front of goal, rendering Patrik Schick's late strike a mere consolation. The three points are huge for Arminia, who occupy the final survival spot and are now level on points with Cologne. Hertha have been nudged into the relegation playoff spot, level on points with Mainz, whose 1-0 win over Freiburg was also something of a surprise.

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

The first one. Borussia Mönchengladbach's dismal run just goes on and on, despite the fact that they were quite good in the first half against Augsburg on Friday night. But failure to put away their chances opened the door to Augsburg. Florian Neuhaus led the Gladbach fightback after Augsburg's opener, but this helter-skelter game swung back in Augsburg's favor – with former Foal Andre Hahn sealing Gladbach's fate with an impudent chip over the keeper to really rub salt in the wounds.

What does the top six look like in the Bundesliga?

1. Bayern Munich — 58 points

2. RB Leipzig — 54

3. Wolfsburg — 48

4. Eintracht Frankfurt — 44

5. Borussia Dortmund — 42

6. Bayer Leverkusen — 40

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

16. Hertha Berlin — 21 points

17. Mainz — 21

18. Schalke — 10

Who scored the best goal in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Bayern Munich's second goal against Bremen, finished by Serge Gnabry, was a thing of beauty. An incisive move involving Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller, whose touch and lay-off was pure silk, was finished first time by Gnabry, against his former club. A wonderful team goal that was very easy on the eye.

What happened in the Women's Bundesliga this weekend?

Bayern Munich won their 22nd straight game of the season, beating SGS Essen 3-0 as Lea Schüller scored twice in Bayern's quest to wrestle the Bundesliga title away from Wolfsburg, who have won it for four consecutive seasons. The top four teams — Bayern, Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim and Turbine Potsdam — all won this weekend.

What was the best thing said in the Bundesliga this weekend?

"No!" — Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Marco Rose snapping back when asked by Sky whether he has considered resigning.