Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund cruise before Klassiker

Did Bayern Munich win in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Yes, somewhat easily. Coming off an important win against Lazio in the Champions League, the defending champs coasted to a 5-1 victory over visitors Cologne in Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry both scored twice, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting bagged his first goal in a Bayern shirt. All three received help from Leon Goretzka, who had a hat trick of assists in the win.

Thomas Müller also returned to the fold as a substitute, his first game since he tested positive for COVID-19 during Bayern's trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup earlier this month.

Did Borussia Dortmund win in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Yes, though their 3-0 triumph over Arminia Bielefeld in Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park on Saturday was a bit more strenuous.

Bielefeld held Dortmund scoreless in the first half, and Sergio Cordova had a terrific chance to break the deadlock. But the hosts quickly took the lead when Jadon Sancho set up Mahmoud Dahoud for his 50th career Bundesliga assist, becoming the youngest ever to reach that milestone in the process.

Sancho added a second from the spot and Erling Haaland found Renier on a counter-attack for the third. The result was a positive tune-up ahead of a tough week, which includes games against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Cup and Bayern Munich in the league.

Werder Bremen ended Eintracht Frankfurt's 11-game undefeated streak

Were there any surprises in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Eintracht Frankfurt 11-game unbeaten run coming to an end may not be the biggest shock. What was surprising was that Werder Bremen were the side that ended that streak.

Bremen, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, has wallowed in the lower half of the table for most of the season. But after Andre Silva gave the visiting Eagles a 1-0 lead, goals from Theodor Gebre Selassie and Josh Sargent turned the side around.

Bremen weren't even able to fully enjoy their upset as both of their goals received a thorough VAR check before ultimately standing.

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

The Saturday evening showcase between RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach lived up to the hype, containing controversy and a remarkable comeback.

Gladbach jumped out to a 2-0 lead within 20 minutes through a Jonas Hofmann penalty and a Marcus Thuram strike. That lead was erased halfway through the second half after goals from Christopher Nkunku and Yussuf Poulsen.

Gladbach Yann Sommer (right) couldn't keep out Alexander Sorloth's (left) game-winning header

Substitute Alexander Sorloth, who joined Leipzig from Crystal Palace for €20 million before the season, completed Leipzig's comeback in second-half stoppage time, rising above Valentino Lazaro to head in a cross from Nkunku. Gladbach pleaded with referee Manuel Gräfe to whistle for an apparent push from Sorloth on Lazaro, but the VAR upheld the goal.

The win keeps Leipzig within striking distance of Bayern and heaps pressure on Marco Rose, who has not won since announcing his intention to join Borussia Dortmund after this season.

What does the top six look like in the Bundesliga?

1. Bayern Munich — 52 points

2. RB Leipzig — 50

3. Wolfsburg — 45

4. Eintracht Frankfurt — 42

5. Borussia Dortmund — 39

6. Bayer Leverkusen — 37*

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

16. Arminia Bielefeld — 18 points

17. Mainz — 17*

18. Schalke — 9

*Play Sunday

Leon Goretzka (left) and Robert Lewandowski (right) high-five after combining for a goal

Who scored the best goal in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Though Lewandowski was surely pleased to see main dance partner Müller return to the pitch, it was his tango with Goretzka that stole the show.

After picking up a loose ball in midfield, the Polish striker immediately found Goretzka to start the attack. After nutmegging Cologne's Rafael Czichos, Goretzka returned the ball to Lewandowski for an easy finish.

What was the best thing said in the Bundesliga this weekend?

"S---. Absolute s---. I'm completely frustrated. It sucks that we gave the game away at the beginning of the second half."

— Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to Sky Germany after Bielefeld's loss to Dortmund