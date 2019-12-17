 Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich and Dortmund in the chasing pack | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.12.2019

Sports

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich and Dortmund in the chasing pack

With just one game left before the winter break, the Bundesliga isn't led by Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund. It's RB Leipzig and Gladbach that lead the charge, with Germany's two biggest clubs trying to keep pace.

default

Good midweek for: Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho, Mainz, Jürgen Klinsmann, Cologne, Philipp Max

Bad midweek for: Roman Bürki, Florian Kohfeldt, Freiburg, Düsseldorf

The lowdown:

 — Borussia Mönchengladbach got the job done against Paderborn, which meant both they and RB Leipzig are the only two clubs capable of being crowned Herbstmeister (autumn champions). More intriguingly, it took a stoppage-time winner for Bayern Munich to overcome a stubborn Freiburg side that deserved a point. Dutch teenage striker Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench to put the visitors ahead with his first touch on his debut (sounds very Bayern doesn't it?). Serge Gnabry added some gloss even deeper into added time, but the three points means both Bayern and Dortmund are four points off the leaders with one game to go before the break.

Bayern Munich - Joshua Zirkzee

Dutch teenager Joshua Zirkzee was the unlikely hero for Bayern Munich

— The headline game of the Englische Woche between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig managed to sum up the first half of the season in microcosm. A wild night at the Westfalenstadion saw the sides share six goals (with four coming in 20 minutes either side of the break) and many more mistakes. Timo Werner's brace was ably assisted by Dortmund pair Roman Bürki and Julian Brandt after Dortmund imploded following a brilliant first half. In the end, no-one was able to exert full control, a suddenly familiar tale in Germany's top-flight this term.

— Werner's double made it 12 in seven games and put him one behind Robert Lewandowski (who scored once in Freiburg) in the goalscoring chart, a remarkable feat considering the German was six goals behind his Polish counterpart by matchday eight. After a difficult World Cup and a patchy 2018-19, Werner has been revitalized by the arrival of Julian Nagelsmann and signing a new contract. According to Transfermarkt, his value has risen above Lewandowski's for the first time. But will that be enough to ward off the vultures circling around the 23-year-old?

 — The ZeroFivers well and truly lived up to their nickname, as Mainz 05 hammered free-falling Werder Bremen 0-5 at the Weserstadion, a new Bundesliga record away win for Mainz. Robin Quaison scored only the second hat trick of his career, and last season's top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta, 22, continued his comeback from a long-term absence with torn meniscus with a goal in his second cameo from the bench in three days. After being sacked by Cologne, Achim Beierlorzer has picked up nine points from his first five games with his new club. 

— And Cologne, to their credit, seem to have turned a corner. Following on from their surprising derby win, Markus Gisdol's men celebrated a special comeback away at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring four straight goals after being 2-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes. The win takes them out of the relegation zone, and they'll face Werder Bremen in the final game before the break.

The stats:

— Timo Werner's 18 goals and five assists mean he's been involved in 51 percent of Leipzig's goals this year. He's also now scored against every Bundesliga team he's faced.

— Yet another record for Jadon Sancho, who is now the youngest player to score 22 Bundesliga goals. The previous holder of that title, Horst Köppels, reached the tally in 1968 but was two days older than the 19-year-old Englishman.

Deutschland, Fussball, Bundesliga | SV Werder Bremen - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Robin Quaison was the hero of the hour for Mainz in Bremen

— Gladbach will finish 2019 with 7 straight home wins in the league. Championship form, you might say.

— Joshua Zirkzee's goal made him the youngest Dutchman to score in the Bundesliga (18 years, 210 days).

— Robin Quaison's 38-minute hat trick for Mainz was the Swede's first treble in eight years, his last coming in the Swedish third division in 2011. 

The quotes:

"Unfortunately, Timo Werner is too smart, doesn't like to track back and then found himself in the right place to make it 2-2."
Marco Reus manages the compliment/backhanded compliment double when discussing Werner's interception of Julian Brandt's pass.

"It was a catastrophic performance from us...There is no explanation for what happened today."
Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt. His side have won one of their last 12 and conceded 11 in the last two games. Saturday's trip to Cologne looks make or break for him.

"I'm not doing anything different to what I was doing before, but when things are going well, then they're going well."
Philipp Max on his recent fine form for Augsburg

"Today we helped Gladbach win. That lights my fuse, but tomorrow I'll put my arms around the lads."
Paderborn head coach Steffen Baumgart

"To begin with I thought they'd shoot us out of the stadium. That we were in a position to play more freely and create chance was not something I thought was possible."
Christian Streich on Freiburg's defeat to Bayern

"We have to be ashamed."
Werder Bremen captain Niklas Moisander after Bremen's five-goal defeat to Mainz

The fans:

Sometimes, there are more important things than football. We send our condolences to the family and those affected.

"A huge compliment to everyone in the stadium for how they dealt with the situation. It just shows that it doesn't matter which team you support. If someone dies, it's time to hold together. I want to send my condolences to the family."
Wolfsburg head coach Oliver Glasner

"On evenings like this it's tough to talk about football. First things first, my thoughts are with the family of the deceased. It shows that football is not the most important thing."
Schalke head coach David Wanger

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Frankfurt 2-4 Cologne

    Jonas Hector's long-range deflected strike looked to be nothing more than a consolation goal for Cologne, but in the end it spurred the newly-promoted side on to come back from two goals down and score four goals in a row. The result lifts Cologne out of the relegation zone.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

    Teenage talent Joshua Zirkzee scored the winner with his first touch in stoppage time on his debut to give Bayern a dramatic and perhaps undeserved win against Freiburg. The win keeps Bayern just four points back with one game left before the winter break.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Gladbach 2-0 Paderborn

    A goal seconds after the restart spurred the home side onto an unimpressive but important home win. Alassane Plea and a Lars Stindl penalty proved enough for Marco Rose's side, who are now level on points with RB Leipzig but sit second on goal difference.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Wolfsburg 1-1 Schalke

    Markus Schubert had an impressive debut in goal for Schalke, but his error allowed Wolfsburg to grab an equalizer that the home side deserved. The point keeps Schalke just outside the top four.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Leverkusen 0-1 Hertha Berlin

    Jürgen Klinsmann got his second straight one-goal win in charge of the capital club. Defender Karim Rekik tucked in a rebound in a game that few attended or will feel they missed. The result lifts Hertha six points clear of the relegation zone.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Werder Bremen 0-5 Mainz

    Florian Kohfeldt's job as Bremen coach took a turn for the worse on Tuesday night as the club slumped to another drubbing, this time at the hands of Mainz. Three goals in the first 20 minutes had the home side reeling and by halftime they trailed by four - the worst they have ever been down in the Bundesliga before. Robin Quaison bagged a hat trick for Mainz, who move six clear of the drop.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffeheim

    The visitors sealed their first win in the league since early November in perhaps a surprise result against an Union team that have been tough to beat at home this season. Ihlas Bebou sent a rasping drive into the net from outside the box to put Hoffenheim on their way. After Sebastian Andersson was deined by Oliver Baumann, Christoph Baumgartner snuck in a second for Alfred Schreuder's side.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Augsburg 3-0 Düsseldorf

    Philipp Max continued his fine form, scoring two and assisting another, as Augsburg climbed into the top 10. The left back tucked home a rebound in the first half before sending in a corner, then Tin Jedvaj headed home after the hour mark. With the contest over, he got a second after Zach Steffen fumbled a long-range free kick. Fortuna's flunk continues as Augsburg finish the year strongly.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig

    In the most entertaining game of the season, BVB twice threw away a lead against an RB Leipzig side that were delighted to come away with a point. After a fantastic first half performance that saw Julian Weigl and Julian Brandt give BVB the lead, two inexplicable errors handed RB a way back into the game. Jadon Sancho put BVB back ahead, before sub Patrick Schick ensured the points were shared.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


