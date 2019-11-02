 Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern humbling costs Kovac′s job, Werner′s special feat | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.11.2019

Sports

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern humbling costs Kovac's job, Werner's special feat

One of the most memorable Bundesliga weekends saw two fierce derbies, an 8-0 win and a Bayern humbling that cost Niko Kovac his job. Timo Werner, Thorgan Hazard and Union Berlin had a better time of it on Matchday 10.

1. Bundesliga | Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern München (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Bongarts/)

Good week for: Timo Werner, Adi Hütter, Union Berlin, Marcus Thuram, Thorgan Hazard, Nils Petersen

Bad week for: Niko Kovac, Mainz, Dedryck Boyata, Jerome Boateng, Peter Bosz, Jiri Pavlenka, Cologne

The lowdown:

Though this was a weekend packed full of big games, derbies and goals (35 of them in nine games), there's only really one place to start ⁠— Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich. The champions haven't lost as heavily in the league for a decade and the way they folded after the early sending off of Jerome Boateng was the final straw that cost Niko Kovac his job. Germany coach Joachim Löw, watching from the stands, will feel vindicated in his decision to end Boateng's international career after his decreasing mobility got him in trouble again. His fellow international outcast Thomas Müller, making his 500th appearance, wasn't much better ⁠— he hasn't scored in the Bundesliga since March. As poor as Bayern were, Frankfurt were excellent, with five different goalscorers and some exceptional one touch football. They're coping well with the Europa League workload and the departure of last season's star attacking trio.

RB Leipzig seem to be over their sticky patch. Die Roten Bullen had gone four league games without a win ahead of the visit of Mainz on Saturday but, after a 6-1 demolition of Wolfsburg in the cup on Wednesday, they were in destructive mood again. This 8-0 win featured a number of strong displays but Timo Werner stood out. Following two goals and two assists against Wolfsburg, he registered three of each against Mainz. At this rate, Hertha Berlin are in big trouble next week.

  Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

Augsburg 2 - 3 Schalke

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Augsburg 2 - 3 Schalke

    A brilliant solo effort from Amine Harit earned Schalke a comeback win that lifts them to sixth, level on points with Bayern Munich. Augsburg's veteran midfielder Daniel Baier gave the hosts a 38th minute lead before Stephan Lichtsteiner put through his own net to level it up. An Alfred Finnbogason penalty was cancelled out by an Ozan Kabak header before Harit slalomed his way to the winner.

  Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-0 Cologne

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-0 Cologne

    Fortuna Düsseldorf won the first Rhine derby since 1997 with a goal in each half. Rouwen Hennings scored his sixth league goal of the season, tucking away a neat penalty into the bottom corner. Erik Thommy kept his head to score the second just after the hour mark to secure Düsseldorf's second win in three games. The defeat is Cologne's seventh in the league this season.

  Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

Eintracht Frankfurt 5 - 1 Bayern Munich

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 5 - 1 Bayern Munich

    Niko Kovac endured a difficult trip back to Frankfurt. Jerome Boateng was sent off after nine minutes before Filip Kostic gave the hosts the lead. Djibril Sow's first Bundesliga strike doubled the Eagles' advantage before a brilliant solo effort from Robert Lewandowski got Bayern within a goal at the break. Defenders David Abraham and Martin Hinteregger rubbed salt in the wounds.

  Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

RB Leipzig 8 - 0 Mainz

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    RB Leipzig 8 - 0 Mainz

    Julian Nagelsmann's side dished out their second hiding of the week after a 6-1 cup win. Marcel Sabitzer started the rout early before Timo Werner slid home the second. Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Halstenberg and Yussuf Poulsen got in on the act before the break before Werner grabbed his second and Nordi Mukiele (pictured) grabbed his first of the season. Werner wrapped up his hat-trick late on.

  Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Wolfsburg

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Wolfsburg

    A first Dortmund goal for Thorgan Hazard, a fine Raphael Guerreiro strike and a Mario Götze penalty ended the Bundesliga's last unbeaten record. BVB lost captain Marco Reus early on to injury but stepped up the pressure in the second half before the first two goals came in six minutes. The home side were rarely troubled and Götze sealed the win with a spot kick two minutes from time.

  Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

Union Berlin 1 - 0 Hertha Berlin

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Union Berlin 1 - 0 Hertha Berlin

    There were spectacular choreos, flares that caused the players to leave the field and a brief pitch invasion at the end but the first meeting of these two clubs in the top flight was less eventful on the pitch. Sebastian Polter slammed home a controversial late penalty that settled a tepid affair and secured capital city bragging rights for Union.

  • Oscar Wendt (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 2 Borussia Mönchengladbach

    Gladbach's rapid start under Marco Rose continued as the Foals extended their lead at the top of the table. Oscar Wendt converted Marcus Thuram's cross at the back post to give his side an early lead before Kevin Volland latched on to a stunning Lucas Alario through ball to level things up. But the in-form Thuram got his fifth goal in six matches just before the break to seal the win.

  Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

Werder Bremen 2 - 2 Freiburg

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Werder Bremen 2 - 2 Freiburg

    An excellent display from Milot Rashica wasn't enough for Bremen to pick up their first win since mid September thanks to Nils Petersen's injury time equalizer. Rashica lashed in the opener only to see goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka hand Petersen his first leveller. Rashica then turned provider for Theodor Gebre Selassie but poor defending allowed Petersen to head in a heartbreaker at the back post.

  Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

Hoffenheim 3-0 Paderborn

    Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures

    Hoffenheim 3-0 Paderborn

    Hoffenheim scored three goals in the opening 25 minutes to go fifth in the table. The in-form hosts got off to the perfect start when Robert Skov banged in a beautiful free-kick. A slick counter-attack involving Florian Grillitsch was finished off by Pavel Kaderabek to make it two, and Jürgen Locadia put the icing on the cake. Hoffenheim have now won four league games in a row.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


Hertha didn't exactly enjoy this weekend either, with a late Dedryck Boyata challenge allowing Sebastian Polter to settle the first Bundesliga Berlin derby since the mid 70s and the first meeting of Hertha Berlin and Union Berlin in the top flight. The newly-promoted side are now just a point off their more established counterparts. Over on the other side of Germany on Sunday, Fortuna Düsseldorf beat hapless Cologne 2-0 in the first meeting of the Rhine rivals for 22 years.

Borussia Dortmund made things comfortable for their fans for a change. While BVB took their time to get the breakthrough against Wolfsburg, once Thorgan Hazard got his first goal for the club, it was plain sailing. But Marco Reus' departure in the first half with an injury is a significant cloud on the horizon and the club say he will be assessed ahead of the crucial visit of Inter Milan on Tuesday. 

Werder Bremen are becoming the league's draw specialists. Nils Petersen's late headed equalizer meant Freiburg snatched a 2-2, the fourth time in the last five games Bremen have produced that scoreline — the other was 1-1. While Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka could possibly have done better with Petersen's second, he made a right mess of the striker's first, dwelling on the ball in his box for an age before being dispossesed.

The quotes:

"You can't concede five here, but it's not a massive shock. It's sort of been coming. The next few days could be quite turbulent."
- Manuel Neuer has been around the Bayern block long enough to know what to expect.

"I think at this point in time it's the right decision for the club. The results and way we have been playing recently have brought me to this conclusion."
- Niko Kovac on parting ways with Bayern.

"The fans can have it large – they should enjoy it and as far as I’m concerned, they can party for three days."
- Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic gets the party started.

"Today's game was very nearly perfect."
- RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann presumably wanted the perfect 10.

"We showed no resilience and couldn’t get hold of the ball. If you do that you suffer a shower of goals, like we did today. "
- Mainz's Sandro Schwarz was considerably less impressed with his side.

"We have to work together as a team and not rely so much on individuals."
Kevin Volland on his Bayer Leverkusen team, who are without a win in four league games.

The stats:

Bayern Munich haven't kept a clean sheet in their last eight games but at least they have a genuine threat up top. Robert Lewandowski has still scored in every game in the Bundesliga this season, he has 14 in 10 games.

Timo Werner's hat-trick of goals and assists was the joint most goal involvements in a game since Opta began collecting such data in 2004-5. The only other such instance of six involvements was Claudio Pizarro in 2013.

The fans:

The first meeting of Union and Hertha Berlin in the top flight wasn't much of a game but there were plenty of talking points on the terraces, as Matt Ford explains here. 

Watch video 00:38

Claudio Pizarro recalls his first Bundesliga goal

